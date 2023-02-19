The 2023 NBA All-Star is set to feature team captains LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo, with the television broadcast being handled by longtime NBA partner TNT. If you’ve parted ways with a cable subscription, or if you prefer to watch with the portability of a laptop or mobile device, you may be wondering what the best way to watch the NBA All-Star live stream online. There are several places to do so, including some that will allow you to watch for free. We’ve rounded them up, so read onward for more details.

Watch the 2023 NBA All-Star Game live stream on Sling TV

Sling TV is not only a great way to watch the NBA All-Star Game live stream, but also hours upon hours of other live sports. It’s an all-in-one streaming TV service that offers access to live channels, with options like DVR and on-demand content available as well. TNT, the network broadcasting the NBA All-Star Game, is available with each of Sling TV’s channel offerings, so whether you prefer the family-geared Orange package or the sports-geared Blue package, you’ll be able to watch the game live with Sling TV. Subscription plans start at $40 per month, with deals often available to first time subscribers.

Watch the 2023 NBA All-Star Game live stream on Hulu with Live TV

TNT is among the channels offered with a Hulu with Live TV subscription, so you can dive into the huge world of content and TV channels a subscription offers knowing you’ll be able to watch the 2023 NBA All-Star Game. This is a great streaming platform for sports lovers in general, as its list of channel offerings is long, and it’s one of the few online streaming TV services that nearly replicates the experience of having a cable subscription. Hulu with Live TV starts at $70 per month, and this subscription gets you access to Disney+ and ESPN+ as well. A Hulu free trial is available. It doesn’t get you access to Hulu’s live TV platform, but it’s worth exploring to get an idea of what Hulu has to offer.

Watch the 2023 NBA All-Star Game live stream on YouTube with Live TV

YouTube has become more than just funny cat videos, with YouTube TV offering a wide range of live TV channels to watch. Among them is TNT, which ensures you’ll get to watch the NBA All-Star Game live stream with a YouTube TV subscription. You can even watch for free right now, as YouTube is currently offering a free trial. Some other channels you’ll get access to as a sports lover are ESPN, NFL Network, CBS Sports Network, and a huge selection of college sports channels. If you aren’t a new subscriber, YouTube TV goes for $65 per month, though there are often deals and discounts taking place.

Watch the 2023 NBA All-Star Game live stream from abroad with a VPN

Watching the 2023 NBA All-Star Game live stream may prove a little more difficult if you’re traveling this weekend. Streaming services often have geographical restrictions in place, but the best way to work around this and access the game is with a virtual private network. One of the best VPN services should do the trick, and our favorite is NordVPN. Pairing NordVPN with your streaming platform of choice will allow you to watch just as you would be able to at home. A NordVPN subscription is relatively inexpensive, and deals are almost always going on. You can even utilize the NordVPN free trial, which gives you full access to the service for an entire month.

