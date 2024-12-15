 Skip to main content
NFL Week 15 games today: schedule, channels, live streams for December 15

Ja'Marr Chase holds a ball and looks up for the Bengals.
All-Pro / Flickr

Week 15 kicked off with an ugly game between the Los Angeles Rams (8-6) and the San Francisco 49ers (6-8). Heavy rain in the first half hampered both teams, resulting in a 3-3 halftime score. No touchdowns were scored in the game. However, the Rams scored four field goals to win 12-6.

Thirteen NFL games will be played in Week 15 on December 15. There are two great games in the late afternoon window. Those games feature the Bills and Lions and the Steelers and Eagles. To watch every game, purchase NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube TV. Below, check out the NFL Week 15 schedule, with times, channels, and streaming information.

Dallas Cowboys at Carolina Panthers start time, channel, and live stream

  • Start Time: 1 p.m. ET
  • Channel: Fox
  • Stream: NFL+, YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, ,

Though not mathematically eliminated, the Dallas Cowboys (5-8) have a less than 1% chance of making the postseason. A loss on Sunday will pretty much end their season.

The Carolina Panthers (3-10) have undergone a complete transformation in the last few weeks despite being eliminated from the postseason. Bryce Young has probably done enough to get another chance to start next season.

Kansas City Chiefs at Cleveland Browns start time, channel, and live stream

Patrick Mahomes runs with a ball on the field.
All-Pro Reels / Flickr
  • Start Time: 1 p.m. ET
  • Channel: CBS
  • Stream: NFL+, Paramount+, YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV,

And just like that, the Kansas City Chiefs (12-1) found another strange way to win a game. In Week 14, Chiefs kicker Matthew Wright “doinked” in a field goal as time expired to beat the Chargers by a score of 19-17.

Jameis Winston did not have any magic in Week 14. The Cleveland Browns (3-10) quarterback threw two touchdowns and two interceptions in a 27-14 loss to the Steelers.

Miami Dolphins at Houston Texans start time, channel, and live stream

A quarterback lines up in the shotgun for the Miami Dolphins.
CCS Pictures / Flickr
  • Start Time: 1 p.m. ET
  • Channel: CBS
  • Stream: NFL+, Paramount+, YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV,

The Miami Dolphins (6-7) are one of the few AFC teams still alive for a playoff spot. However, Miami will need some help as they’re two games behind the Denver Broncos for the last wild card spot.

Though it’s not official, the Houston Texans (8-5) are likely headed to the postseason via the AFC South. The Colts (6-7) can still make a comeback, but it would require a collapse from the Texans.

New York Jets at Jacksonville Jaguars start time, channel, and live stream

  • Start Time: 1 p.m. ET
  • Channel: Fox
  • Stream: NFL+, YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, ,

The 2024 season has been a nightmare for the New York Jets (3-10). With Aaron Rodgers at quarterback, the team had playoff aspirations. However, the Jets have not won a game since Halloween night.

The Jacksonville Jaguars (3-10) ended their five-game losing streak with a 10-6 win over the Titans. The Jaguars will be in the running to take one of the best non-quarterbacks in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Washington Commanders at New Orleans Saints start time, channel, and live stream

Alvin Kamara jogs on a football field.
All-Pro Reels Photography / Flickr
  • Start Time: 1 p.m. ET
  • Channel: Fox
  • Stream: NFL+, YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, ,

After a bye week, the Washington Commanders (8-5) are hanging on to that final playoff spot in the NFC. Being competitive this late in the year is already a win for Washington, but they have postseason aspirations.

Since firing head coach Dennis Allen, the New Orleans Saints (5-8) have won three of four games. However, the Saints will be without quarterback Derek Carr, who fractured his non-throwing hand.

Baltimore Ravens at New York Giants start time, channel, and live stream

Lamar Jackson stiff arms a defender.
The Core Revealed / Flickr
  • Start Time: 1 p.m. ET
  • Channel: CBS
  • Stream: NFL+, Paramount+, YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV,

After a bye week, the Baltimore Ravens (8-5) are looking to maintain their spot in the postseason. If the Ravens get past the Giants, Baltimore plays the Steelers in Week 16 in a game with massive AFC North implications.

There’s nothing left to say about the New York Giants (2-11). New York is the worst team in the NFL. Fans are rooting for the team to lose to secure a better draft pick. The offseason can’t come soon enough.

