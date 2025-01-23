 Skip to main content
2025 Oscar nominations: Emilia Pérez with 13, The Brutalist & Wicked earn 10

By
Two women sit next to each other and stare.
Netflix

The field is set for the 2025 Oscars. Nominations for the 97th Academy Awards were revealed on Thursday morning.

Emilia Pérez leads the pack with 13 nominations, one short of tying the record (14) shared by Titanic, All About Eve, and La La Land. Emilia Pérez picked up key nominations in Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Adapted Screenplay. Actress Karla Sofía Gascón became the first openly transgender actress to receive a nomination for Best Actress.

The Brutalist and Wicked each received 10 nominations, including Best Picture. A Complete Unknown and Conclave were next with eight nominations, followed by Anora with six.

View the entire list of nominees below. The 2025 Oscars are scheduled for March 2, 2025.

A man comforts a woman in The Brutalist.
A24

Best Picture

Anora
The Brutalist
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Pérez
I’m Still Here
Nickel Boys
The Substance
Wicked

Best Director

Sean Baker, Anora
Brady Corbet, The Brutalist
James Mangold, A Complete Unknown
Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez
Coralie Fargeat, The Substance

Best Actor

Adrien Brody, The Brutalist
Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown
Colman Domingo, Sing Sing
Ralph Fiennes, Conclave
Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice

Best Actress

Cynthia Erivo, Wicked
Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Pérez
Mikey Madison, Anora
Demi Moore, The Substance
Fernanda Torres, I’m Still Here

Best Supporting Actor

Yura Borisov, Anora
Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain
Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown
Guy Pearce, The Brutalist
Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice

Best Supporting Actress

Monica Barbaro, A Complete Unknown
Ariana Grande, Wicked
Felicity Jones, The Brutalist
Isabella Rossellini, Conclave
Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez

Timothee Chalamet holds a guitar and plays in A Complete Unknown.
Macall Polay / Searchlight Pictures

Best Adapted Screenplay

James Mangold and Jay Cocks, A Complete Unknown
Peter Straughan, Conclave
Jacques Audiard (in collaboration with Thomas Bidegain, Léa Mysius, and Nicolas Livecchi), Emilia Pérez
RaMell Ross and Joslyn Barnes, Nickel Boys
Clint Bentley and Greg Kwedar; Story by Clint Bentley, Greg Kwedar, Clarence Maclin, and John “Divine G” Whitfield, Sing Sing

Best Original Screenplay

Sean Baker, Anora
Brady Corbet and Mona Fastvold, The Brutalist
Jesse Eisenberg, A Real Pain
Moritz Binder, Tim Fehlbaum, and Alex David, September 5
Coralie Fargeat, The Substance

Best Animated Feature

Flow
Inside Out 2
Memoir of a Snail
The Wild Robot
Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

Best Documentary Feature

Black Box Diaries
No Other Land
Porcelain War
Soundtrack to a Coup D’Etat
Sugarcane

Best International Feature

I’m Still Here
The Girl With the Needle
Emilia Pérez
The Seed of the Sacred Fig
Flow

Best Film Editing

Anora
The Brutalist
Conclave
Emilia Pérez
Wicked

A woman sits on a man's lap in Anora.
Neon

Best Cinematography

The Brutalist
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Pérez
Maria
Nosferatu

Best Production Design

The Brutalist
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Nosferatu
Wicked

Best Costume Design

A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Gladiator II
Nosferatu
Wicked

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

A Different Man
Emilia Pérez
Nosferatu
The Substance
Wicked

Best Original Song

El Mal, Emilia Pérez (Music by Clément Ducol and Camille; Lyric by Clément Ducol, Camille and Jacques Audiard)
The Journey, The Six Triple Eight (Music and lyric by Diane Warren)
Like a Bird, Sing Sing (Music and Lyric by Abraham Alexander and Adrian Quesada)
Mi Camino, Emilia Pérez (Music and lyric by Camille and Clément Ducol)
Never Too Late, Elton John: Never Too Late (Music and lyric by Elton John, Brandi Carlile, Andrew Watt, and Bernie Taupin)

Best Original Score

The Brutalist
Conclave
Emilia Pérez
Wicked
The Wild Robot

Best Sound

A Complete Unknown
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Pérez
Wicked
The Wild Robot

Best Visual Effects

Alien: Romulus
Better Man
Dune: Part Two
Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes
Wicked

A group of cardinals sit together in Conclave.
Focus

Best Live-Action Short

A Lien
Anuja
I’m Not a Robot
The Last Ranger
The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent

Best Animated Short

Beautiful Men
In the Shadow of the Cypress
Magic Candies
Wander to Wonder
Yuck!

Best Documentary Short

Death by Numbers
I am Ready, Warden
Incident
Instruments of a Beating Heart
The Only Girl in the Orchestra

Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
