Orphan 3 is happening, with lead star Isabelle Fuhrman returning as Esther

A young girl stares with her mother behind her looking on.
Dark Castle Holdings

The notorious legend of Esther will continue in Orphan 3.

Per Variety, a third film in the Orphan franchise is being developed, with Isabelle Fuhrman returning as Esther. Plot details on Orphan 3 are under wraps. David Coggeshall, who penned Orphan: First Kill, will write Orphan 3. Orphan: First Kill’s director William Brent Bell will also helm Orphan 3. Dark Castle Entertainment announced the news, with Lionsgate planning to launch the sequel at the American Film Market this week.

“Dark Castle is excited to announce another terrifying chapter in the Orphan saga,” said Norman Golightly, co-CEO of Dark Castle Entertainment, in a press release. “With the past success of the first two movies and another thrilling storyline, we are confident that Orphan 3 will be a must-see movie for both current fans of the franchise and new fans alike.”

2009’s Orphan starred Fuhrman as Esther, a young girl at an orphanage who is adopted by a married couple Kate (Vera Farmiga) and John (Peter Sarsgaard) after the death of their unborn baby. With Esther in the family, strange events involving Kate and John happen, which begs questions about their new daughter and if she’s behind the nefarious acts. Directed by Carry-On’s Jaume Collet-Serra, Orphan became a cult hit, grossing $78 million against a $20 million budget.

In 2022, a prequel, Orphan: First Kill, was released day and date theatrically and on Paramount+. The movie explores Esther’s (Fuhrman) origins in a psychiatric facility and how she began to impersonate the missing daughter from a wealthy family. Even with the hybrid release model, First Kill grossed $44 million worldwide.

