NFL Week 4 games today: schedule, channels, live streams for September 29

The NFL began its weekend schedule at MetLife Stadium for the second consecutive week. However, the New York Giants (1-3) could not follow in the Jets’ footsteps and win a Thursday night game. The Dallas Cowboys (2-2) defeated the Giants 20-15 behind CeeDee Lamb’s seven catches for 98 yards and one touchdown.

13 Week 4 NFL games will be played on September 29. Many viewers will see the Chiefs tackle the Chargers in Hollywood. Fans living outside their favorite team’s market should consider buying NFL Sunday Ticket through YouTube TV. Below, check out the NFL Week 4 schedule, with times, channels, and streaming information.

New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons start time, channel, and live stream

Start Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Channel: Fox

Fox Stream: NFL+ , YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV , ,

After two dominant wins, the New Orleans Saints (2-1) struggled mightily in Week 3’s 15-12 to the Philadelphia Eagles. Derek Carr came back to Earth, completing only 14 of 25 passes for 142 yards, one touchdown, and one interception.

The Atlanta Falcons (1-2) battled all night against the Kansas City Chiefs. In the end, the Falcons offense could not convert a critical fourth down late in the game and lost 22-17.

Cincinnati Bengals at Carolina Panthers start time, channel, and live stream

Start Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Channel: Fox

Fox Stream: NFL+ , YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV , ,

The Cincinnati Bengals (0-3) have dug themselves into a hole after losing 38-33 to the Washington Commanders. Since 1990, there have been 162 teams to open the season 0-3. Only four have made the playoffs.

Carolina Panthers (1-2) head coach Dave Canales made the controversial decision to bench Bryce Young in favor of Andy Dalton for the team’s Week 3 game. The move worked, as Dalton led the Panthers to a 36-22 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders.

Los Angeles Rams at Chicago Bears start time, channel, and live stream

Rams QB Matthew Stafford talking about Caleb Williams 👀 CW18’s idol showing him a ton of praise. Love to see it 🙌🏽 pic.twitter.com/sqrdcfS0bm — Bearsszn (@bearssznn) September 26, 2024

Start Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Channel: Fox

Fox Stream: NFL+ , YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV , ,

How about Matthew Stafford? With a battered offensive line and a skeleton crew at receiver, Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams (1-2) outscored the San Francisco 49ers 13-3 in the fourth quarter to win 27-24.

The Chicago Bears (1-2) are still figuring things out on the offensive side of the ball. Caleb Williams played his best game as a pro with 363 yards and two touchdowns in Week 3. Yet it wasn’t enough, as the Bears lost to the Colts 21-16.

Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers start time, channel, and live stream

Jordan Love was effusive in his praise for backup Malik Willis these past couple weeks. Asked if Willis’ playmaking could fit for a regular QB package in #Packers offense, Love smiled and said: pic.twitter.com/b6FWSRfaQb — Ryan Wood (@ByRyanWood) September 25, 2024

Start Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Channel: CBS

CBS Stream: NFL+ , Paramount+ , YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV ,

The Minnesota Vikings (3-0) are the year’s best story, mainly because of quarterback Sam Darnold’s resurgence. Who could have thought the Vikings would be undefeated after three weeks?

Even without quarterback Jordan Love, the Green Bay Packers (2-1) managed to defeat the Titans 30-14. Backup quarterback Malik Willis is playing the best football of his career, and the Packers defense is much improved from last year.

Jacksonville Jaguars at Houston Texans start time, channel, and live stream

Start Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Channel: CBS

CBS Stream: NFL+ , Paramount+ , YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV ,

What happened to Trevor Lawrence? Once considered a general product, the Jaguars (0-3) quarterback has lost his last eight starts. Lawrence must figure it out this week or risk throwing away the entire season.

Speaking of quarterbacks, C.J. Stroud has the Houston Texans (2-1) off to a solid start. However, the Texans laid an egg in Week 3, losing to the Vikings 34-7.

Pittsburgh Steelers at Indianapolis Colts start time, channel, and live stream

Start Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Channel: CBS

CBS Stream: NFL+ , Paramount+ , YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV ,

“Defense wins championships” — that’s the motto of the 2024 Pittsburgh Steelers (3-0), who held the Chargers to 10 points in the team’s 20-10 Week 3 victory.

If the Indianapolis Colts (1-2) want to win games, they must feed Jonathan Taylor the ball. The Colts running back rushed for 110 yards and two touchdowns in Week 3’s win over the Bears.

