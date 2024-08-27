3 Netflix shows we can’t wait to see in September

September is almost here, and it’s necessary to ask this question: Where has the time gone? It seems like yesterday we were queueing up to see Furiosa and wondering what the hell “Brat summer” meant. The summer moviegoing season is over, and with it, a small sliver of our youth.

But enough of this pity party. Fall means sweater weather, pumpkin spice lattes, and killer TV shows on the world’s most popular streamer. Netflix won’t disappoint in September, and these three shows are guaranteed to keep you inside and glued to your tube.

Recommended Videos

The Perfect Couple (September 5)

There are two things most people, particularly Netflix subscribers, love to watch: murder mysteries and rich people behaving badly. Those two things are very much present in The Perfect Couple, a six-episode limited series that adapts the hit 2018 novel by Erin Hilderbrand. The show features stars like Nicole Kidman, Liev Schreiber, Dakota Fanning, Meghann Fahy, Isabelle Adjani, Eve Hewson, Jack Reynor, and more.

The show follows the wealthy Winbury family, who have it all: a patriarch and matriarch who love each other, beautiful kids with successful careers and spouses, and a killer Nantucket home. But when a corpse washes up on a beach near their home, their picture perfect life is forever shattered. Did one of the Winburys commit the crime? And if so, why?

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story (September 19)

MONSTERS: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story | Date Announcement | Netflix

If you grew up in the early ’90s, you knew the story. On August 20, 1989, José and Kitty Menéndez were shot and killed in their luxurious Beverly Hills mansion. The eventual suspects were their two sons, Erik and Lyle, who, shortly after the killings, spent an obscene amount of money on overseas trips, clothes, and other material goods. The two brothers were tried, and on July 2, 1996, were sentenced to life in prison.

Like the previous entry in the Monster anthology series, Dahmer, this miniseries is produced by Ryan Murphy and sports an all-star cast that includes Javier Bardem, Chloe Sevigny, and Cooper Koch. If Murphy’s previous track record is anything to go by, you can bet Monsters will feature plenty of graphic violence, liberal interpretations of facts, and an irresistible narrative that makes it ideal for bingeing.

Twilight of the Gods (September 19)

Less than a year after conquering aliens and outer space in his Rebel Moon movies, Zack Snyder returns to Netflix, only this time, he’s taking on gods and all sorts of monsters. Snyder produces and directs Twilight of the Gods, a new animated series that uses prominent Norse mythological figures like Thor to spin a heroic tale of love, loss, and revenge.

Leif is just your everyday human king when he’s saved one day by a beautiful warrior named Sigrid. Besotted with one another, the two start a romance and are quickly married. Things don’t go so well on their wedding night, however, as an unexpected guest comes crashing into their lives: Thor. What does the God of Thunder want? And why does the future of all the Norse gods hang in the balance?