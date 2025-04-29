Ready for more magic? The Four Horsemen return for Now You See Me: Now You Don’t

Now You See Me: Now You Don’t (2025) Official Trailer

The Four Horsemen return for more heists in Now You See Me: Now You Don’t, and this time, they’re adding a few more magicians to the fold.

When the trailer for the third Now You See Me begins, J. Daniel Atlas (Jesse Eisenberg) is working alone without his fellow Horsemen. According to Atlas, “Things got too real for them.” Atlas recruits three new magicians to his team in place of the Horsemen: Charlie (Justice Smith), Bosco (Dominic Sessa), and June (Ariana Greenblatt).

Atlas has his sights set on the Heart Diamond, the most valuable jewel in history. To secure the diamond, Atlas must steal it from Veronika Vanderberg (Rosamund Pike), a jeweler who sells diamonds to nefarious figures, including warlords and arms dealers. When Atlas and his new team run into trouble while attempting the heist, they’re saved by his old teammates: Jack Wilder (Dave Franco), Henley Reeves (Isla Fisher), and Merritt McKinney (Woody Harrelson).

Under the guidance of Thaddeus Bradley (Morgan Freeman), this super team of magicians must bring down two generations of criminals in a single sleight of hand. “Eight magicians against a worldwide criminal network,” June says in the footage. “I like our chances.”

To mark the trailer’s debut, Lionsgate surprised New Yorkers in Times Square by giving away $250,000 in digital payments. A digital billboard flashed the words “Now you see me,” with a countdown clock and phone number, inviting people to text or call for a surprise. Once the countdown hit zero, the billboard revealed, “Now you don’t,” before seeing texts with the trailer and instant cash prizes courtesy of The Horsemen.

Ruben Fleischer directs Now You See Me: Now You Don’t from a screenplay by Seth Grahame-Smith, Michael Lesslie, Paul Wernick, and Rhett Reese and a story by Eric Warren Singer.

Now You See Me: Now You Don’t is the third movie in the franchise, behind 2013’s Now You See Me and 2016’s Now You See Me 2. The two Now You See Me movies grossed over $686 million worldwide. Lionsgate already wants more Now You See Me movies, as a fourth chapter has already been announced.

Now You See Me: Now You Don’t arrives in theaters on November 14.