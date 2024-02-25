Nashville vs NY Red Bulls live stream: Can you watch for free?

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Sandro Schwarz officially begins his tenure as head coach of the New York Red Bulls on Sunday when his new side heads to Geodis Park to take on Nashville SC.

If you’re looking to watch the match, it starts today at 5:00 p.m. ET and will stream exclusively on MLS Season Pass via Apple TV. Here’s everything you need to know to watch.

Watch Nashville vs NY Red Bulls on MLS Season Pass

Like last year, MLS Season Pass–which is available in both the United States and Canada–will have every single MLS game. No blackouts, no restrictions. If you have Season Pass, you can watch any of the 493 games this season. Plus, they’re all available in either English or Spanish, and the games with Canadian teams are available in French.

Unfortunately, unlike last year, the T-Mobile deal that got customers Season Pass for free is no longer available. So, unless a game is offered for free (there’s usually a couple per week, but this isn’t one of those), or unless you’re a season-ticket holder (if you are, you can get Season Pass for free), you’ll need to pay up to watch this match.

Nevertheless, Season Pass is just $15 per month ($13 if you’re an Apple TV+ subscriber) or $99 for the season ($79 if you’re an Apple TV+ subscriber), so it’s still a pretty good value considering all the soccer you’ll be able to watch.

Once signed up, you can watch a live stream of Nashville vs NY Red Bulls on the Apple TV app or website.

Watch Nashville vs NY Red Bulls Live Stream from Abroad

One way to get around location-restrictions is a virtual private network (VPN), which masks your location/IP address and allows you to access content from other countries that would normally be geo-blocked. So, if you’re an MLS Season Pass subscriber who is outside of the US or Canada, you could potentially use a VPN to watch the match from abroad.

You can check out our rundown of the best VPN services or the best VPN deals available right now, but if you’d rather skip the research part, we can tell you that NordVPN is our recommendation. It’s safe, reliable, fast and is compatible with pretty much all streaming devices. It also comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out risk-free even though there’s no free trial.

