3 rom-coms on Netflix you need to watch in July 2025

The romance section on Netflix has some heavy hitters in July. What’s more romantic than The Notebook? The beautiful drama starring Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams has not aged one bit. Trust me, crying remains mandatory, especially at the end. Speaking of tears, A Star Is Born will have you riding the entire wave of emotions from start to finish.

While those two movies are undoubtedly charming, they will leave you in a puddle. This article features three rom-coms that should put you in a better mood. Check out our picks and their streaming information below.

My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2 (2016)

Nia Vardalos introduced the world to the loveable and chaotic Portokalos family in My Big Fat Greek Wedding. Fast forward 14 years, and the family returns for more comedic antics in My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2. After getting everything she wanted in the first movie, Toula (Vardalos) is falling apart in the sequel. Toula’s marriage to Ian (John Corbett) is stuck in the mud, while the relationship with her teenage daughter Paris (Elena Kampouris) is on life support.

When her father, Gus (Michael Constantine), learns his marriage license was never signed by the priest, Toula must bring the entire family back together for another wild and crazy wedding. While the story is inferior to the original, the family charm remains at an all-time high in this feel-good movie.

Stream My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2 on Netflix.

Life or Something Like It (2002)

Sandwiched between two Tomb Raider movies, Angelina Jolie starred in this 2002 forgotten rom-com, Life or Something Like It. Superficial television reporter Lanie Kerrigan (Jolie) receives a grim prediction from Jack (Tony Shalhoub), the self-proclaimed prophet. Jack says that Lanie will die in seven days.

When Jack’s other predictions come true, Lanie freaks out as one should. Material possessions can’t save her or change her happiness. After getting a pep talk from a cameraman, Pete Scanlon (Edward Burns), Lanie takes the phrase “live like we’re dying” to the next level and starts to reevaluate her life. Life or Something Like It doesn’t reinvent the rom-com formula, but a talented performer like Jolie at the center of the story elevates this predictable story.

Stream Life or Something Like It on Netflix.

Empire Records (1995)

Empire Records is not a typical rom-com. It’s more of a coming-of-age tale infused with some romance and comedy. That’s good enough to make this list. The movie follows a day in the lives of the employees at Empire Records, an independent music store in Delaware. One of the employees, Joe (Anthony LaPaglia), learns that the owner is selling the business to a national record store chain. So begins a day of debauchery, confessions, and love.

While Joe tries to keep the store independent, many of the store’s employees use their time to be honest, including A.J. (Johnny Whitworth), who wants to woo his crush, Corey (Liv Tyler). Come for the early performances from Tyler and Renee Zellweger, and stay for the terrific soundtrack.

Stream Empire Records on Netflix.