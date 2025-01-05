NFL Week 18 games today: schedule, channels, live streams for January 5

Table of Contents Table of Contents Carolina Panthers at Atlanta Falcons start time, channel, and live stream Washington Commanders at Dallas Cowboys start time, channel, and live stream Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers start time, channel, and live stream Jacksonville Jaguars at Indianapolis Colts start time, channel, and live stream Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots start time, channel, and live stream New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles start time, channel, and live stream New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers start time, channel, and live stream Houston Texans at Tennessee Titans start time, channel, and live stream San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals start time, channel, and live stream Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos start time, channel, and live stream Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams start time, channel, and live stream Los Angeles Chargers at Las Vegas Raiders start time, channel, and live stream Miami Dolphins at New York Jets start time, channel, and live stream Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions start time, channel, and live stream

After 17 weeks, the NFL regular season comes down to one final day. It’s Week 18 of the NFL season, and most of the playoff teams have been finalized. There is one playoff spot up for grabs in both the AFC and the NFC. One wild card spot is available, while the NFC South division will be determined.

14 NFL games will be played in Week 18 on January 5. The No. 1 seed in the NFC will be decided on Sunday night when the Vikings play the Lions. Today would be an ideal time to have NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube TV. Below, check out the NFL Week 18 schedule, with times, channels, and streaming information.

Recommended Videos

Carolina Panthers at Atlanta Falcons start time, channel, and live stream

▪️All black for Week 18 ▪️ pic.twitter.com/RFYs2ZIyxK — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) January 2, 2025

Start Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Channel: CBS

CBS Stream: NFL+ , Paramount+ , YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV ,

Heading into Week 18, the Carolina Panthers (4-12) hold the No. 6 pick in the NFL Draft. Carolina would be better off losing this game to improve their draft position.

By losing in Week 17, the Atlanta Falcons (8-8) no longer control their own destiny. Atlanta can only qualify for the postseason with a win over Carolina and a loss by Tampa Bay.

Washington Commanders at Dallas Cowboys start time, channel, and live stream

An NFL-record five games with a TD pass in the final 30 seconds@JayD__5 is always coming up clutch pic.twitter.com/Dhg1KU2T4h — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) January 3, 2025

Start Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Channel: Fox

Fox Stream: NFL+ , YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV , ,

With a win over the Falcons in Week 17, the Washington Commanders (11-5) now have an opportunity to secure the No. 6 seed with a win over the Cowboys. If Washington loses and Green Bay wins, then the Commanders are the No. 7 seed.

Will this be the final game for Mike McCarthy? The Dallas Cowboys (7-9) head coach will become a free agent this offseason. Will Jerry Jones re-sign McCarthy, or will he want to find a new head coach?

Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers start time, channel, and live stream

Counting down 'til Sunday… pic.twitter.com/HGDqXdqeWx — Green Bay Packers (@packers) January 3, 2025

Start Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Channel: Fox

Fox Stream: NFL+ , YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV , ,

It’s been a season to forget for the Chicago Bears (4-12). The Bears started with high expectations because of Caleb Williams and a good defense. However, Williams has been disappointing, and the team needs a new head coach.

The Green Bay Packers (11-5) lost a hard-fought game to the Vikings in Week 17. Despite the loss, the Packers will either be the No. 6 or No. 7 seed depending on the day’s results.

Jacksonville Jaguars at Indianapolis Colts start time, channel, and live stream

One more at home. pic.twitter.com/h7uycfhBY1 — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) January 2, 2025

Start Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Channel: Fox

Fox Stream: NFL+ , YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV , ,

After their win over the Titans, the Jacksonville Jaguars (4-12) moved to the No. 5 spot in the 2024 NFL Draft. With Trevor Lawrence on the roster, the Jaguars could take the best available player or trade back for a team that needs a quarterback.

The Indianapolis Colts (7-9) needed to win in Week 17 to stay alive for the postseason. However, the Colts were a complete no-show last week.

Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots start time, channel, and live stream

Start Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Channel: CBS

CBS Stream: NFL+ , Paramount+ , YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV ,

The Buffalo Bills (13-3) are locked into the AFC’s No. 2 seed. Most of the Bills’ starters will not play on Sunday. However, Josh Allen will start the game and at least take one snap to keep his consecutive starts streak alive.

This is arguably the most important game in the New England Patriots’ (3-13) history since Super Bowl LIII. If the Patriots lose on Sunday, they will secure the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles start time, channel, and live stream

Start Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Channel: CBS

CBS Stream: NFL+ , Paramount+ , YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV ,

The New York Giants (3-13) held the No. 1 pick in the upcoming draft heading into Week 17. Then, the Giants played their best game of the season, beat the Colts, and moved back to No. 4. A win on Sunday would be the Giants’ worst-case scenario.

