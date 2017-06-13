‘Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt’ becomes a Netflix mainstay with season 4 renewal

Why it matters to you Few Netflix original series make it to four seasons thus far but Kimmy Schmidt's popularity seems to grow consistently.

It seems like it was yesterday we were looking at life through 1990s pop culture references in Netflix’s Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt. Now Netflix has decided to renew the absurd adventures of its titular heroine for its fourth season.

The renewal comes less than a month after the third season premiered. Its timing also comes after Netflix canceled drama series Bloodline and Sense8. The series has gained popularity for its relentless barrage of jokes that sometimes are too smart for their own good. “I’ve Googled jokes before, that I don’t get, and even Google sometimes doesn’t have the answer for me,” actress Ellie Kemper said in a 2016 interview with NPR.

We first got introduced to Schmidt and her bunker tales in March 2015 and have been tuned in ever since. Given the fact Orange is the New Black is getting nominated for Emmys as a drama series, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt will become one of the longest running original comedy series for Netflix. Only Grace and Frankie, which was also renewed for a fourth season, will have as many seasons. Including those two series, only nine Netflix original programs have ever made it to four seasons.

It is also one of Netflix’s most critically acclaimed series, with 11 total Emmy nominations over the years, including two for outstanding comedy series. This season featured Titus Andromedon introducing “lemonade’ing” into the national lexicon, Schmidt battling a robot to become a crossing guard, and the Washington Redskins having their name changed.

Trying to find out how many people watch Netflix shows is mostly an act of futility. But, the few studies that have gleaned some viewership data from Netflix has shown Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt is one of the most watched Netflix original programs. No release date for the new season has been set yet. But, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt‘s last three seasons have all debuted between March andMay, so it may be safe to expect the gang to return for spring 2018.