 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment

3 Netflix shows we can’t wait to see in September

By
A woman leans on a man in The Perfect Couple.
Netflix

September is almost here, and it’s necessary to ask this question: Where has the time gone? It seems like yesterday we were queueing up to see Furiosa and wondering what the hell “Brat summer” meant. The summer moviegoing season is over, and with it, a small sliver of our youth.

But enough of this pity party. Fall means sweater weather, pumpkin spice lattes, and killer TV shows on the world’s most popular streamer. Netflix won’t disappoint in September, and these three shows are guaranteed to keep you inside and glued to your tube.

Recommended Videos

The Perfect Couple (September 5)

A man kisses a woman's arm in The Perfect Couple.
Netflix

There are two things most people, particularly Netflix subscribers, love to watch: murder mysteries and rich people behaving badly. Those two things are very much present in The Perfect Couple, a six-episode limited series that adapts the hit 2018 novel by Erin Hilderbrand. The show features stars like Nicole Kidman, Liev Schreiber, Dakota Fanning, Meghann Fahy, Isabelle Adjani, Eve Hewson, Jack Reynor, and more.

The show follows the wealthy Winbury family, who have it all: a patriarch and matriarch who love each other, beautiful kids with successful careers and spouses, and a killer Nantucket home. But when a corpse washes up on a beach near their home, their picture perfect life is forever shattered. Did one of the Winburys commit the crime? And if so, why?

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story (September 19)

MONSTERS: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story | Date Announcement | Netflix

If you grew up in the early ’90s, you knew the story. On August 20, 1989, José and Kitty Menéndez were shot and killed in their luxurious Beverly Hills mansion. The eventual suspects were their two sons, Erik and Lyle, who, shortly after the killings, spent an obscene amount of money on overseas trips, clothes, and other material goods. The two brothers were tried, and on July 2, 1996, were sentenced to life in prison.

Like the previous entry in the Monster anthology series, Dahmer, this miniseries is produced by Ryan Murphy and sports an all-star cast that includes Javier Bardem, Chloe Sevigny, and Cooper Koch. If Murphy’s previous track record is anything to go by, you can bet Monsters will feature plenty of graphic violence, liberal interpretations of facts, and an irresistible narrative that makes it ideal for bingeing.

Twilight of the Gods (September 19)

A man holds a torch in Twilight of the Gods.
Netflix

Less than a year after conquering aliens and outer space in his Rebel Moon movies, Zack Snyder returns to Netflix, only this time, he’s taking on gods and all sorts of monsters. Snyder produces and directs Twilight of the Gods, a new animated series that uses prominent Norse mythological figures like Thor to spin a heroic tale of love, loss, and revenge.

Leif is just your everyday human king when he’s saved one day by a beautiful warrior named Sigrid. Besotted with one another, the two start a romance and are quickly married. Things don’t go so well on their wedding night, however, as an unexpected guest comes crashing into their lives: Thor. What does the God of Thunder want? And why does the future of all the Norse gods hang in the balance?

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Jason Struss
Jason Struss
Section Editor, Entertainment
Jason is a writer, editor, and pop culture enthusiast whose love for cinema, television, and cheap comic books has led him to…
Everything coming to Max (formerly HBO Max) in September 2024
Colin Farrell as The Penguin in the series of the same name in full make-up, looking up at someone.

The weather is getting colder, Starbucks is stocking up on Pumpkin Spice Lattes, and the kids are in school ... it must be fall! Summer 2024 is soon to be over, but that doesn't mean there will be a lack of content to watch at home.

Just look at HBO and Max in September. The big debut is The Penguin, a spinoff of the hugely popular 2022 film The Batman starring Colin Farrell as the famous DC villain. There's also the final season of the brilliant My Brilliant Friend, and the streaming debuts of Civil War, The Boy and the Heron, and I Saw the TV Glow. With all these great movies and TV shows, who has time for work?

Read more
3 underrated (HBO) Max movies you should watch this weekend (August 23-25)
A man with a gun leans against a window in 3 Days to Kill.

It's the end of August, which can only mean one thing: there are bad movies debuting at the multiplex. It's a time-honored tradition that in the last two weeks of every August, Hollywood dumps its worst products into movie theaters in the hope that audiences are too busy preparing for the arrival of fall to notice their bombs-in-waiting.

So where does that leave those desperate souls looking to watch a good movie or two over the weekend? Well, there's always streaming. Max has plenty of good films, and the following three are great to watch for those with lowered expectations. Who can resist the charms of Wolverine actor Hugh Jackman in a time-travel rom-com or Nicolas Cage stalking a serial killer in the dead of winter?
Kate & Leopold (2001)

Read more
3 underrated Netflix movies you should watch this weekend (August 23-25)
A group of people walk in The Wave.

If you look at what's coming out this weekend at the multiplex, you might get a little depressed. All Hollywood has to offer is a lame remake of The Crow and a #MeToo thriller directed by Zoë  Kravitz. If you've already seen Deadpool & Wolverine and Alien: Romulus, why on earth would you go back?

Well, I hope you have a Netflix subscription. If you do, you're in luck as the streamer has a deep library of blockbuster hits, cult movies, and underrated films that are worth your time. From a heist movie with a former James Bond actor to a '90s action movie starring the greatest actress of all time, these three movies on this list are guaranteed to entertain you.
Logan Lucky (2017)

Read more