The Philadelphia Eagles (12-3) will be the No. 2 seed in the NFC. Despite being 101 yards away from breaking Eric Dickerson’s single-season rushing record, Saquon Barkley will rest and not play in Week 18.

New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers start time, channel, and live stream

One last time taking in the sights and sounds from Week 17 before moving on to the Saints 🗣️#WeAreTheKrewe pic.twitter.com/dNYj7TcMZY — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) January 3, 2025

Start Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Channel: Fox

Fox Stream: NFL+ , YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV , ,

The New Orleans Saints (5-11) did not qualify for playoffs in the NFC. All New Orleans can do is play spoiler and prevent the Bucs from making the postseason.

With the Commanders’ win over the Falcons, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (9-7) now control the NFC South. If the Bucs beat the Saints, Tampa advances to the playoffs.

Houston Texans at Tennessee Titans start time, channel, and live stream

Start Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Channel: CBS

CBS Stream: NFL+ , Paramount+ , YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV ,

The Houston Texans (9-7) will be the No. 4 seed in the AFC playoffs. Therefore, Houston may rest some of their starters in Week 18. However, that will be a game-time decision from head coach DeMeco Ryans.

Like many teams on Sunday, the Tennessee Titans (3-13) are better off losing this game. The Titans have the No. 2 spot in the NFL Draft. Lose, and the Titans will have a chance to select one of the top quarterbacks in this year’s class.

San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals start time, channel, and live stream

Start Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

4:25 p.m. ET Channel: Fox

Fox Stream: NFL+ , YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV , ,

The San Francisco 49ers (6-10) desperately want this season to end. After making the Super Bowl a season ago, San Francisco will not have a chance to defend its NFC crown.

The Arizona Cardinals (7-9) cannot make the NFC postseason. The Cardinals will likely be selecting between No. 12-18 in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos start time, channel, and live stream

Start Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

4:25 p.m. ET Channel: CBS

CBS Stream: NFL+ , Paramount+ , YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV ,

The road to the Super Bowl in the AFC runs through Arrowhead. The Kansas City Chiefs (15-1) are the best team in the NFL and have secured the No. 1 seed in the AFC. The Chiefs have earned a first-round bye.

It’s do-or-die for the Denver Broncos (9-7). If the Broncos defeat the Chiefs, Denver will advance to the postseason. If the Broncos lose, Denver will only get in if the Dolphins and Bengals lose.

Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams start time, channel, and live stream

Not done yet. pic.twitter.com/4xyg0hlsO8 — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) December 30, 2024

Start Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

4:25 p.m. ET Channel: Fox

Fox Stream: NFL+ , YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV , ,

Despite winning in Week 17, the Seattle Seahawks (9-7) will not be headed to the postseason. The Seahawks have an interesting decision to make this offseason regarding quarterback Geno Smith.

The Los Angeles Rams (10-6) started the season 1-4. However, the Rams won nine of their last 11 games to win the NFC West and will host a home game during the Wild Card Round.

Los Angeles Chargers at Las Vegas Raiders start time, channel, and live stream

new yr same vibes pic.twitter.com/inDm6QAChU — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) January 2, 2025

Start Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

4:25 p.m. ET Channel: CBS

CBS Stream: NFL+ , Paramount+ , YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV ,

After missing the postseason in 2023, the Los Angeles Chargers (10-6) are heading back to the postseason in 2024. The Chargers will be a wild-card team and hit the road in the opening round.

The Las Vegas Raiders (4-12) have many difficult decisions this offseason. First, the Raiders must decide if they will keep head coach Antonio Pierce. Then, Las Vegas must find its quarterback of the future.

Miami Dolphins at New York Jets start time, channel, and live stream

Start Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

4:25 p.m. ET Channel: Fox

Fox Stream: NFL+ , YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV , ,

The Miami Dolphins (8-8) still have a chance to qualify for the AFC playoffs. The Dolphins will secure a wild-card berth with a win over the Jets and a Chiefs win over the Broncos.

The New York Jets (4-12) must be looking forward to the offseason after a disastrous season. With a new head coach and potential quarterback change, the Jets will look different in 2025.

Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions start time, channel, and live stream

Start Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

8:20 p.m. ET Channel: NBC

NBC Stream: NFL+ , , YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV , ,

The best game of the day will be on Sunday Night Football, featuring a matchup between the Minnesota Vikings (14-2) and the Detroit Lions (14-2). The winner of the game secures the NFC North, the No. 1 seed, and a first-round bye. The loser drops to the No. 5 seed.