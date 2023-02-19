 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Movies & TV
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

NBA All-Star live stream: Watch Team Lebron vs Team Giannis

Andrew Morrisey
By

The 2023 NBA All-Star is set to feature team captains LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo, with the television broadcast being handled by longtime NBA partner TNT. If you’ve parted ways with a cable subscription, or if you prefer to watch with the portability of a laptop or mobile device, you may be wondering what the best way to watch the NBA All-Star live stream online. There are several places to do so, including some that will allow you to watch for free. We’ve rounded them up, so read onward for more details.

Watch the 2023 NBA All-Star Game live stream on Sling TV

Sling TV app icon on Apple TV.

Sling TV is not only a great way to watch the NBA All-Star Game live stream, but also hours upon hours of other live sports. It’s an all-in-one streaming TV service that offers access to live channels, with options like DVR and on-demand content available as well. TNT, the network broadcasting the NBA All-Star Game, is available with each of Sling TV’s channel offerings, so whether you prefer the family-geared Orange package or the sports-geared Blue package, you’ll be able to watch the game live with Sling TV. Subscription plans start at $40 per month, with deals often available to first time subscribers.

Watch the 2023 NBA All-Star Game live stream on Hulu with Live TV

The Hulu app icon on Apple TV.

TNT is among the channels offered with a Hulu with Live TV subscription, so you can dive into the huge world of content and TV channels a subscription offers knowing you’ll be able to watch the 2023 NBA All-Star Game. This is a great streaming platform for sports lovers in general, as its list of channel offerings is long, and it’s one of the few online streaming TV services that nearly replicates the experience of having a cable subscription. Hulu with Live TV starts at $70 per month, and this subscription gets you access to Disney+ and ESPN+ as well. A Hulu free trial is available. It doesn’t get you access to Hulu’s live TV platform, but it’s worth exploring to get an idea of what Hulu has to offer.

Related

Watch the 2023 NBA All-Star Game live stream on YouTube with Live TV

YouTube has become more than just funny cat videos, with YouTube TV offering a wide range of live TV channels to watch. Among them is TNT, which ensures you’ll get to watch the NBA All-Star Game live stream with a YouTube TV subscription. You can even watch for free right now, as YouTube is currently offering a free trial. Some other channels you’ll get access to as a sports lover are ESPN, NFL Network, CBS Sports Network, and a huge selection of college sports channels. If you aren’t a new subscriber, YouTube TV goes for $65 per month, though there are often deals and discounts taking place.

Watch the 2023 NBA All-Star Game live stream from abroad with a VPN

The NordVPN logo on a purple background.

Watching the 2023 NBA All-Star Game live stream may prove a little more difficult if you’re traveling this weekend. Streaming services often have geographical restrictions in place, but the best way to work around this and access the game is with a virtual private network. One of the best VPN services should do the trick, and our favorite is NordVPN. Pairing NordVPN with your streaming platform of choice will allow you to watch just as you would be able to at home. A NordVPN subscription is relatively inexpensive, and deals are almost always going on. You can even utilize the NordVPN free trial, which gives you full access to the service for an entire month.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Suns vs Clippers live stream: Watch the NBA game for FREE
Andrew Morrisey
By Andrew Morrisey
February 16, 2023
The Hulu app icon on Apple TV.

The Suns vs Clippers is one of the more anticipated NBA games of the week, with the tipoff taking place at 9pm ET on the NBA’s longtime broadcast partner, TNT. There are still ways to watch even if you don’t have a cable subscription, with access to the Suns vs Clippers live stream available through a number of different online outlets. These are worthy places to watch the Suns vs Clippers live stream even if you just prefer to watch with the portability of a mobile device or laptop, or if you’re traveling come tipoff. We’ve even found a way to watch for free, so read onward for more details.
Watch the Suns vs Clippers live stream on Sling TV

The Suns vs Clippers live stream is available on Sling TV, an all-in-one streaming TV service that will give you access to all sorts of great live sports content. Once a subscriber, you can access Sling through its website or mobile app, and you’ll have access to TNT and the Suns vs Clippers live stream. You’ll also have access to channels like ESPN, ESPN2, FS1, and many other sports networks, depending on which Sling TV plan you choose. Sling TV subscriptions start at $40 per month, and deals and discounts are regularly available for new subscribers.

Read more
Barcelona vs Manchester United live stream: Watch Europa for FREE
Jennifer Allen
By Jennifer Allen
February 16, 2023
machine learning soccer

The Europa League is back underway after its break for the World Cup, and later today is the clash of two titans -- Barcelona vs Manchester United. Sure to be a close match with Barcelona yet to lose at home this season, whatever happens, it's the one to watch. If you're looking for how to watch the Barcelona vs Manchester United live stream, we're here to help. We've picked out a few different ways in which you can watch the match including how to watch Barcelona vs Manchester United for free online. Arguably the ultimate in sporting entertainment right now, keep reading while we lay out your best options to watch the match. But hurry: The game is already well underway.
Watch the Barcelona vs Manchester United live stream on FuboTV

FuboTV is the ultimate streaming service for sports fans right now. It offers many channels that are perfectly suited to a wide interest in all sports. Besides allowing you to watch the Europa League, it also includes ESPN, ESPN2, Fox Sports 1, Fox Sports 2, MLB Network, NFL Network, and a bunch of college sports channels too. Alongside that, you also get access to original Fubo Sports channels to gain something you can't see anywhere else. When you're not in the mood for sports, there are also dozens of other channels on the service including ABC, Comedy Central, Disney Channel, CNBC, and plenty more to cover every mood and taste. FuboTV costs from $75 per month so it's a good price for so much content. Right now, you don't even have to spend that if you simply want to watch Barcelona vs Manchester online for free. A FuboTV free trial is available and gives you seven days of access to the service without paying a cent.

Read more
Juventus vs Nantes live stream: Watch the Europa game for FREE
Jennifer Allen
By Jennifer Allen
February 16, 2023
SeatGeek

After a break for the World Cup, the Europa League is back and sure to excite soccer fans the world over. That includes Juventus vs Nantes which kicks off later today. Predictably, it's likely to be a good victory for Juventus, but regardless, it's going to be a match worth watching. If you're keen to see the game, we're here to help you find the best way to watch the Juventus vs Nantes live stream. There are a number of different ways we've highlighted below including how to watch Juventus vs Nantes for free online. Read on while we take you through the best methods that don't require a cable subscription.
Watch the Juventus vs Nantes live stream on FuboTV

If you're a huge sports fan, FuboTV is the streaming service for you. It's one of the best live TV streaming services around with a particular focus on sports coverage. Numerous channels are included so you can watch far more than just the Europa League. That includes ESPN, ESPN2, FS1, FS2, MLB Network, NFL Network, and dozens of college sports channels. There are also original Fubo Sports channels so there's something for everyone. Besides all the great sports coverage, you also gain access to popular stations such as ABC, Disney Channel, Comedy Central, CNBC, and dozens more. Costing from $75 per month depending on the package you choose, FuboTV is a tempting bet for cord-cutters. Even better, it's a good way to watch Juventus vs Nantes for free with a FuboTV free trial available. By signing up, you get seven days to try out the service.

Read more