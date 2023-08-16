 Skip to main content
NFL Sunday Ticket adds chat, key plays, Shorts, cost-splitting

Phil Nickinson
By
NFL Sunday Ticket graphic.
Google

If you’ve been weighing whether to get NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube or YouTube TV but just couldn’t quite stomach the $300-plus cost, you now have the option to split the cost over three months.

The exact NFL Sunday Ticket price that you pay will vary slightly depending on whether you’re subscribing via YouTube TV or YouTube proper, and whether you’re including NFL RedZone. So that’s $349 on the low end and $489 on the upper end.

And the monthly payments won’t be available to a decent amount of folks due to state regulations. If you live in Georgia, Minnesota, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, Nevada, or Tennessee, you’ll have to pay all at once.

Another caveat: Don’t think that you’ll be able to watch one month, or even two, and then cancel your subscription. You’re still signing up for the whole thing and will be charged automatically each month.

In other NFL Sunday Ticket news, which is making its first appearance on the Google-owned properties this year:

  • A student plan is coming and should be announced next week.
  • Live chats and polls will be available across mobile and TV devices.
  • Key plays will be available as part of the YouTube experience.
  • YouTube Shorts will give subscribers access directly to live games.
  • Multiview will be available for two, three, or four games at once.

NFL Sunday Ticket will be available once the season starts in September, with the first slate of Sunday games scheduled for September 10. The season officially gets going the previous Thursday with Detroit at Kansas City.

Phil Nickinson
Phil Nickinson
Section Editor, Audio/Video
Phil spent the 2000s making newspapers with the Pensacola (Fla.) News Journal, the 2010s with Android Central and then the…