Cincinnati Bengals at Tennessee Titans start time, channel, and live stream

Joe Burrow holds the football and runs.
All-Pro Reels / Flickr
  • Start Time: 1 p.m. ET
  • Channel: Fox
  • Stream: NFL+, YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, ,

Thanks to an impressive game from their defense, the Cincinnati Bengals (5-8) kept their playoff hopes alive with a 27-20 win over the Cowboys. The Bengals enter Week 15 with a 3% chance of making the postseason.

The Tennessee Titans (3-10) have officially been eliminated from postseason contention. Now, all eyes in Tennessee are on quarterback Will Levis. Will the team replace Levis this offseason?

New England Patriots at Arizona Cardinals start time, channel, and live stream

  • Start Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
  • Channel: CBS
  • Stream: NFL+, Paramount+, YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV,

The last time the New England Patriots (3-10) played, they lost in the final seconds to the Indianapolis Colts. The Patriots have their quarterback of the future in Drake Maye, however, the coaching and lack of weapons need to be fixed.

The Arizona Cardinals (6-7) are fading fast. After securing first place in the division last month, the Cardinals have lost three consecutive games, moving them to second place.

Indianapolis Colts at Denver Broncos start time, channel, and live stream

  • Start Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
  • Channel: CBS
  • Stream: NFL+, Paramount+, YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV,

The Indianapolis Colts (6-7) are battling to stay alive in the AFC playoff race. The Colts are two games back of the Broncos for the last wild card spot, making Sunday’s game of the utmost importance.

Bo Nix looks like the real deal. The rookie has led the Denver Broncos (8-5) to three consecutive wins. With an elite defense, the Broncos have a legitimate chance to make the playoffs.

Buffalo Bills at Detroit Lions start time, channel, and live stream

Josh Allen puts his hands in a hand warmer on the field.
All-Pro Reels / Flickr
  • Start Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
  • Channel: CBS
  • Stream: NFL+, Paramount+, YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV,

In Week 14, Buffalo Bills (10-3) quarterback Josh Allen played one of the best games of his career. Allen threw for three touchdowns and rushed for three touchdowns. However, it wasn’t enough as Buffalo lost a heartbreaker to the Rams by a score of 44-42.

The Detroit Lions (12-1) are the class of the NFC. In Week 14, Detroit won another close game, 34-31, over the Packers. It will be tough for the rest of the NFC to beat Detroit.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Los Angeles Chargers start time, channel, and live stream

Justin Herbert stands at the line of scrimmage for the Chargers.
All-Pro Reels / Flickr
  • Start Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
  • Channel: Fox
  • Stream: NFL+, YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, ,

Last month, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-6) lost to the 49ers and fell to 4-6. Since then, the Bucs have won three consecutive games and sit atop the NFC North.

The Los Angeles Chargers (8-5) outplayed the Chiefs in Week 14. However, Los Angeles could not put the game away in the fourth quarter, allowing the Chiefs to secure a last-second victory.

Pittsburgh Steelers at Philadelphia Eagles start time, channel, and live stream

A Pittsburgh football player holds a ball and runs.
Erik Drost / Flickr
  • Start Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
  • Channel: Fox
  • Stream: NFL+, YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, ,

The Pittsburgh Steelers (10-3) continue to impress, winning 27-14 over the Browns last week. With an elite defense and an above-average Russell Wilson, Pittsburgh can beat any team in the AFC, including Kansas City and Buffalo.

We’re running out of adjectives to describe Saquon Barkley. The Philadelphia Eagles (11-2) running back rushed for 124 yards in the team’s 22-16 win over the Panthers. Barkley will likely be one of the league’s MVP finalists.

Green Bay Packers at Seattle Seahawks start time, channel, and live stream

  • Start Time: 8:20 p.m. ET
  • Channel: NBC
  • Stream: NFL+, , YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, ,

The Green Bay Packers (9-4) are 8-1 against teams outside the NFC North. However, Green Bay owns a 1-3 division record. The Packers will have to shake off the tough loss to the Lions and refocus on playing a good Seahawks team.

After losing to the Rams on November 3, the Seattle Seahawks (8-5) were 4-5. Since that loss, the Seahawks have won four straight games and taken the lead in the NFC West.

