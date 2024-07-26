How to watch Skateboarding in the Olympics: Stream every event

After making its Olympic debut in Tokyo, skateboarding is back at the 2024 Summer Games in Paris. With a multitude of stars competing for four gold medals, including Sky Brown, Gavin Bottger, Nyjah Huston and Jagger Eaton, it figures to be a thrilling competition that you don’t want to miss.

In the United States, skateboarding coverage will be broadcast on NBC, CNBC, USA Network and Peacock. As such, there are a bevy of different ways we can watch a live stream of skateboarding at the 2024 Summer Olympics. Here’s everything you need to know.

Upcoming skateboarding events at the 2024 Summer Olympics

July 27: Men’s street prelims, 6:00 a.m. ET, CNBC, Peacock

July 27: Men’s street final, 11:00 a.m. ET, NBC, Peacock

July 28: Women’s street prelims, 6:00 a.m. ET, CNBC, Peacock

July 28: Women’s street final, 11:00 a.m. ET, CNBC, Peacock

August 6: Women’s park prelims, 6:30 a.m. ET, Peacock

August 6: Women’s park final, 11:30 a.m. ET, USA, Peacock

August 7: Men’s park prelims, 6:30 a.m. ET, USA, Peacock

August 7: Men’s park final, 11:30 a.m. ET, USA, Peacock

Watch Olympics Skateboarding on Peacock

In the United States, Peacock is the only way to watch every single run, from the prelims through the finals. There will be a good amount of coverage on TV across NBC, CNBC and USA Network, but Peacock will allow you to watch 100 percent of the skateboarding at the Olympics, and it will all be live (or on-demand if you want to watch later).

Additionally, Peacock will stream every other sport at the Olympics, and it has a multi-view feature that allows you to watch multiple events at once if you want.

There’s no free trial, but a month of Peacock will get you through the entire Olympics and only costs $8.

Is there a free Olympics Skateboarding live stream?

You can watch a live stream of NBC (live in most markets), CNBC, USA Network and dozens of other channels via a live-TV streaming service such as Fubo, YouTube TV or DirecTV Stream. They all offer a free trial (seven days for Fubo, five for YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream), meaning you could watch all two weeks of the Olympics without paying anything.

Again, you won’t get quite as much Olympics coverage as you would with Peacock, but you’ll still be able to watch nearly all of the skateboarding, including all of the finals.

Watch the Olympics Skateboarding live stream from abroad

A virtual private network (VPN) can get you around the geo-locks of all of the aforementioned US-only streaming services, allowing you to stream on Peacock, Fubo, YouTube TV or DirecTV Stream even if you’re abroad. We would use NordVPN to do this, but most VPN’s–we’ve put together a ranking of the 10 best VPN services–will accomplish what we’re looking for here.