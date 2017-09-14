Syfy may bring ‘Game of Thrones’ author George R.R. Martin’s ‘Nightflyers’ to TV

Why it matters to you With Game of Thrones ending, another George R.R.Martin creation, Nightflyers, could help soften the blow and fill the void. SyFy may bring a show based on his novella to the small screen.

As one George R.R. Martin-based TV series nears its end, another one looks poised to begin. Syfy is close to a series order for Nightflyers, according to Deadline, and Netflix is reportedly in talks for streaming rights. The streamer could also co-produce the adaptation alongside Syfy and Universal Cable Prods.

The project stems from Martin’s 1980 novella, which was included in a 1985 short story collection of the same name. A sci-fi horror story, Nightflyers also inspired a 1987 film, upon which the television series will be based. The story centers on a group of scientists and a telepath who together embark on a space voyage in search of alien life. Along the way, they face unexpected dangers that cause cracks within their ranks.

The Nightflyers series is set to be written by Jeff Buhler, who will executive produce alongside Alison Rosenzweig and Michael Gaeta of Gaeta Rosenzweig Films; Lloyd Ivan Miller and Alice P. Neuhauser of Lloyd Ivan Miller Productions; and Gene Klein, Davis Bartis, and Doug Liman of Hypnotic. Robert Jaffe, who served as a writer and producer for the original Nightflyers adaptation, will produce.

Notably absent from the list above is Miller himself. Although the author has been an executive producer on Game of Thrones, the HBO drama based on his popular Song of Ice and Fire books, he is reportedly unavailable. He is hard at work finishing his much-anticipated tome The Winds of Winter. Miller’s progress on the book has been notoriously slow; although he started it more than five years ago, it is not expected out before 2018.

With Game of Thrones set to conclude after its upcoming eighth season, fans will likely be curious about Nightflyers. The series may help fill a viewing void when the show ends. It deals with some themes that are similar to ones featured on Game of Thrones, such as survival, albeit in very different circumstances.

The Nightflyers pilot will be directed by Mike Cahill, and The Blacklist’s Dan Cerone is serving as showrunner for the series. So far, the series order has not yet been confirmed, meaning no timeline for the series’ release has been announced as of yet.