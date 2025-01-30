Netflix 2025 movie slate features Knives Out 3, Frankenstein, Happy Gilmore 2, and more

Netflix has revealed its 2025 movie slate, including anticipated films such as Knives Out 3, Frankenstein, Happy Gilmore 2, and more. The 2025 film and TV schedules were announced at the streamer’s star-studded “Next on Netflix” event.

Daniel Craig’s Benoit Blanc returns for another mystery in Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery. The third Knives Out installment from Rian Johnson promises to be Blanc’s “most dangerous case yet.” Besides Craig, Knives Out 3 stars Josh O’Connor, Glenn Close, Josh Brolin, Mila Kunis, Jeremy Renner, Kerry Washington, Andrew Scott, Cailee Spaeny, Daryl McCormack, and Thomas Haden Church. Wake Up Dead will premiere this fall.

Recommended Videos

Speaking of a “dead man,” Netflix released a new image of Oscar Isaac as Victor Frankenstein from Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein, an adaptation of the landmark novel by Mary Shelley. Jacob Elordi, Mia Goth, Felix Kammerer, Lars Mikkelsen, David Bradley, Christian Convery, Charles Dance, and Christoph Waltz also star. Del Toro’s Frankenstein streams this November.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

FRANKENSTEIN, written and directed by Guillermo del Toro. Starring Oscar Isaac, Jacob Elordi, Mia Goth, and Christoph Waltz. November 2025. #NextOnNetflix pic.twitter.com/dj151qNCgu — Netflix (@netflix) January 30, 2025

Everyone’s favorite golfer returns in Happy Gilmore 2. Adam Sandler reprises his role as Happy, the ex-hockey player who turns to golf to save his grandmother’s house. Happy is back for a sequel with familiar characters, such as Christopher McDonald as Shooter McGavin and Julie Bowen as Virginia Venit. New additions to the cast include Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio (Bad Bunny), Travis Kelce, Conor Sherry, Ethan Cutowsky, Maxwell Jacob Friedman, and Philip Fine Schneider.

Other notable movies include Jay Kelly, Noah Baumbach’s dramedy with Sandler and Clooney; Havoc, Gareth Evans’ next action pic starring Tom Hardy; RIP, a crime thriller with Matt Damon and Ben Affleck; The Old Guard 2, an action sequel with Charlize Theron; and an untitled drama from Kathryn Bigelow, her first directed feature since 2017’s Detroit.

Netflix’s 2025 Movie Slate