Netflix’s Cobra Kai season 5 shows no mercy in first trailer

In The Karate Kid, Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) were bitter rivals. But they put that rivalry aside, for the most part, and teamed up to face Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) in Cobra Kai season 4. Daniel and Johnny pooled their talents to instruct the next generation of karate-loving teens in the battle for the soul of the valley. And they failed.

You see, Silver is a man who makes his own luck. And he rigged the All Valley Tournament to ensure that his student, Tory Nichols (Peyton List), would win. As season 5 begins, the results of that tainted win have made Cobra Kai the most popular dojo in town. In fact, Silver is franchising it all over the valley, and it’s already caused Miyagi-Do Karate to close its doors. While Johnny has moved on, Daniel isn’t giving up yet. That’s why he’s called upon another former rival, Chozen (Yuji Okumoto), to help him turn the tide.

Meanwhile, Johnny and his son, Robby Keene (Tanner Buchanan), are having an intense road trip in Mexico as they search for Johnny’s former student, Miguel Diaz (Xolo Maridueña). Johnny being Johnny, he didn’t tell Robby why they were going before they actually left. If Robby knew he was going to help his rival, then he would have probably just stayed at home.

Here’s the official description of Cobra Kai season 5 from Netflix:

“Following the shocking results of the All Valley Tournament, Terry Silver is expanding the Cobra Kai empire and trying to make his “No Mercy” style of karate the only game in town. With Kreese behind bars and Johnny Lawrence setting karate aside to focus on repairing the damage he’s caused, Daniel LaRusso must call on an old friend for help.”

Cobra Kai Season 5 will premiere September 9 on Netflix.