Denver Broncos at New York Jets start time, channel, and live stream

The last time the Jets and Broncos played at MetLife this happened pic.twitter.com/gUCEgjSnRV — Dylan (@nyjetsfansonly) September 24, 2024

Start Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Channel: CBS

CBS Stream: NFL+ , Paramount+ , YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV ,

Denver Broncos (1-2) quarterback Bo Nix finally entered the winner’s circle thanks to Week 3’s win over the Buccaneers. Nix is still searching for that first touchdown pass, but his 216 passing yards are a step in the right direction.

Do not adjust your glasses; the New York Jets (2-1) are a good football team. It’s been a long time since the Jets have felt like a playoff team. With Aaron Rodgers under center, the sky is the limit for Gang Green.

Philadelphia Eagles at Tampa Bay Buccaneers start time, channel, and live stream

Start Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Channel: Fox

Fox Stream: NFL+ , YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV , ,

There are no style points in the NFL. It’s a win-loss league, and the Philadelphia Eagles (2-1) pulled out an ugly 15-12 win over the Saints in Week 3. Running back Saquon Barkley has been worth every penny, punching in two crucial touchdowns to propel Philly to victory.

It was a rough week for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-1), who allowed seven sacks in a 26-7 loss to the Broncos. The Bucs now play the Eagles in a playoff rematch from a season ago, which saw Tampa come out on top.

Washington Commanders at Arizona Cardinals start time, channel, and live stream

Start Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Channel: Fox

Fox Stream: NFL+ , YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV , ,

Clap it up for Commanders (2-1) quarterback Jayden Daniels. The rookie quarterback was spectacular in Washington’s 38-33 win over Cincinnati. In the game’s biggest moment, Daniels stood tall in the pocket and delivered a perfect ball to Terry McLaurin for a touchdown.

The Arizona Cardinals (1-2) hung tough in Week 3, but it wasn’t enough to beat the Lions. On the bright side, Kyler Murray has returned to his pre-knee-injury form, and he looks like an All-Pro quarterback.

New England Patriots at San Francisco 49ers start time, channel, and live stream

Start Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Channel: Fox

Fox Stream: NFL+ , YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV , ,

The New England Patriots (1-2) should burn the tapes of their performances in Week 3. The Pats’ offense only managed 139 yards in a 24-3 loss to the Jets.

Injuries continue to derail the San Francisco 49ers’ (1-2) season. Despite a good game from Brock Purdy, the 49ers’ defense disappeared in the fourth quarter, allowing the Rams to score 13 points and win by three.

Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers start time, channel, and live stream

Start Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

4:25 p.m. ET Channel: CBS

CBS Stream: NFL+ , Paramount+ , YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV ,

No moment is too big for the Kansas City Chiefs (3-0). That’s the sign of a true champion. Even when they struggled against the Falcons, the Chiefs made a huge fourth-down stop late in the game to leave Atlanta with a 22-17 victory.

After a 2-0 start, the Los Angeles Chargers (2-1) lost their first game of the year to the Steelers in Week 3. Quarterback Justin Herbert’s status for Sunday is uncertain after suffering an ankle injury.

Cleveland Browns at Las Vegas Raiders start time, channel, and live stream

Start Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

4:25 p.m. ET Channel: CBS

CBS Stream: NFL+ , Paramount+ , YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV ,

Cleveland did not rock in Week 3, as the Browns (2-1) fell to the Giants. Quarterback Deshaun Watson is holding this team back with his poor performance. Will the Browns have the guts to make a quarterback change?

After a miraculous win in Week 2, the Las Vegas Raiders (1-2) looked like a defeated team in Week 3’s loss to the Panthers. If the Raiders lose another game, will they try to trade wide receiver Davante Adams?

Buffalo Bills at Baltimore Ravens start time, channel, and live stream

Start Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

8:20 p.m. ET Channel: NBC

NBC Stream: NFL+ , , YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV , ,

The Buffalo Bills (3-0) are firing on all cylinders. With Josh Allen playing like the MVP of the league, the Bills steamrolled the Jaguars 47-10. As long as Allen is healthy, the Bills are always a threat to make the Super Bowl.

The Baltimore Ravens (1-2) saved their season with a nail-biting 28-25 win over the Cowboys. The Ravens went back to their identity — running the ball. Derrick Henry rushed for 151 yards on the ground with two touchdowns.