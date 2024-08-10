 Skip to main content
How to watch the Men’s Marathon at the Olympics

The men’s marathon at the 2024 Paris Olympics is set to take place today. The legendary Eliud Kipchoge seeks a record third consecutive gold in the event, but he’ll face stiff challenges from three-time Olympic gold medalist (in the 5,000m and 10,000m) Kenenisa Bekele, 2024 Tokyo Marathon winner Benson Kipruto, defending world champion Victor Kiplangat and more.

The race starts at 2:00 p.m. ET and will be televised in the United States on USA Network. But if you don’t have cable and are looking for ways to stream Olympics track & field, we’ve found all the best ways you can watch the men’s marathon live online.

Is there a free Men’s Olympic Marathon live stream?

Fubo splash screen on a TV.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

You can watch a live stream of USA Network via Fubo (“Pro” channel package), YouTube TV (“Base Plan”) or DirecTV Stream (“Entertainment” channel package or above).

They all cost a monthly fee, but they also come with a free trial. Fubo’s is seven days long, while the others are each five days, meaning you can watch the men’s marathon, the men’s basketball gold-medal game (Saturday, NBC), the women’s soccer gold-medal match (Saturday, USA Network), the women’s marathon (Saturday, USA Network) and the women’s basketball gold-medal game (Sunday, NBC) all this weekend for free. You’ll have to enter credit-card information when you sign up, but if you cancel your subscription before the conclusion of the free trial, you won’t be charged anything.

Watch Men’s Olympic Marathon live stream on Peacock

Peacock TV logo on black background.
Peacock

If we exclude free trials from the equation, Peacock is easily the cheapest way to watch a live stream of the men’s marathon. It’s 8 per month, and you can watch every single Olympic sport and event either live or on-demand.

If you feel unsure about spending money with the Olympics nearly over, just know that you also get Peacock’s library of TV shows and movies, as well as other live sports. For just $8, it’s still definitely worth it.

Watch the Men’s Olympic Marathon live stream from abroad

NordVPN app listing on Apple TV.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

If you live outside of the United States, the only way you can access Peacock, Fubo, YouTube TV or DirecTV Stream is with a virtual private network (VPN), such as NordVPN. Essentially, a VPN hides your IP address/location and makes it look like you’re physically located in another country (in this case, the US), thus getting you around location restrictions and letting you stream any content from nearly anywhere in the world.

