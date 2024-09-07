5 best Netflix summer TV shows of 2024, ranked

It’s been an interesting year for Netflix’s television offering in 2024. The streamer’s two best 2024 offerings — Ripley and Baby Reindeer — were released in April. The signature shows like Stranger Things and Wednesday don’t arrive until 2025. However, Squid Game, Netflix’s most popular show, returns in December for season 2.

The summer months saw the return of Cobra Kai, which kicked off the first part of its sixth and final season. Bridgerton also came back for its highly anticipated third season. Those two shows were two of our favorites from May through August. Find out the rest of our Netflix summer rankings below.

5. Cobra Kai season 6 (2024)

Cobra Kai, the series that taught us to strike hard, strike first, and show no mercy, returned with five new episodes in July. After the destruction of Cobra Kai in the season 5 finale, Cobra Kai season 6 begins with Miyagi-Do and Eagle Fang under one roof, meaning Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) and Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) are friends… for now.

While the two former rivals learn to coexist, their top students struggle to find common ground, including Sam (Mary Mouser) and Tory (Peyton List). John Kreese (Martin Kove) remains the show’s best villain as he plans to resurrect Cobra Kai. While not the strongest entry in the franchise, the first part of season 6 sticks to the tried-and-true formula of karate and friendship, which should satisfy most Cobra Kai fans. Season 6, part 2, premieres later this year on November 15, 2024.

4. Bridgerton season 3 (2024)

Dearest readers, Lady Whistledown took center stage in Bridgerton season 3. Viewers know that Lady Whistledown is none other than Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan), the kind wallflower who would rather get lost in her books than attend the litany of parties. Yet Penelope yearns for the heart of one man: Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton), the third Bridgerton son who returns to town after a summer abroad.

Season 3 focuses on the budding relationship between Colin and Penelope, which has its fair share of hot-and-heavy moments, especially in the carriage. Season 3 also spotlights Francesca Bridgerton (Hannah Dodd), the sixth Bridgerton child. The romance is alluring, the music is magnetic, and the costumes are lavish. In other words, Bridgerton season 3 is true to its core.

3. Sweet Tooth season 3 (2024)

Beginnings are easy; endings are hard. Landing the plane for a series remains one of the hardest things for a TV show to complete. It’s why there are more Game of Thrones-esque endings than Breaking Bad finales. Sweet Tooth is probably in the middle of both shows — slightly above average.

Sweet Tooth season 3 is the final chapter in the story for Gus (Christian Convery), the part-deer hybrid. In season 3, Gus continues his journey to Alaska, hoping to find his mother, Birdie (Amy Seimetz). Jepperd (Nonso Anozie), Becky (Stefania LaVie Owen), and Wendy (Naledi Murray) are joining Gus on this trip. The quest won’t be easy, as Helen Zhang (Rosalind Chao), her daughter Rosie (Kelly Marie Tran), and the Wolf Boys want to destroy hybrids. The fantasy show never wavered from its familial message, ending on its own terms at the right time.

2. Supacell season 1 (2024)

Superhero fatigue is the most dreaded phrase in the English language. While the abundance of superhero content dilutes the product, good stories always win over audiences. Supacell is a shining example of that theory. What if one day, ordinary people discovered they were superheroes? What would happen? That’s the question at the heart of Supacell, the six-episode series from Rapman.

In South London, five Black people discover they have superpowers. Strangers at first, the five eventually discover the commonality that unifies them. The quintet has little time to process these superpowers because a secret organization begins to hunt them down. Thanks to its subject matter and careful direction, Supacell stands out as a unique entry in a crowded field.

1. Simone Biles Rising season 1 (2024)

Simone Biles is the greatest gymnast of all time, with 11 Olympic medals to back that claim up. Biles flying through the air during a vault routine or tumbling to new heights on the floor is spellbinding. Most expected that watching a documentary on Biles’ athletic achievements would be entertaining, but not groundbreaking.

Turns out, they were wrong. While Simone Biles Rising focuses on the gymnast’s quest for Olympic gold, the documentary’s examination of her mental health makes it truly special. Biles shocked the world when she withdrew from the 2020 Olympics and fueled the unwarranted narrative about her lack of mental toughness. Boy, do those people look like fools now. The word that describes Simone Biles Rising is resilient. Biles is a resilient champion and one of the best our country has to offer, and this series faithfully captures the athlete’s superstar charisma and talent.

