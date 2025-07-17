NFL fans must watch Quarterback, one of Netflix’s most underrated shows this month

It was only a matter of time before Netflix jumped into sports. In 2025, every streamer needs live sports, even the prolific Netflix. NFL on Christmas, boxing with Jake Paul, and WWE’s Monday Night Raw have set streaming records because of Netflix’s reach.

Live sports are entertaining, but it’s the documentaries that are truly great. For example, Quarterback is an eye-opening look into the life of an NFL QB. It’s one of three underrated shows to watch this July. Find out the rest below.

Recommended Videos

We also have guides to the best new shows to stream, the best movies on Netflix, the best movies on Hulu, the best movies on Amazon Prime Video, the best movies on HBO Max, and the best movies on Disney+.

Quarterback (2023-)

Go under center with some of the NFL’s top signal callers this summer in Quarterback season 2. After a two-year hiatus, Quarterback returns with three new QBs: Cincinnati’s Joe Burrow, Atlanta’s Kirk Cousins, and Detroit’s Jared Goff. Netflix’s cameras documented the 2024 seasons for all three quarterbacks. Burrow set records, Cousins got benched, and Goff resurrected his career.

Think of Quarterback like Hard Knocks for the game’s most important position. I don’t know how Netflix records so much in-depth footage and sound bites, but I’m glad they do. Quarterback is the perfect appetizer for the upcoming NFL season.

Stream Quarterback on Netflix.

Court of Gold (2025)

Last summer, the United States men’s national basketball team won the gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics. The team included basketball’s version of the Avengers: LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and Stephen Curry. The trio each had a signature moment in Paris, with all three coming up clutch in the semifinals and the gold medal game. Thankfully, Netflix cameras chronicled the entire journey in Court of Gold.

While the U.S. became the focal point of the documentary, the series also followed France, Serbia, and Canada. Like Quarterback, Court of Gold is tailor-made for the basketball junkie. Watching Durant talk about Olympic basketball will give you chills.

Stream Court of Gold on Netflix.

America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders (2024-)

The Dallas Cowboys are America’s team for a reason. From the spaceship-like stadium and Hall of Fame players to the iconic uniforms and recognizable brand, owner Jerry Jones transformed the Cowboys into an American staple. Part of that brand includes the Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders. With their white shorts and blue crop tops, “America’s Sweethearts” have been dancing since the 1960s.

America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders brings fans into the chaos, starting with the competitive tryouts at the beginning of each season. You’re going to gain a greater appreciation for these women after seeing how much blood, sweat, and tears they put into being a Cowboy cheerleader.

Stream America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders on Netflix.