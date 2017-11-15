People really will binge on Netflix anywhere these days

On trains and buses, at the office, and in public restrooms. Wait, restrooms? It seems that people will binge on Netflix anywhere these days.

Now that technology allows us to stream and download video to mobile devices more easily than ever, Netflix and similar services have well and truly left the living room to enjoy a new existence out in the wild.

Exactly a year after Netflix made it even easier to watch content on the go, research conducted by SurveyMonkey on behalf of the company has revealed that 67 percent of folks who use streaming services happily watch content when out and about.

“Be prepared that streaming Stranger Things while surrounded by strangers is making social norms go upside down,” Netflix said in response to its findings. “And catching someone snooping on your screen during a risqué scene or LOL’ing on a crowded train is the new normal.”

Ah yes, snooping. If you’re one of those who likes to spend your commute watching a show or movie, have you ever caught someone looking over your shoulder? According to the research, almost half (45 percent) of those watching on the go have caught a “backseat binger,” as Netflix calls them, snooping on their screen.

Only 18 percent have ever felt embarrassed about what they’ve been spotted watching, though whether that’s down to the content or the personality of the viewer is anyone’s guess. Risking having their sanity questioned, more than half of the survey’s 37,000 respondents admitted they’ve suddenly laughed out loud —in public — while watching video content on their phone, while 20 percent have cried.

But have you ever considered that watching content in public risks ruining a show or movie for others? Eleven percent of public bingers have apparently been hit with spoilers, suggesting they should really fire up their own smartphones rather than spend time looking at those of their fellow commuters.

While you might think that being glued to videos means blocking out the rest of the world, 27 percent of public bingers have had their viewing experience interrupted by a stranger who wanted to chat about what they’re watching. The survey declines, however, to mention what percent of bingers felt annoyed by having their viewing experience disrupted.

For some addicts, the bingeing doesn’t even stop when they get to work, with 37 percent admitting to having sneaked a peek when they should’ve been doing other things, while 12 percent admitted to hitting the play button in the restroom.

And as if you needed more proof of how streaming services are seemingly taking over our lives, most public bingers in the survey said “access to movies and TV shows” was more important than enjoying a bite to eat while traveling. Although they probably do both anyway.