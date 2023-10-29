NFL games today: schedule, channels, live streams for October 29

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Week 8 is one of the rare times in the middle of the NFL season when all 32 teams are in action. The Kansas City Chiefs (6-1) and Philadelphia Eagles (6-1) sit atop their respective conferences. Could the Chiefs and Eagles run the table and play in the Super Bowl for the second straight year? It’s possible. The franchise playing like the third-best team in the NFL is the Baltimore Ravens (5-2), who dismantled the Lions 38-6 in Week 7.

Overall, Week 8 includes 14 games on Sunday, October 29. The two best games of the day – the Cleveland Browns (4-2) at Seattle Seahawks (4-2) and Cincinnati Bengals (3-3) at San Francisco 49ers (5-2) – are both part of the late afternoon slate. Information on how to watch and stream each game is listed below. To watch every game, sign up for NFL Sunday Ticket through YouTube TV. New customers can take advantage of YouTube TV’s free trial.

New Orleans Saints at Indianapolis Colts start time, channel, and live stream

Carl Granderson leads the #Saints with 4.5 sacks this season 💪



📺: at Colts Sunday – Noon CT on FOX pic.twitter.com/WUaApnlodU — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) October 26, 2023

Start Time: 1 p.m. ET

Channel: Fox

Stream: NFL+ , YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV , FuboTV , Sling TV

The Saints and Colts are both 3-4. That record is disappointing if you like the Saints and acceptable if you root for the Colts. The Saints were the favorites to win the NFC South, but New Orleans has lost three of its last four games. Meanwhile, the Colts lost quarterback Anthony Richardson for the season, yet they remain competitive thanks to one of the league’s better backups, Gardner Minshew.

Jacksonville Jaguars at Pittsburgh Steelers start time, channel, and live stream

Start Time: 1 p.m. ET

Channel: CBS

Stream: NFL+ , Paramount+ , YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV , FuboTV

The Jaguars (5-2) are one of the hottest teams in the NFL, having won four straight games. Jacksonville has a major test on Sunday when they play the Pittsburgh Steelers (4-2), who are finding ways to win despite their offensive struggles. This is a rematch of the Divisional Round in the 2017 NFL postseason, which the Jaguars won 45-42.

Houston Texans at Carolina Panthers start time, channel, and live stream

CJ Stroud and Bryce Young first faced each other when they were just in seventh grade. At the time, they didn’t really know each other, but by the end of high school they were like brothers. Young finished high school as the No. 1 QB prospect out of California and Stroud No. 3.… pic.twitter.com/0AilC1JTO5 — NFL Rookie Watch (@NFLRookieWatxh) October 26, 2023

Start Time: 1 p.m. ET

Channel: Fox

Stream: NFL+ , YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV , FuboTV , Sling TV

The first two picks in the 2023 NFL Draft will face each other for the first time on Sunday when C.J. Stroud and the Houston Texans (3-3) play Bryce Young and the Carolina Panthers (0-6). Stroud, who was picked after Young with the second selection, has been the best rookie quarterback this season, with 1,660 yards passing, nine touchdowns, and one interception.

Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Commanders start time, channel, and live stream

Start Time: 1 p.m. ET

Channel: Fox

Stream: NFL+ , YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV , FuboTV , Sling TV

It’s a rivalry game in the NFC East as the Eagles head to Maryland to play the Washington Commanders (3-4). These two teams met in a thriller back in Week 4. The Commanders scored a touchdown as time expired to force overtime. However, the Eagles won 34-31 in overtime thanks to a game-winning field goal from Jake Elliot.

Los Angeles Rams at Dallas Cowboys start time, channel, and live stream

Start Time: 1 p.m. ET

Channel: Fox

Stream: NFL+ , YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV , FuboTV , Sling TV

It’s a monumental week for Rams head coach Sean McVay. First, McVay and his wife, Veronika, welcomed their first child earlier this week. Now, Sean will look to keep the good vibes up with a win against the Cowboys (4-2). When Dallas last played, it won a hard-fought game over the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football. Dallas must keep winning to keep pace with Philadelphia in the NFC East.

New England Patriots at Miami Dolphins start time, channel, and live stream

Start Time: 1 p.m. ET

Channel: CBS

Stream: NFL+ , Paramount+ , YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV , FuboTV

The Patriots (2-5) pulled a rabbit out of their hats in Week 7, upsetting the Bills 29-25. Quarterback Mac Jones played his best game all season, capped off by a game-winning touchdown pass with under 20 seconds left. New England will look to make it two wins in a row over the AFC East as they head south to Miami to play the Dolphins (5-2), a team that has won five of its last six games against the Patriots.

