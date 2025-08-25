What is Netflix House? Opening dates set for Philadelphia and Dallas in 2025

Netflix just got real. The streaming giant has announced Netflix House, a free, immersive, story-driven experience that brings audiences’ favorite Netflix films and TV shows to life year-round.

Netflix House will open in King of Prussia, Philadelphia, on November 12. It will also open at Galleria Dallas in Dallas on December 11.

A Las Vegas Netflix House is expected in 2027.

Such IPs on display at the Netflix Houses include Wednesday, Squid Game, ONE PIECE, Stranger Things, KPop Demon Hunters, Love is Blind, Sakamoto Days, and A Knives Out Mystery franchise.

Netflix House has plenty of fun, interactive activities inspired by some of the company’s most popular franchises for fans to enjoy, including Squid Game‘s “Red Light, Green Light” and a journey through the haunted Creel House from Stranger Things. Netflix Houses will also include VR games, mini-golf, and theater screenings.

Both Netflix Houses will also offer food, drinks, and exclusive merchandise at their NETFLIX BITES restaurants. The locations in Philadelphia and Dallas are also hiring, which will bring more job opportunities to the local communities.

“Finally, a place where the Netflix story you can’t get enough of becomes something real that you can play, shop, and taste,” said Marian Lee, Netflix’s chief marketing officer. “This is fandom coming to life, where you can actually step inside the worlds you’ve been watching and loving for years — whether going on an epic adventure with the Straw Hats, taking a journey into Hawkins, Indiana, or grabbing a cocktail inspired by your latest obsession. With fresh experiences dropping regularly, there’s always a new reason to come back.”

Tickets for the paid experiences at the Netflix House in Philadelphia will go on sale on October 17, while tickets for the Dallas location will be available on November 18. Customers can sign up for the waitlists for early access on netflixhouse.com.