How to watch Basketball in the Olympics: Schedule, channels, more

Basketball is consistently one of the most anticipated sports at every Olympics, and with LeBron James, Steph Curry, Nikola Jokic, Victor Wembanyama, Breanna Stewart, A’ja Wilson and dozens of other top NBA and WNBA stars competing in Paris, the 2024 Games will be no different. Team USA are heavy favorites on both the men’s and women’s sides, but as we’ve seen many times before in the international game, nothing can be taken for granted, and everything will be exciting.

If you live in the U.S., some games will be televised on NBC, CNBC or USA Network, while all of them will stream live on Peacock. This gives us a number of different live stream options depending on what exactly you’re looking for, so here’s a rundown on how to watch all basketball games at the 2024 Olympics.

Upcoming basketball games at the 2024 Summer Olympics

  • July 27: Men’s Group A, Australia vs Spain, 5:00 a.m. ET, CNBC, Peacock
  • July 27: Men’s Group B, Germany vs Japan, 7:30 a.m. ET, Peacock
  • July 27: Men’s Group B, France vs Brazil, 11:15 a.m. ET, CNBC, Peacock
  • July 27: Men’s Group A, Greece vs Canada, 3:00 p.m. ET, CNBC, Peacock
  • July 28: Men’s Group C, South Sudan vs Puerto Rico, 5:00 a.m. ET, CNBC, Peacock
  • July 28: Women’s Group A, Spain vs China, 7:30 a.m. ET, Peacock
  • July 28: Men’s Group C, Serbia vs USA, 11:15 a.m. ET, NBC, Peacock
  • July 28: Women’s Group A, Serbia vs Puerto Rico, 3:00 p.m. ET, Peacock
  • July 29: Women’s Group B, Nigeria vs Australia, 5:00 a.m. ET, Peacock
  • July 29: Women’s Group C, Germany vs Belgium, 7:30 a.m. ET, Peacock
  • July 29: Women’s Group B, Canada vs France, 11:15 a.m. ET, Peacock
  • July 29: Women’s Group C, USA vs Japan, 3:00 p.m. ET, USA, Peacock

Watch Olympics Basketball games on Peacock

As you can see, not every game will be televised on cable. As such, if you plan on watching every basketball game at the 2024 Summer Olympics, you’ll need to subscribe to Peacock‘s “Premium” subscription. It sounds expensive, but it’s actually their most basic tier, and it will only cost you $8 for a month.

With a subscription to Peacock, not only will you be able to watch a live stream of every basketball game at the Olympics, but you’ll be able to watch every sport, event and moment from the Olympics, as well as a daily recap show. It also includes multi-view, allowing you to watch multiple events at once.

Is there a free Olympics Basketball live stream?

Though Peacock is the best choice if you want to watch every game, most of the biggest games — including all of Team USA’s — will be televised live on NBC, CNBC or USA Network. You can watch a live stream of all of these channels via either Fubo, YouTube TV or DirecTV Stream.

These are far more expensive long-term options than Peacock, and they don’t include as much Olympics content, but if you want to watch all of the televised coverage for free, this is the way to go. Fubo offers a seven-day free trial, while YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream will each give you five days, providing you with enough runway to watch all two weeks of the Olympics without ever having to pay anything.

Watch the Olympics Basketball live stream from abroad

If you’re outside of the United States, you’ll need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to stream the Olympics on any of the aforementioned services. Those are all geo-locked to the US, but a VPN can hide your location and get you around those restrictions.

NordVPN is our top choice, and it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee that lets you test it out risk-free. If you want some other options, though, we’ve also put together a list of the best VPN services and the best VPN deals that you can reference.