New York Jets at New York Giants start time, channel, and live stream

Saquon Barkley discusses the Jets-Giants rivalry and playing them on Sunday: "There's definitely a little more something to the game and I felt that the last time I played in it… at the end of the day all you want to do is win and that's our goal." pic.twitter.com/1wlVyNUIBz — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) October 26, 2023

Start Time: 1 p.m. ET

Channel: CBS

Stream: NFL+ , Paramount+ , YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV , FuboTV

It’s the Battle of MetLife Stadium in the Meadowlands when the Jets (3-3) face the Giants (2-5) on Sunday afternoon. It will be considered a Giants home game, so expect most of the stadium to be covered in blue. With the Giants’ win last week, this matchup is more interesting because both teams need a win to stay in the playoff hunt.

Atlanta Falcons at Tennessee Titans start time, channel, and live stream

The throwback Houston Oilers uniforms that the Tennessee Titans will wear Sunday at home vs. the Falcons: pic.twitter.com/8p2TRcHSzZ — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 23, 2023

Start Time: 1 p.m. ET

Channel: CBS

Stream: NFL+ , Paramount+ , YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV , FuboTV

Falcons head coach Arthur Smith upset a lot of fantasy owners in Week 7 by failing to disclose a Bijan Robinson injury before the game — the star running back barely played in the team’s 16-13 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Robinson should be a go on Sunday against the Tennessee Titans (2-4), who will turn to rookie quarterback Will Levis following the injury to Ryan Tannehill.

Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers start time, channel, and live stream

Start Time: 1 p.m. ET

Channel: Fox

Stream: NFL+ , YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV , FuboTV , Sling TV

Do you like that? Vikings fans certainly enjoyed Kirk Cousins’ winning performance against the 49ers. Minnesota has now won two straight games, and they will be slight favorites over the Packers (2-4), who are quickly finding out that life without Aaron Rodgers is difficult. Quarterback Jordan Love needs more time to develop. Unfortunately, he won’t get the chance and must figure it out quickly, or the Packers will find a new quarterback.

Cleveland Browns at Seattle Seahawks start time, channel, and live stream

Start Time: 4:05 p.m . ET

Channel: Fox

Stream: NFL+ , YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV , FuboTV , Sling TV

One of the best games of the day features the Cleveland Browns heading to the West Coast to play the Seattle Seahawks. Defensive end Myles Garrett is the anchor on a Browns defense that surrenders the fewest yards per game (243.0). Cleveland’s defense will be tasked with stopping Seattle’s offense led by Geno Smith, Kenneth Walker III, and DK Metcalf.

Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos start time, channel, and live stream

Start Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Channel: CBS

Stream: NFL+ , Paramount+ , YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV , FuboTV

Death, taxes, and Chiefs’ victories over the Broncos (2-5). The Chiefs have won 16 straight games against the Broncos. Denver has not defeated the Chiefs since the Obama Administration (9-17-2015). With the result all but guaranteed, only one question remains: will Taylor Swift be in attendance?

Baltimore Ravens at Arizona Cardinals start time, channel, and live stream

Start Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Channel: CBS

Stream: NFL+ , Paramount+ , YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV , FuboTV

After their blowout victory against the Lions, the Baltimore Ravens appear to be the Chiefs’ toughest competition in the AFC. This is the best offense in the Lamar Jackson era, as the former MVP finally has weapons like Zay Flowers, Mark Andrews, and Odell Beckham Jr. However, the Ravens can’t look past the Cardinals (1-6), whose lone win came against a talented Dallas Cowboys team.

Cincinnati Bengals at San Francisco 49ers start time, channel, and live stream

With Brock Purdy in concussion protocol, 49ers’ QB Sam Darnold now is in line to start Sunday’s game vs. the Bengals. pic.twitter.com/NNigQ9XEy4 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 25, 2023

Start Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Channel: CBS

Stream: NFL+ , Paramount+ , YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV , FuboTV

Are things OK again in Cincinnati? After a 1-3 start, the Bengals temporarily righted the ship with two consecutive victories. More importantly, quarterback Joe Burrows looks healthy, which is a bad sign for the rest of the AFC. The 49ers are on a two-game losing streak and might not have quarterback Brock Purdy because of a concussion. If Purdy can’t play, Sam Darnold will start in his place.

Chicago Bears at Los Angeles Chargers start time, channel, and live stream

Start Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Channel: NBC

Stream: NFL+ , , YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV , FuboTV , Sling TV

This week’s Sunday Night Game is one of the weakest games on the schedule. The Bears (2-5) are coming off an impressive 30-12 victory over the Raiders. Tyson Bagent, who played Division II football, looked solid at quarterback in place of the injured Justin Fields. Bagent will start against the Chargers (2-4), who cannot afford to lose another game at this point in the season.

