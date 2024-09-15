NFL Week 2 games today: schedule, channels, live streams for September 15

It was an exciting Week 1 full of upset victories, surprise losses, and stunning decisions. Week 2 kicked off Thursday night when Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills (2-0) dominated the Miami Dolphins (1-1) in a 31-10. Bills running back James Cook ended the game with three total touchdowns. Unfortunately for Miami, Tua Tagovailoa left the game with a devastating concussion that may keep him out of action for the foreseeable future.

Fourteen Week 2 NFL games will be played on September 15. The day’s best matchup will be feature the Cincinnati Bengals (0-1) taking on the Kansas City Chiefs (1-0). Fans of out-of-market teams should consider buying NFL Sunday Ticket through YouTube TV and watch every NFL game. Below, check out the NFL Week 2 schedule, with times, channels, and streaming information.

Las Vegas Raiders at Baltimore Ravens start time, channel, and live stream

Start Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Channel: CBS

CBS Stream: NFL+ , Paramount+ , YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV ,

After scoring a touchdown in the first quarter, the Raiders’ offense struggled, mustering up only three points the rest of the game as Las Vegas (0-1) dropped their opening contest to the Chargers.

On the bright side, Gardner Minshew looked like a capable quarterback for the Raiders. Minshew has a tall task ahead of him as the Raiders head into Baltimore to play the Ravens (0-1), a team that should be motivated after a devastating Week 1 loss.

Los Angeles Chargers at Carolina Panthers start time, channel, and live stream

Jim Harbaugh on Justin Herbert:

“If you don’t love Justin Herbert, there’s something wrong with you.” pic.twitter.com/jotDYpPaiI — Ryan DePaul (@RyanDePaul) September 13, 2024

Start Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Channel: CBS

CBS Stream: NFL+ , Paramount+ , YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV ,

Los Angeles Chargers (1-0) head coach Jim Harbaugh picked up his first win of the season in a 22-10 victory over the Raiders. While star quarterback Justin Herbert struggled, the Chargers’ running game excelled with 176 yards and one touchdown.

Speaking of struggles, the Carolina Panthers (0-1) could not do anything right in their 47-10 loss to the Saints. Panthers quarterback Bryce Young needs to figure it out fast, or the team will turn to a new playcaller under center.

New Orleans Saints at Dallas Cowboys start time, channel, and live stream

Start Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Channel: Fox

Fox Stream: NFL+ , YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV , ,

The New Orleans Saints (1-0) and Dallas Cowboys (1-0) won their Week 1 games in impressive fashion. The Saints went into halftime with a 30-3 lead over the Panthers and never looked back, winning 47-10. The Cowboys defense dominated the Cleveland Browns in a 33-17 victory. Plus, Dak Prescott signed a new contract before the game, meaning the talented quarterback will be in Dallas for the foreseeable future.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Detroit Lions start time, channel, and live stream

Start Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Channel: Fox

Fox Stream: NFL+ , YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV , ,

It’s a playoff rematch when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1-0) face off against the Detroit Lions (1-0). Last season, the Lions defeated the Bucs 31-23 to advance to the NFC Championship.

Both teams enter Sunday 1-0, with the Bucs beating the Commanders and the Lions defeating the Rams in Week 1. Do not be surprised if these two teams meet in the playoffs in January 2025.

Indianapolis Colts at Green Bay Packers start time, channel, and live stream

Still not over how insane this throw from Anthony Richardson was pic.twitter.com/tWAPva7FOw https://t.co/s72KdFt4NE — PFF (@PFF) September 8, 2024

Start Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Channel: Fox

Fox Stream: NFL+ , YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV , ,

Even in defeat, Indianapolis Colts (0-1) quarterback Anthony Richardson looked like a franchise player in Week 1. Richardson made the throw of the weekend when he hit a streaking Alec Pierce for a 60-yard touchdown.

The Colts starting quarterback will play, but the Packers (0-1) starting quarterback is hurt. Jordan Love suffered a knee injury in the Packers’ loss to the Eagles in Brazil. If Love doesn’t play, backup Malik Willis will get the start.

Cleveland Browns at Jacksonville Jaguars start time, channel, and live stream

Start Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Channel: CBS

CBS Stream: NFL+ , Paramount+ , YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV ,

Trouble is brewing for Deshaun Watson in Cleveland. The Browns (0-1) quarterback played poorly in the team’s 33-17 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. With an expensive contract, cutting Watson is off the table, so Cleveland has to make it work with him.

The Browns head to Jacksonville to take on the Jaguars (0-1), who collapsed in their 20-17 loss to the Miami Dolphins. If the Jaguars keep the turnovers to a minimum, they will beat the Browns.

San Francisco 49ers at Minnesota Vikings start time, channel, and live stream

Start Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Channel: CBS

CBS Stream: NFL+ , Paramount+ , YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV ,

The San Francisco 49ers (1-0) are still a well-oiled machine. The 49ers were without their best offensive player, Christian McCaffrey, in Week 1.

Yet backup running back Jordan Mason rushed for 147 yards and one touchdown in the 49ers’ 32-19 win over the Jets. The 49ers will be without McCaffrey again when they play the Minnesota Vikings (1-0), who dominated the Giants on their way to a 28-6 win.

