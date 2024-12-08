NFL Week 14 games today: schedule, channels, live streams for December 8

Table of Contents Table of Contents New York Jets at Miami Dolphins start time, channel, and live stream Atlanta Falcons at Minnesota Vikings start time, channel, and live stream New Orleans Saints at New York Giants start time, channel, and live stream Carolina Panthers at Philadelphia Eagles start time, channel, and live stream Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers start time, channel, and live stream Las Vegas Raiders at Tampa Bay Buccaneers start time, channel, and live stream Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans start time, channel, and live stream Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals start time, channel, and live stream Buffalo Bills at Los Angeles Rams start time, channel, and live stream Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers start time, channel, and live stream Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs start time, channel, and live stream

Whenever the NFL schedule has an exciting Thursday night game, it’s always a good sign for the rest of the week. We got one this week as the Detroit Lions (12-1) defeated the Green Bay Packers (9-4) on a last-second field goal to win 34-31. The story of this game was the Lions’ ability to convert on fourth down, with four conversions to keep drives alive.

Eleven NFL games will be played in Week 14 on December 8. The Sunday night matchup between the Chargers and Chiefs should be the best game of the day. Don’t forget that NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube TV gives fans access to every game. Below, check out the NFL Week 14 schedule, with times, channels, and streaming information.

Recommended Videos

New York Jets at Miami Dolphins start time, channel, and live stream

Start Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Channel: CBS

CBS Stream: NFL+ , Paramount+ , YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV ,

The New York Jets (3-9) want this season to end badly. Even with a 14-point lead, the Jets managed to blow the game and lose 26-21 to the Seahawks in Week 13.

The Miami Dolphins (5-7) have won three of their last four games and continue to look better on offense. However, the team’s postseason chances are less than 15%, making today’s game a must-win.

Atlanta Falcons at Minnesota Vikings start time, channel, and live stream

Start Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Channel: Fox

Fox Stream: NFL+ , YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV , ,

Do the Atlanta Falcons (6-6) have a quarterback problem? After a fast start, Kirk Cousins has regressed in the last few weeks. If Cousins throws four interceptions again on Sunday, Atlanta could turn to first-round pick Michael Penix.

The Minnesota Vikings (10-2) won another game in the final minutes, this time by one point over the Cardinals. The Vikings remain one game behind the Lions in the loss column for the NFC North crown.

New Orleans Saints at New York Giants start time, channel, and live stream

Start Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Channel: Fox

Fox Stream: NFL+ , YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV , ,

After winning two straight games, the New Orleans Saints (4-8) fell to the Rams by a touchdown last week. All the Saints’ efforts should be put toward finding the next head coach.

It was an unhappy Thanksgiving for the New York Giants (2-10), who fell to the Cowboys by a score of 27-20. The Giants have not won a football game since October 6.

Carolina Panthers at Philadelphia Eagles start time, channel, and live stream

Start Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Channel: Fox

Fox Stream: NFL+ , YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV , ,

Did the Carolina Panthers (3-9) lose in Week 13? Yes. However, fans should be encouraged by the way the team has played in recent weeks, especially with Bryce Young’s success at quarterback.

The Philadelphia Eagles (10-2) have a legitimate argument to claim the title of the NFC’s best team. Running back Saquon Barkley has completely changed the trajectory of this team. The Eagles can certainly make the Super Bowl this year.

Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers start time, channel, and live stream

Start Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Channel: CBS

CBS Stream: NFL+ , Paramount+ , YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV ,

For better or worse, Jameis Winston is the most exciting quarterback in the NFL. The Cleveland Browns (3-9) quarterback threw for 497 yards and four touchdowns in Monday’s 41-32 loss to the Broncos. Winston also threw two interceptions for touchdowns. That’s the Winston experience.

Remember when the media questioned Mike Tomlin’s decision to bench Justin Fields in favor of Russell Wilson? Who’s laughing now? In Week 13, Wilson had his best game as a Steeler, throwing for over 400 yards and three touchdowns in a 44-38 win over the Bengals. The Steelers are 9-3.

Las Vegas Raiders at Tampa Bay Buccaneers start time, channel, and live stream

Start Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Channel: CBS

CBS Stream: NFL+ , Paramount+ , YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV ,

The Las Vegas Raiders (2-10) suffered a heartbreaking loss to the Chiefs in the league’s Black Friday game. A costly turnover at the end of the game led to the Raiders’ downfall.

Never count out Baker Mayfield. The former first-overall pick guided the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-6) to a 26-23 comeback victory over the Panthers.

Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans start time, channel, and live stream

All he does is catch touchdowns In the Booth with @tennvoice presented by @FBHealthPlans pic.twitter.com/OcxuAMFVi6 — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) December 3, 2024

Start Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Channel: CBS

CBS Stream: NFL+ , Paramount+ , YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV ,

The Jacksonville Jaguars (2-10) will be without quarterback Trevor Lawrence for the rest of the season. With only two wins, the Jaguars will be one of the teams in contention for the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

The Tennessee Titans (3-9) have looked better the last month despite a poor win-loss record. The defense is above average. The offense is what needs to improve for 2025.

Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals start time, channel, and live stream

Start Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Channel: CBS

CBS Stream: NFL+ , Paramount+ , YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV ,

In his return to MetLife, Geno Smith guided the Seattle Seahawks (7-5) to a 26-21 victory over the Jets. The Seahawks now hold a one-game lead in the NFC West.

The Arizona Cardinals (6-6) suffered a heartbreaking 23-22 defeat to the Vikings. The winner of this game will have an inside track to winning the division.

Buffalo Bills at Los Angeles Rams start time, channel, and live stream

Start Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

4:25 p.m. ET Channel: Fox

Fox Stream: NFL+ , YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV , ,

In Week 13, the Buffalo Bills (10-2) did not let a blizzard slow down their offense. The Bills scored 35 points in their 25-point victory over the 49ers. Josh Allen elevated himself to the league’s MVP favorite in the victory.

It wasn’t pretty, but the Los Angeles Rams (6-6) escaped New Orleans with a 21-14 victory over the Saints. Keep an eye on Matthew Stafford. The Rams must protect their quarterback if they want to have a shot at the playoffs.

Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers start time, channel, and live stream

Week 14 is here! All the ways to watch #CHIvsSF 👇 — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) December 6, 2024

Start Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

4:25 p.m. ET Channel: Fox

Fox Stream: NFL+ , YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV , ,

The Chicago Bears (4-8) became the third team this season to make a coaching change. After the Thanksgiving debacle, the Bears fired head coach Matt Eberflus. The Bears named Thomas Brown the interim head coach for the rest of the season.

The San Francisco 49ers (5-7) can’t catch a break. Star running back Christian McCaffrey suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week 13’s loss to the Bills. If the 49ers lose on Sunday, their season is likely over.

Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs start time, channel, and live stream

Start Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

8:20 p.m. ET Channel: NBC

NBC Stream: NFL+ , , YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV , ,

The Los Angeles Chargers (8-4) continue to win tough games under Jim Harbaugh. Last season, the Chargers would have lost in Week 13. Instead, they overcame a poor offensive performance and won 17-13.

The Kansas City Chiefs (11-1) bend but do not break. Kansas City’s defense forced a turnover in the game’s final seconds to clinch a 19-17 win over the Raiders. If the Chiefs win out, the AFC’s road to the Super Bowl will go through Kansas City.