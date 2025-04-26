 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

Netflix’s Narnia movie finds its White Witch

By
Sex Education's Emma Mackey will play the White Witch in the new Narnia movie.
Netflix

Following her work on Barbie, director Greta Gerwig is adapting C.S. Lewis’ Chronicles of Narnia for Netflix, with the first film currently casting. Now, one of the major roles has been filled. Emma Mackey has reportedly been cast as Jadis, an evil sorceress who is best known by the people of Narnia as the White Witch.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Mackey nabbed the part of the White Witch over the other top contender, Margaret Qualley. Previous reports that Charli XCX was playing the White Witch didn’t pan out. However, THR notes that the rumors about Meryl Streep voicing the lion Aslan appear to be true with the actress currently in talks for the role. In the books, Aslan is a male lion who was voiced by Liam Neeson in the previously released theatrical movies.

Recommended Videos

Jadis was introduced in the first Narnia novel, The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe, as the intractable tyrant who ruled over the land with an endless winter. Her power was so great that even Father Christmas couldn’t enter Narnia before Aslan’s return was immanent. Gerwig’s movie will reportedly adapt Lewis’ sixth novel, The Magician’s Apprentice, which served as an origin story for Narnia and revealed how Jadis came to be there.

Related

The role marks Mackey’s return to Netflix after her leading part in the streamer’s sex comedy Sex Education. Mackey also had a small role as one of the Barbies in Barbie, as well as a supporting part in Death on the Nile. Additionally, Mackey played Emily Brontë in the 2022 film Emily.

Earlier this year, a report emerged about former James Bond actor Daniel Craig eying a role in Gerwig’s Narnia film, but that has yet to be confirmed. What has been confirmed is that Netflix will give Gerwig’s Narnia movie a limited release in IMAX

The film is expected to hit theaters around Thanksgiving 2026, with a Netflix debut near Christmas 2026.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell has been an entertainment journalist for over 15 years. His bylines have appeared in Wizard Magazine, Geek…
3 underrated Netflix movies you should watch this weekend (April 11–13)
Florence Pugh looks and stares.

Endlessly scrolling through Netflix with nothing jumping out? We've all been there. The streaming giant's homepage is often full of flashy blockbusters and trending titles, but some of the best movies on Netflix are the ones that aren't plastered everywhere. These hidden gems might not have gotten the spotlight, but they’re packed with great stories, strong performances, and "Why didn’t I watch this sooner?" energy.

This weekend, skip the obvious picks and go for something off the beaten path. Whether you're up for a suspenseful period film, a heartbreaking war story, or a drama inspired by real events, Netflix has you covered. These underrated movies may have little to no hype, but that's exactly why these unexpected favorites deserve a spot in your queue.

Read more
5 underrated movies on Netflix you need to watch in April 2025
The cast of Sicario: Day of the Soldado Hero.

Unsurprisingly, Netflix has gotten off to a strong start in television in 2025. The British drama series Adolescence has shattered viewership records on its way to becoming the No. 4 most popular English-language TV show. This month, Black Mirror season 7 and Pulse season 1 will sit in the weekly top 10 for the foreseeable future.

April does have one noteworthy movie, Havoc, premiering at the end of the month. It stars Tom Hardy as a detective who fights to stay alive and protect a corrupt politician's son. While Havoc is a premier offering, Netflix has thousands of movies to stream, many of them hidden on their respective genre pages. Luckily, we picked out five to watch this month.

Read more
3 action movies on Netflix you need to watch in April 2025
Robert De Niro holds and points a gun while carrying a man.

In preparation for the summer movie season, Netflix is releasing a new action movie from Gareth Evans at the end of the month. Havoc stars Tom Hardy as a weathered detective who must rescue the son of a corrupt politician from a seemingly impossible situation. With Evans behind the camera and Hardy as the lead, expect a lot of highly choreographed and brutally violent action sequences.

Havoc streams on April 25. To keep you satisfied until then, this guide provides three action recommendations that can be streamed right now. Our picks include a Michael Mann classic, a heist sequel, and a survival thriller.

Read more