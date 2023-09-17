NFL games today: schedule, channels, live streams for September 17

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

After an exciting opening weekend, the NFL turns to Week 2, with more intriguing matchups and storylines. Week 2 started with Thursday Night Football, as the Philadelphia Eagles (2-0) defeated the Minnesota Vikings (0-2) by a score of 34-28. The Eagles were led by quarterback Jalen Hurts, who ended the game with 228 total yards and three touchdowns.

Today’s slate features 13 games, headlined by the Sunday night contest between the Miami Dolphins (1-0) and New England Patriots (0-1). Before that game, all eyes will be on New York Jets (1-0) quarterback Zach Wilson in Dallas (1-0) as he steps in for Aaron Rodgers, who is out for the season after suffering a season-ending Achilles injury.

Below, find the times, channels, and live-streaming information for all the NFL games today. For fans looking to access every game, look into purchasing NFL Sunday Ticket through YouTube TV. NFL Sunday Ticket is the best option for fans trying to watch their favorite out-of-market teams. New customers can sign up for a free trial of NFL Sunday Ticket.

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Tennessee Titans start time, channel, and live stream

Start Time: 1 p.m. ET

Channel: CBS

Stream: NFL+, Paramount+ (get a free trial), YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, FuboTV

The Chargers (0-1) head to Tennessee after a 36-34 loss to the Dolphins. Justin Herbert and the offense totaled 433 yards, but the Chargers’ defense surrendered 536 yards. Meanwhile, the offense was nowhere to be found for the Titans (0-1) as Ryan Tannehill threw three interceptions in a 16-15 loss to the Saints.

Green Bay Packers vs. Atlanta Falcons start time, channel, and live stream

Start Time: 1 p.m. ET

Channel: Fox

Stream: NFL+, YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, FuboTV, Sling TV

The Jordan Love era got off to a fantastic start as the Packers (1-0) defeated the Chicago Bears 38-20. Love finished the game with 245 yards passing and three touchdowns. In Atlanta, Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier combined for 158 total yards and three touchdowns in a Week 1 victory against the Panthers.

Indianapolis Colts vs. Houston Texans start time, channel, and live stream

Start Time: 1 p.m. ET

Channel: Fox

Stream: NFL+, YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, FuboTV (stream live sports for free for a week), Sling TV

It will be a battle of rookie quarterbacks as Anthony Richardson and the Colts (0-1) travel to Houston to take on C.J. Stroud and the Texans (0-1). Both rookies showed promising signs in Week 1, especially Richardson, who threw one touchdown and rushed for one touchdown.

Seattle Seahawks vs. Detroit Lions start time, channel, and live stream

Start Time: 1 p.m. ET

Channel: Fox

Stream: NFL+, YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, FuboTV, Sling TV

When these two teams met in 2022, Seattle bested Detroit in a shootout by a score of 48-45. Now, the Seahawks (0-1) enter this week’s matchup after gaining less than 15 yards in the second half of their 30-13 loss to the Rams. On the other sideline, the Lions (1-0) come in with confidence after defeating the Chiefs in the NFL Opening Kickoff game.

Chicago Bears vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers start time, channel, and live stream

Start Time: 1 p.m. ET

Channel: Fox

Stream: NFL+, YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, FuboTV, Sling TV

After getting embarrassed in Week 1, the Bears (0-1) will look to right the ship in Tampa Bay against the Buccaneers (1-0). The Bucs had one of the more surprising wins in Week 1, defeating the Vikings 20-17. Baker Mayfield is probably not the quarterback of the future in Tampa, but he might be good enough for the Bucs to compete for the NFC South title.

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Buffalo Bills start time, channel, and live stream

Start Time: 1 p.m. ET

Channel: CBS

Stream: NFL+, Paramount+, YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV (learn more about plans and prices), FuboTV

Whether you think wins are a quarterback stat is a discussion for another day. Either way, Jimmy Garoppolo continued his winning ways, as the new Raiders (1-0) quarterback pulled off a 17-16 victory over the Broncos. The Raiders now head to Buffalo to face an angry Bills (0-1) team after Buffalo lost to the Jets in overtime on a game-winning punt return touchdown.

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Jacksonville Jaguars start time, channel, and live stream

Start Time: 1 p.m. ET

Channel: CBS

Stream: NFL+, Paramount+, YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, FuboTV

Without stars Travis Kelce and Chris Jones, the Kansas City Chiefs (0-1) stumbled against the Lions, losing 21-20. Now, the defending Super Bowl champions travel to Jacksonville to play the Jaguars (1-0). It’s a rematch of last year’s Divisional Round matchup, a game which the Chiefs won by a score of 27-20.

Baltimore Ravens vs. Cincinnati Bengals start time, channel, and live stream

Start Time: 1 p.m. ET

Channel: CBS

Stream: NFL+, Paramount+, YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, FuboTV

It’s always a hard-hitting matchup when the Ravens (1-0) and Bengals (0-1) meet. Baltimore started the season with an easy 22-6 victory over the Texans. However, Cincinnati could not get anything going against the Browns in a 24-3 loss. Joe Burrow and the Bengals’ prolific passing attack only managed 67 yards through the air.

New York Giants vs. Arizona Cardinals start time, channel, and live stream

Start Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

Channel: Fox

Stream: NFL+, YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, FuboTV, Sling TV

If there’s one team who wants to forget about Week 1, it’s the New York Giants (0-1), who were manhandled by the Cowboys by a score of 40-0. Luckily, the Giants travel to Arizona to play the Cardinals (0-1), who could be the worst team in the NFL. However, the Cardinals played valiantly in Week 1 before losing by four points to the Cardinals.

San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Rams start time, channel, and live stream

Start Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

Channel: Fox

Stream: NFL+, YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, FuboTV, Sling TV

The 49ers (1-0) looked like one of the three best teams in the NFL in Week 1 in their blowout 30-7 victory over the Steelers. In his first game back from an elbow injury, quarterback Brock Purdy excelled, throwing for 220 yards and two touchdowns. The 49ers now travel south to Los Angeles to play the Rams (1-0), who picked up a surprising 30-13 victory over the Seahawks.

Washington Commanders vs. Denver Broncos start time, channel, and live stream

Start Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Channel: CBS

Stream: NFL+, Paramount+ (click for best Paramount+ deals), YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, FuboTV

It’s a new era for the Washington Commanders (0-1). In their first game under new ownership, the Commanders squeaked out a 201-16 win over the Cardinals. Similarly, the Denver Broncos (0-1) began the 2023 under a new regime led by head coach Sean Payton. However, it didn’t end well for the Broncos, losing at home to the Raiders by one point.

New York Jets vs. Dallas Cowboys start time, channel, and live stream

Start Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Channel: CBS

Stream: NFL+, Paramount+, YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, FuboTV

The biggest storyline in New York remains the injury to Rodgers, who tore his Achilles on the fourth play of Monday night’s game against Buffalo. With Rodgers out for the season, the Jets turn to Wilson the rest of the way. Wilson’s first game as the starter will be against the Dallas Cowboys, who dominated the Giants thanks to their elite defense.

Miami Dolphins vs. New England Patriots start time, channel, and live stream

Start Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Channel: NBC

Stream: NFL+, Peacock, YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, FuboTV, Sling TV

Did any offense look better than Miami in Week 1? The Dolphins exploded for over 530 total yards, with 466 stemming from the arm of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa in a 36-34 victory over the Chargers. The Dolphins head north to Foxboro to play the Patriots in Week 2. If any coach can stop an explosive offense, it’s Patriots head coach Bill Belichick.

