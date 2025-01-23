2025 Oscar nominations: Emilia Pérez with 13, The Brutalist & Wicked earn 10

The field is set for the 2025 Oscars. Nominations for the 97th Academy Awards were revealed on Thursday morning.

Emilia Pérez leads the pack with 13 nominations, one short of tying the record (14) shared by Titanic, All About Eve, and La La Land. Emilia Pérez picked up key nominations in Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Adapted Screenplay. Actress Karla Sofía Gascón became the first openly transgender actress to receive a nomination for Best Actress.

The Brutalist and Wicked each received 10 nominations, including Best Picture. A Complete Unknown and Conclave were next with eight nominations, followed by Anora with six.

View the entire list of nominees below. The 2025 Oscars are scheduled for March 2, 2025.

Best Picture

Anora

The Brutalist

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

I’m Still Here

Nickel Boys

The Substance

Wicked

Best Director

Sean Baker, Anora

Brady Corbet, The Brutalist

James Mangold, A Complete Unknown

Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez

Coralie Fargeat, The Substance

Best Actor

Adrien Brody, The Brutalist

Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown

Colman Domingo, Sing Sing

Ralph Fiennes, Conclave

Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice

Best Actress

Cynthia Erivo, Wicked

Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Pérez

Mikey Madison, Anora

Demi Moore, The Substance

Fernanda Torres, I’m Still Here

Best Supporting Actor

Yura Borisov, Anora

Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain

Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown

Guy Pearce, The Brutalist

Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice

Best Supporting Actress

Monica Barbaro, A Complete Unknown

Ariana Grande, Wicked

Felicity Jones, The Brutalist

Isabella Rossellini, Conclave

Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez

Best Adapted Screenplay

James Mangold and Jay Cocks, A Complete Unknown

Peter Straughan, Conclave

Jacques Audiard (in collaboration with Thomas Bidegain, Léa Mysius, and Nicolas Livecchi), Emilia Pérez

RaMell Ross and Joslyn Barnes, Nickel Boys

Clint Bentley and Greg Kwedar; Story by Clint Bentley, Greg Kwedar, Clarence Maclin, and John “Divine G” Whitfield, Sing Sing

Best Original Screenplay

Sean Baker, Anora

Brady Corbet and Mona Fastvold, The Brutalist

Jesse Eisenberg, A Real Pain

Moritz Binder, Tim Fehlbaum, and Alex David, September 5

Coralie Fargeat, The Substance

Best Animated Feature

Flow

Inside Out 2

Memoir of a Snail

The Wild Robot

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

Best Documentary Feature

Black Box Diaries

No Other Land

Porcelain War

Soundtrack to a Coup D’Etat

Sugarcane

Best International Feature

I’m Still Here

The Girl With the Needle

Emilia Pérez

The Seed of the Sacred Fig

Flow

Best Film Editing

Anora

The Brutalist

Conclave

Emilia Pérez

Wicked

Best Cinematography

The Brutalist

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

Maria

Nosferatu

Best Production Design

The Brutalist

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Nosferatu

Wicked

Best Costume Design

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Gladiator II

Nosferatu

Wicked

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

A Different Man

Emilia Pérez

Nosferatu

The Substance

Wicked

Best Original Song

El Mal, Emilia Pérez (Music by Clément Ducol and Camille; Lyric by Clément Ducol, Camille and Jacques Audiard)

The Journey, The Six Triple Eight (Music and lyric by Diane Warren)

Like a Bird, Sing Sing (Music and Lyric by Abraham Alexander and Adrian Quesada)

Mi Camino, Emilia Pérez (Music and lyric by Camille and Clément Ducol)

Never Too Late, Elton John: Never Too Late (Music and lyric by Elton John, Brandi Carlile, Andrew Watt, and Bernie Taupin)

Best Original Score

The Brutalist

Conclave

Emilia Pérez

Wicked

The Wild Robot

Best Sound

A Complete Unknown

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

Wicked

The Wild Robot

Best Visual Effects

Alien: Romulus

Better Man

Dune: Part Two

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

Wicked

Best Live-Action Short

A Lien

Anuja

I’m Not a Robot

The Last Ranger

The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent

Best Animated Short

Beautiful Men

In the Shadow of the Cypress

Magic Candies

Wander to Wonder

Yuck!

Best Documentary Short

Death by Numbers

I am Ready, Warden

Incident

Instruments of a Beating Heart

The Only Girl in the Orchestra