No joke: Rick and Morty announces season 8 premiere date

Adult Swim

Despite all the tomfoolery that surrounds April Fools Day, here’s one nugget of truth: Rick and Morty has announced its season eight premiere date for May 25, 2025. The notoriously irreverent show broke the news at the end of its April Fools’ Day special in a reenactment of key moments from the series in a live-action format.

If you didn’t catch it live, don’t be surprised. The broadcast was in the middle of the night last night — or more specifically, right after midnight the morning of April 1. This wasn’t a new episode, exactly, but rather Adult Swim’s take on live-action theater. It was 22 minutes of some of the best moments from Rick and Morty, including the famous Pickle Rick costume.

“We hope you enjoyed our theater interpretations of ‘Rick and Morty,’ especially if you are well-off/impulsive and now want to back a Broadway version of the show,” Adult Swim said in a press release. “For the rest of you, we’re glad you now know when Season Eight is starting so you have time to stretch and get loose because the team has yet again made a totally great season of television.”

Unfortunately for fans, the team is playing it close to the vest with this new season. There are few details about what the new season will include, and anyone claiming to know otherwise probably shouldn’t be trusted, at least not today. That said, we can make a few guesses.

Season eight is likely to be more of the same shenanigans as the previous seasons, and that isn’t a bad thing. Between its clever writing, irreverent jokes, and seemingly endless ability to take a topic and flip it on its head, you’re sure to be entertained. Tune in at 11 PM ET on May 25 to catch the new season as soon as it premieres.

