 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

Netflix is pulling its last two interactive specials off the platform

By
Black Mirror Bandersnatch
Netflix

It’s the end of an era at Netflix. According to the What’s On Netflix website, the streamer is set to pull the last two interactive specials it created from the platform, officially ending the company’s experimentation with that kind of storytelling. Those final two interactive specials, Black Mirror: Bandersnatch and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend will both disappear from the streamer on May 12.

Interactive content has slowly been disappearing from streaming services since it was first introduced in 2017, and while the streaming service has not offered any comment on these last disappearances, they are now refocusing their efforts on more explicit gaming offerings.

Recommended Videos

Bandersnatch is probably the most well-known example of interactive content, and stars Fionn Whitehead, Will Poulter and Craig Parkinson and follows a young programmer adapting a fantasy book into a video game in the 1980s. The episode was a choose-your-own-adventure-style story and featured a number of different endings depending on the path you took to get there.

Related

The removal of Bandersnatch is strangely timed, as it comes just a month after the seventh season of Black Mirror debuted “Plaything,” a pseudo-sequel to Bandersnatch that features the return of Poulter.

Because these titles require specific hosts to use their unique, playable features, it seems unlikely that we’ll see them pop up anywhere else. Like so much of what eventually disappears from Netflix, it’s hard to know whether it will pop up in any format in the future. Given that they can’t just release these specials on DVD, it seems like it might be the end of the line for them.

Topics
Joe Allen
Joe Allen
Writer
Joe Allen is a freelance writer at Digital Trends, where he covers Movies and TV. He frequently writes streaming…

Editors’ Recommendations

How did Netflix’s Carry-On pull off that insane car crash sequence?
A woman sits in the passenger seat as the man drives in Carry-On.

Warning: This article includes spoilers for Carry-On.

For an action movie predominantly set in an airport, Carry-On's most memorable fight sequence occurs in a moving vehicle cruising on the highway. Stunt coordinator Dave Macomber had experience choreographing combat scenes in parked cars, but never ones that were moving.

Read more
Netflix’s most popular show right now is this dark 2024 spy thriller
A man looks down in Black Doves.

There's a new No. 1 on top of the most popular shows on Netflix, and its name is Black Doves. This British action spy thriller swooped down like a bird of prey and dropped an early Christmas present in the laps of Netflix viewers who needed some excitement with their holiday cheer. Not only is Black Doves a hit out of the gate, it's already lined up a second season.

Pirates of the Caribbean's Keira Knightley stars in the series as a woman on a mission of revenge, and Black Doves even takes place during the Christmas season. But by the time Knightley's Helen Webb is done, there won't be many silent nights until she gets the payback she desires.

Read more
Missing You trailer: Kick off 2025 with Harlan Coben’s new Netflix series
A man looks at a woman who is also smiling.

Netflix is starting 2025 with a new mystery series from Harlan Coben called Missing You, which now has an official trailer.

Detective Kat Donovan (Rosalind Eleazar) has found the man of his dreams in Josh Buchanan (Ashley Walters). The couple get engaged, and things look like they're heading toward a perfect ending until tragedy strikes. Josh disappears, leaving no clues as to where he went. Eleven years later, Kat is trying to move on and does so by signing up for a dating app. In a cruel twist of fate, Kat finds Josh's profile, which triggers her grief. Per Netflix, "Josh’s reappearance forces her to dive back into the mystery surrounding her father’s murder and uncover long-buried secrets from her past."

Read more