 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

NFL Sunday Ticket will allow for unlimited streams at home

Phil Nickinson
By
NFL Sunday Ticket landing page on an iPad.
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

YouTube and YouTube TV will allow die-hard NFL fans who pony up a few hundred bucks for NFL Sunday Ticket to watch as many games as they want, so long as you’re on your home network. The news came in the form of a couple of tweets from the gold-checkmarked account.

That means you’ll be able to watch on as many devices as you have on hand, whether they’re phones, TVs, or tablets, in a web browser, or on other devices, like a smart TV or gaming platform.

Recommended Videos

The news is a boon to those who just have to watch all the games as they’re happening, which is a big thing for serious fantasy football players. And YouTube and YouTube TV being available pretty on any device makes it easy to have one game on a TV, another on a phone, and a third on an iPad. And that’s before you take the multiview feature into account, which lets you have multiple games on a single screen.

Related

If you’re away from your home network, you’ll still be able to watch on two additional devices. That’s better than nothing, but it’s also a far cry from as many as you want. You’ll also still be subject to any blackout restraints if a game doesn’t sell out.

Tweets showing that NFL Sunday Ticket will be unlimited so long as you're on your home network.
YouTube TV on Twitter

The 2023 NFL season is the first for NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube and YouTube TV, having finally made the leap from DirecTV’s satellite service. It’s still pricey — that’s by design — but there are a couple of pricing schemes.

If you want NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube TV (which itself costs $73 a month), you’ll pay $349 for the season, or $389 if you also want NFL RedZone, which is a dedicated channel that shows scoring plays as they’re about to happen. NFL RedZone on YouTube proper — via the YouTube Primetime Channels section — will cost $449 for the season, or $489 if you want to add NFL RedZone. You can still save $100 off a subscription if you sign up by June 6.

The 2023 NFL season opens on Thursday, September 7, with a game on NBC. The first slate of games on NFL Sunday Ticket will be on September 10.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Phil Nickinson
Phil Nickinson
Section Editor, Audio/Video
Phil spent the 2000s making newspapers with the Pensacola (Fla.) News Journal, the 2010s with Android Central and then the…
NFL Sunday Ticket price looks to push more viewers toward YouTube TV
NFL on YouTube TV.

We're still months away from the next NFL season, but we now have pricing information on the next incarnation of NFL Sunday Ticket, the subscription that lets you watch all out-of-market games. The package has left DirecTV's satellite service and will now be available on YouTube and YouTube TV starting in August.

The option to sign up will be available "over the next few days," according to the official YouTube blog. And there's a $100 discount if you sign up by June 6, 2023.

Read more
UConn vs San Diego State live stream: How to watch for free
Mercedes-Benz Stadium Renders

March Madness reaches its finale tonight, with UConn facing San Diego State in the NCAA Men’s National Championship game. It’s the last chance to watch college basketball until next season, so you may be wondering how to watch March Madness online. The UConn vs San Diego State game is being broadcast on television by CBS, which means you’ll be able to watch the live stream through many of the best live TV streaming services. We’ve found the best place to watch online, and we’ve even tracked down several ways you can watch the UConn vs San Diego State game for free today.
Watch the UConn vs San Diego State live stream on FuboTV

FuboTV is one of the best places to watch NCAA basketball throughout the season. It’s a TV streaming service that’s geared primarily for sports lovers, as it offers more than 150 channels that include ESPN, ESPN2, FS1, FS2, Golf Channel, NBA TV, MLB Network, and several Fubo original sports channels. Your local CBS network is part of the FuboTV package, so you’ll be able to watch the UConn vs San Diego State championship game with a FuboTV subscription. You can even take advantage of a 7-day FuboTV free trial if you’re a new subscriber. This will allow you watch the UConn vs San Diego State live stream for free.
Watch the UConn vs San Diego State live stream on Paramount Plus

Read more
Chelsea vs Aston Villa live stream: How to watch for free
forest green rovers stadium wood eco park football soccer architecture news zaha hadid architects stroud gloucestershire engl

Chelsea and Aston Villa are tied in Premier League Points right now. Chelsea ranked 10th and Aston Villa is ranked 11th. They'll get their chance to decide who moves up and who drops farther down after their match today. You can follow all the action when you watch the Premier League this weekend.

Chelsea and Aston Villa face off today, April 1, at 12:30 p.m. ET. The match is being shown on USA Network. There are several ways of streaming USA Network, and some of them could even be free through the best live TV streaming services. Here''s how to watch the action unfold live, from anywhere.
Watch the Chelsea vs Aston Villa live stream on FuboTV

Read more