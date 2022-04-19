Now and Then trailer reveals blackmail and hidden secrets

Next month, Apple TV+ is unleashing Now and Then, a new bilingual thriller that follows six friends across two decades, and the secret that has strained their bond for 20 years. In the first trailer for the series, we witness the beach party where things went wrong. One of the friends, Alejandro, suddenly becomes deathly ill. And as the group races to save Alejandro, they end up taking someone else’s life in a fatal car accident.

The decision to keep the accident a secret may have kept the group out of jail, but it opens them up to blackmail in the present. It also means that they’ve made an enemy out of Flora (Rosie Perez), a police detective who is determined to expose the friends when they reenter her orbit as murder suspects.

Here’s the official synopsis for the series:

“Blackmailed before a college reunion, five friends are confronted by their dark past. After 20 years, will their secret finally come out? ‘Now and Then’ is a multi-layered thriller that explores the differences between youthful aspirations and the reality of adulthood, when the lives of a group of college best friends are forever changed after a celebratory weekend ends up with one of them dead. Now the remaining five are reluctantly reunited by a threat that puts their seemingly perfect worlds at risk.”

Marina de Tavira stars in the series as Ana, with José María Yazpik as Pedro, Maribel Verdú as Sofia, Manolo Cardona as Marcos, and Soledad Villamil as Daniela. Alicia Jaziz appears as Young Ana, with Dario Yazbek Bernal as Young Pedro, Alicia Sanz as Young Sofia, Jack Duarte as Young Marcos, Miranda de la Serna as Young Daniela, and Jorge López as Alejandro. Zeljko Ivanek also stars in the series as Flora’s police partner, Sullivan.

Ramón Campos, Teresa Fernández-Valdés, and Gema R. Neira created the series for Apple TV+, which was directed by Gideon Raff.

Now and Then will premiere on Apple TV+ with three new episodes May 20. The remaining episodes will be released weekly.

Editors' Recommendations