Nautilus: First photos, teaser, release date preview Captain Nemo’s adventure

By
Nautilus | Teaser | Premieres June 29 | AMC+

The deep sea is calling in the first teaser for Nautilus, a new adventure series inspired by Jules Verne’s landmark novel, 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea.

“This summer, dive into a new adventure and discover a new world beneath the waves,” the voiceover states in the trailer. Shazad Latif stars as Captain Nemo, an Indian Prince robbed of his birthright and family. After becoming a prisoner of the East India Mercantile Company, Nemo seeks vengeance against those enemies who robbed him of everything.

Nemo enacts his revenge-fueled plan by stealing a prototype submarine and escaping into the depths of the ocean with a group of his fellow prisoners. Nemo searches for a Viking treasure buried at the Pillars of Halvar. However, the East India Mercantile Company is right on Nemo’s tail, as they will do anything to stop his quest from succeeding.

The Nautilus cast features Georgia Flood as Humility Lucas, Céline Menville as Loti, and Thierry Fremont as Benoit. Richard E. Grant, Anna Torv, and Noah Taylor are set to make guest appearances.

Xavier Marchand and Anand Tucker developed and executive produced Nautilus. James Dormer wrote and executive produced the series.

A group of people walk on the beach.
Vince Valitutti / Disney+

Disney+ had originally announced the series, but they later canceled it in a cost-cutting move. AMC later acquired the series for distribution in the United States and Canada. Amazon streamed the series via Prime Video in the UK and Ireland.

Nautilus consists of 10 episodes, with the first two set to premiere at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Sunday, June 29. It will air on AMC and AMC+. Nautilus will then air weekly until the two-episode season finale on Sunday, August 17.

