No Time To Die trailer reveals James Bond’s new villain, gadgets, and 007 rival

After delivering a tease to James Bond franchise fans a day earlier, the full trailer for No Time To Die has finally arrived, introducing the world to a new Agent 007.

Directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga and featuring Daniel Craig as James Bond in his fifth installment of the long-running franchise, No Time To Die hits U.S. theaters in April 2020. The first, full-length trailer for the film not only puts Craig’s famous MI6 agent front and center, but it also includes the traditional amount of death-defying stunts, spectacular set pieces, and a brief look at the latest villain to face Bond: Safin, portrayed by Academy Award winner Rami Malek.

No Time to Die is officially recognized as the 25th film to feature novelist Ian Fleming’s world-famous secret agent, and the movie introduces a new character played by Captain Marvel actress Lashana Lynch who takes over the “007” designation. The announcement of a new 007 — the title is assigned to the MI6 organization’s top agent — met with the expected amount of controversy in July when it first made headlines, but as the No Time To Die trailer makes perfectly clear, James Bond is still the star of the story.

The film finds Bond peacefully enjoying retirement until his friend and CIA officer Felix Leiter (Westworld actor Jeffrey Wright) pulls him out retirement to help find a missing scientist. Along the way, he gets tangled up with the usual collection of former lovers, colleagues, and villains, as well as an entirely new threat to the world.

Along with introducing the new 007, who seemingly inherits the designation after Bond’s retirement, the trailer also offers a brief peek at Safin, the mysterious villain portrayed by Malek. Early reports indicated that he’ll wear a mask for large portions of the movie, and that does indeed appear to be the case, given what we see of him in the trailer.

No Time To Die is based on a script penned by Fukunaga, Neal Purvis, Robert Wade, Scott Z. Burns, and recent Emmy and Golden Globe Award winner Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who has quickly become one of Hollywood’s most in-demand creators.

The supporting cast also includes returning characters played by Ralph Fiennes, Naomie Harris, Ben Whishaw, Rory Kinnear, Léa Seydoux, and Christoph Waltz (who reprises his role as the criminal mastermind Ernst Stavro Blofeld introduced in Spectre). Additional newcomers include Ana de Armas, David Dencik, Dali Benssalah, and Billy Magnussen.

No Time To Die hits theaters in the United Kingdom on April 2, 2020, followed by U.S. theaters on April 8.