Seattle Seahawks at New England Patriots start time, channel, and live stream

Malcolm Butler will ring the bell at the top of the lighthouse before the season opener against the Seahawks, per the Patriots. It’s the 10-year anniversary of the 2014 Championship team. Other members of that squad will be in attendance as well. pic.twitter.com/0ynnEUPNTg — Alex Barth (@RealAlexBarth) September 12, 2024

Start Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Channel: Fox

Fox Stream: NFL+ , YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV , ,

Seahawks (1-0) quarterback Geno Smith threw a touchdown and rushed for a touchdown in Seattle’s 26-20 win over the Broncos. Seattle’s defense played excellent, forcing three turnovers while keeping the Broncos offense under 232 total yards.

Speaking of defense, the New England Patriots (1-0) stunned the Bengals in Week 1. The Patriots held the Bengals’ offense to under 224 total yards in a 16-10 victory.

New York Jets at Tennessee Titans start time, channel, and live stream

The #Jets are wearing green on white for week 2 against the Titans Let's Get It 🔥✈ pic.twitter.com/WxNhkbUTr0 — Harrison Glaser (@NYJetsTFMedia) September 13, 2024

Start Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Channel: CBS

CBS Stream: NFL+ , Paramount+ , YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV ,

Well, at least Aaron Rodgers finished the game. The New York Jets (0-1) quarterback threw for 167 yards, one touchdown, and one interception in the team’s 32-19 loss.

The bigger issue was the Jets’ defense, which allowed over 400 total yards to the 49ers. The Jets travel to Tennessee to play the Titans (0-1), who somehow lost to the Bears 24-17 despite leading 17-3 at halftime.

New York Giants at Washington Commanders start time, channel, and live stream

GAME STATUSES FOR GIANTS VS. COMMANDERS Out:

▪️ CB Nick McCloud (knee)

▪️ LB Darius Muasau (knee)

▪️ WR Gunner Olszewski (groin) LB Micah McFadden (groin), WR Malik Nabers (knee), WR Darius Slayton (concussion protocol) were full participants in practice today. pic.twitter.com/r1Jw5FAO9i — Dan Salomone (@Dan_Salomone) September 13, 2024

Start Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Channel: Fox

Fox Stream: NFL+ , YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV , ,

To say the New York Giants (0-1) were a disaster in Week 1’s loss to the Vikings would be an understatement. The offense didn’t move the ball, the defense couldn’t stop anyone, and Daniel Jones is one bad game away from the bench.

Let’s see if things change for the Giants when they play the Washington Commanders (0-1), a team that struggled in a 37-20 loss to the Buccaneers.

Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals start time, channel, and live stream

Start Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Channel: Fox

Fox Stream: NFL+ , YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV , ,

The Los Angeles Rams (0-1) are decimated with injuries on the offensive line. To make matters worse, wide receiver Puka Nacua is out for at least a month. Yet the Rams almost defeated the Lions in Week 1, ultimately losing 26-20 in overtime.

That’s a testament to the resiliency of quarterback Matthew Stafford. The depleted Rams travel to Arizona to play the Cardinals (0-1). Since the 2017 season, the Cardinals have lost 13 of 15 to the Rams.

Pittsburgh Steelers at Denver Broncos start time, channel, and live stream

Start Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

4:25 p.m. ET Channel: CBS

CBS Stream: NFL+ , Paramount+ , YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV ,

T.J. Watt might have been the best player in the NFL in Week 1. The All-Pro edge rusher wreaked havoc on the Falcons’ offensive line with four tackles and one sack in Pittsburgh’s 18-10 victory.

The Steelers (1-0) head west to play the Denver Broncos (0-1), who are coming off a tight 26-20 loss to the Seahawks. Let’s see if head coach Sean Payton opens up the playbook a little more for rookie quarterback Bo Nix in Week 2.

Cincinnati Bengals at Kansas City Chiefs start time, channel, and live stream

Start Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

4:25 p.m. ET Channel: CBS

CBS Stream: NFL+ , Paramount+ , YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV ,

This is easily the game of the week. When the Bengals (0-1) and Chiefs (1-0) play, expect a tightly contested contest. Joe Burrow has a 3-1 edge over Patrick Mahomes in their head-to-head showdowns.

The last time these two quarterbacks played against each other was in the 2023 AFC Championship, with the Chiefs coming out with a 23-20 victory.

Chicago Bears at Houston Texans start time, channel, and live stream

Tank Dell is ready for the Sunday Night Football stage. 🤩 pic.twitter.com/x85mrwHt3a — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) September 13, 2024

Start Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

8:20 p.m. ET Channel: NBC

NBC Stream: NFL+ , , YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV , ,

It’s a battle of two promising quarterbacks when the Chicago Bears (1-0) play the Houston Texans (1-0). No. 1 pick Caleb Williams failed to throw for over 100 yards in the Bears’ 24-17 victory over the Titans.

Williams must play much better against the Texans and their quarterback, C.J. Stroud, who is arguably one of the five best QBs in the NFL.