Digital Trends
Movies & TV

Netflix removes all customer reviews of shows and movies from its website

Trevor Mogg
By

Acting on an announcement made in July, Netflix has now removed all customer-contributed reviews of TV shows and movies from its site.

The opinion database was a desktop-only feature, so it’s likely many mobile users of Netflix won’t even have been aware of its existence. Indeed, Netflix cited lack of use as a reason for ditching it.

The on-demand streaming service stopped its customers from posting reviews on shows and movies at the end of last month, and has now followed up by removing 10 years’ worth of review data from its servers. The opinions and comments reportedly had no effect on how Netflix’s algorithms recommended content to its users.

On its help pages, a query about how to add your thoughts about a particular show or movie is now met with this response: “You can no longer post reviews on Netflix. Netflix customers were able to leave reviews on Netflix.com until mid-2018, when reviews were removed due to declining use.”

Low readership numbers may be the official line, but as Variety points out, it could also have had something to do with “strongly negative reviews, especially of Netflix’s own original programming, [helping to] drive down users’ overall perception of the quality of the service.” The suggestion that some users may have been involved in coordinated action to deliberately trash particular content by posting dire reviews may also have played a part in the company’s decision.

The removal of reviews is the latest in a series of changes made by Netflix in how it lets its customers rate content. In 2017, for example, it did away with its star-based system, replacing it with a thumbs-up, thumbs-down option. The company said at the time that after testing the system, it believed that thumb ratings were more effective in “bubbling up the stuff people actually want to watch.”

Of course, there are plenty of other ways to seek out reviews of TV shows and movies, with sites like Rotten Tomatoes and IMDb featuring plenty of opinions on content past and present. But for a quick and easy guide written especially for Netflix subscribers, check out Digital Trends’ constantly updated pages for the best movies and the best TV shows currently available on the service.

Don't Miss

'Crazy Rich Asians' wins the weekend box office with a crazy good debut
star wars the last jedi review
Movies & TV

'Star Wars: Resistance' TV series gets a trailer and premiere date

Disney has sky-high expectations for its Star Wars universe, with plenty of plans for the franchise on the big screen and television over the next few years. Here are all the upcoming movies and TV shows, both rumored and confirmed.
Posted By Rick Marshall
between the streams
Podcasts

The MoviePass dumpster fire, Star Trek's new Spock, robot actor

This week, we'll talk about the epic dumpster fire that is MoviePass, Crazy Rich Asians hits theaters, two Captain Kirks take a hike, and the American History X director hopes to cast a robot in his next film. All this and more, so tune in!
Posted By Ryan Waniata
jacobs ladder trailer poster for 5817310992001
Movies & TV

Out of TV shows to binge? Our staff picks the best flicks on Hulu right now

From classics to blockbusters, Hulu offers some great films to its subscribers. Check out the best movies on Hulu, whether you're into charming adventure tales or gruesome horror stories.
Posted By Will Nicol
what is espn plus 6 0 for ios apple tv screenshot 001
Movies & TV

You can ditch cable but still get your 'SportsCenter' fix with ESPN+

ESPN's streaming service, ESPN+, is finally here. Despite appearances, ESPN+ isn't a replacement for your ESPN cable channels, and differs from other streaming apps in a few key ways.
Posted By Kris Wouk
Best Blu-ray players xbox one s
Home Theater

They’re not just for gaming: Watch Blu-rays on the Xbox One S and Xbox One X

While the Xbox One S and Xbox One X boost the visuals of your games, they also can pull double-duty as Blu-ray players, but there's a bit of set up needed. Need help? Here's our guide on how to watch Blu-rays on the Xbox One S and X.
Posted By Kris Wouk
Lady Bird
Movies & TV

The best movies on Amazon Prime right now (August 2018)

Prime Video gives subscribers access to a host of great movies, but sifting through the massive library isn't easy. Lucky for you, we've sorted the wheat from the chaff. Here are the best movies on Amazon Prime Video right now.
Posted By Rick Marshall
Netflix buffering loading
Movies & TV

Netflix testing ads in between some subscribers’ binge-watching sessions

Netflix is testing out a new feature that has some users upset. The streaming service has started playing advertisements between shows. Netflix says that its goal is to help users spend less time searching for something new to watch.
Posted By Eric Brackett
best shows on amazon prime comrade featured
Movies & TV

'Prime'-time TV: Here are the best shows on Amazon Prime right now

Amazon Prime brings more perks than just free two-day shipping. Subscribers get access to a huge library of TV shows to stream at no extra cost. Here are our favorite TV shows currently available on Amazon Prime.
Posted By Will Nicol
best movies on netflix her featured
Movies & TV

The best movies on Netflix in August 2018, from ‘Her’ to ‘Jurassic Park’

Save yourself from hours wasted scrolling through Netflix's massive library by checking out our picks for the streamer's best movies available right now, whether you're into explosive action, subdued humor, or anything in between.
Posted By Will Nicol
best shows on netflix disenchantment featured
Movies & TV

The best shows on Netflix in August, from ‘Dark Tourist’ to 'Disenchantment'

Looking for a new show to binge? Lucky for you, we've curated a list of the best shows on Netflix, whether you're a fan of outlandish anime, dramatic period pieces, or shows that leave you questioning what lies beyond.
Posted By Will Nicol
best new shows and movies to stream disenchantment header
Movies & TV

Best new shows and movies to stream: ‘Disenchantment,’ ‘Insecure’ season 3, more

Need something to watch this weekend? Check out our list of the best new shows and movies to stream right now. On the list this week: New animated series Disenchantment, Insecure season 3, and more.
Posted By Will Nicol
Movies & TV

Behold the dreaded dragon-sharks in the full trailer for final Sharknado movie

It's time for Sharknado to finally jump the shark, as SyFy has announced that the upcoming sixth entry in the cult franchise will be the last. The finale premiering August 19 is sure to be a star-studded time-traveling adventure.
Posted By Mark Austin
best new movie trailers t 34
Movies & TV

The best new movie trailers: ‘T-34,’ ‘An Evening With Beverly Luff Linn,’ and more

Everyone loves a good trailer, but keeping up with what's new isn't easy. To simplify things, we round up the best ones each week. On tap this week: The trailers for An Evening With Beverly Luff Linn and T-34, among other movie previews.
Posted By Rick Marshall
Movies & TV

Stay inside (and in the dark) with the best horror movies on Netflix right now

There's no need to scour the entire Netflix catalog for the hits. We've compiled a list of the best horror movies on Netflix, whether you're into modern monsters or classic scares.
Posted By Will Nicol