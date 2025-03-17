Jacob Elordi plays a WWII prisoner in The Narrow Road to the Deep North trailer

Jacob Elordi plays a soldier held captive as a prisoner of war in the trailer for The Narrow Road to the Deep North, an upcoming Australian drama series on Prime Video.

Dorrigo Evans (Priscilla’s Elordi) is an Australian doctor who became a Far East prisoner of war during the construction of the Burma Railway in World War II. Told over multiple periods, Dorrigo once embarked on a passionate love affair with his uncle’s wife, Amy Mulvaney (Odessa Young), that changed his life. In the present, an older Dorrigo (Ciarán Hinds) reflects on his life as a war hero with much sadness and grief.

“We all left a part of ourselves in that jungle,” Hinds’ Dorrigo says in the trailer. “Memory is the only true justice.”

The Narrow Road to the Deep North’s ensemble includes Olivia DeJonge, Heather Mitchell, Thomas Weatherall, Show Kasamatsu, and Simon Baker.

The Narrow Road to the Deep North is based on Richard Flanagan’s 2013 novel of the same name. Shaun Grant wrote the show for television, and Justin Kurzel directed the series. Grant and Kurzel have previously collaborated on 2011’s Snowtown, 2020’s True History of the Kelly Gang, and 2021’s Nitram.

Kurzel directed 2024’s The Order, a thriller about an FBI agent’s mission to stop a white supremacist group from overthrowing the government. In his review, Digital Trends’ Alex Welch wrote, “The Order is a gripping, haunting, and unfortunately necessary true-crime thriller.”

The Narrow Road to the Deep North is a five-part series that will debut on April 18 on Prime Video in Australia, New Zealand, and Canada. The BBC will air the show in the U.K. Sony is still looking for a distribution deal in the U.S.