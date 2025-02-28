 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Features

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

5 great Oscar-winning movies to stream on Amazon Prime Video

By
A man and boy walk up a hill in suits.
Amazon Studios

The premier awards show for movies remains the Oscars. The year 2025 marks the 97th edition of the Academy Awards. That’s nearly 100 years of award-winning movies to watch, debate, and discuss. With the rise of streaming, many of these Oscar winners are now on streaming services.

For example, Oppenheimer is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Christopher Nolan’s magnum opus still holds up nearly two years after its theatrical release. Even without an IMAX theater, the Trinity Test scene will still be jaw-dropping on your television. Besides Oppenheimer, what other Oscar-winning movies are on Prime Video? Browse our selections below.

Recommended Videos

We also have guides to the best new movies to stream, the best movies on Netflix, the best movies on Hulu, the best movies on Amazon Prime Video, the best movies on Maxand the best movies on Disney+.

Related

Oppenheimer (2023)

Christopher Nolan puts his hands up next to Cillian Murphy in Oppenheimer.
Melinda Sue Gordon / Universal Pictures

After over two decades of making movies, Nolan finally won his coveted Oscar in Oppenheimer. Deemed by many, including our website, as the movie of 2023Oppenheimer is a three-hour period piece about J. Robert Oppenheimer (Cillian Murphy), the nuclear physicist who aided in the construction of the atomic bomb in World War II. Nolan depicts Oppenheimer as a conflicted hero who wrestles with the moral dilemma of unleashing nuclear war on the world.

Like many of Nolan’s films, Oppenheimer is presented in a nonlinear narrative, focusing on Oppenheimer’s work in Los Alamos and the post-WWII years, including the Senate confirmation hearing for Lewis Strauss (Robert Downey Jr.) Nominated for 13 Oscars, Oppenheimer won seven: Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor (Murphy), Best Supporting Actor (Downey Jr.), Best Cinematography, Best Film Editing, and Best Original Score.

Stream Oppenheimer on Prime Video.

Platoon (1986)

Three soldiers pose for a photo.
Orion Pictures

Oliver Stone applied the phrase “war is hell” quite literally in Platoon, the anti-war film set during the late 1960s. After enlisting in the U.S. Army, Chris Taylor (Charlie Sheen) is assigned to an infantry platoon in South Vietnam. The young soldiers rely on guidance from the ruthless Staff Sergeant Barnes (Tom Berenger) and the free-spirited Sergeant Elias (Willem Dafoe).

As the war wages on, Chris’ optimistic outlook on the war quickly transforms into pessimism as he routinely witnesses horrific acts of violence, including some from his own comrades. Eventually, Chris will have to choose whom to follow, but he quickly learns that there are no winners in war. There are only those who survive and those who die. Nominated for eight Oscars, Platoon won four: Best Picture, Best Director, Best Sound, and Best Film Editing.

Stream Platoon on Prime Video.

Manchester by the Sea (2016)

The tragic loss in Manchester by the Sea is a parent’s worst nightmare. After the surprising death of his older brother Joe (Kyle Chandler), Lee Chandler (Casey Affleck) returns to his hometown of Manchester-by-the-Sea to settle his family’s affairs. Much to Lee’s shock, Joe made him the legal guardian of his teenage son Patrick (Lucas Hedges).

Due to the winter’s frozen ground, Joe cannot be buried until the spring, so Lee remains in Manchester-by-the-Sea and looks after Patrick. While in his hometown, Lee runs into his ex-wife, Randi (Michelle Williams), whom he left after a tragic accident rocked their family. Manchester by the Sea’s authentic depiction of grief and loss provides the basis for several heartbreaking scenes that will touch your soul. Nominated for six Oscars, Manchester by the Sea won two: Best Actor (Affleck) and Best Original Screenplay.

Stream Manchester by the Sea on Prime Video.

Dances with Wolves (1990)

Two men riding horses in a scene from Dances With Wolves.
Orion Pictures

Dances with Wolves is not an overrated Best Picture winner. Should it have won over Goodfellas? Absolutely not. When the Goodfellas piece is removed from the conversation, Dances With Wolves is a sweeping epic from the ambitious star-turned-director Kevin Costner. While serving in the Union Army during the Civil War, John J. Dunbar transfers to the American frontier on an outpost in present-day Colorado.

Despite being alone, Dunbar successfully established communication with the Lakota Indians, exchanging customs with the natives and learning their language. Dunbar grows to love and appreciate the Lakota’s culture as the natives welcome him into their tribe. The peace eventually ends when the Union Army moves West, complicating Dunbar’s duty to serve his country with his choice to respect the Lakotas. Nominated for 12 Oscars, Dances with Wolves won seven: Best Picture, Best Director, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Film Editing, Best Cinematography, Best Original Score, and Best Sound Mixing.

Stream Dances with Wolves on Prime Video.

Moonstruck (1987)

Nicolas Cage and Cher in Moonstruck (1987)
Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

Let’s turn back time to the 1980s, when Cher acted consistently. Her top roles included Silkwood, Mask, Suspect, The Witches of Eastwick, and the Oscar-winning rom-com Moonstruck. Directed by Norman Jewison from a screenplay by John Patrick Shanley, Moonstruck stars Cher as Loretta Castorini, an Italian-American widow living in Brooklyn with her parents (Olympia Dukakis and Vincent Gardenia).

After reluctantly accepting a marriage proposal from her boyfriend, Johnny (Danny Aiello), Loretta must invite his estranged brother Ronny (Nicolas Cage) to the wedding. With Johnny out of town, Loretta falls in love with Ronny as an unintended consequence. Sparks fly whenever Cher and Cage are on screen together, and their chemistry is one of the many reasons why Moonstruck has become one of the greatest romance movies. Nominated for six Oscars, Moonstruck won three: Best Actress (Cher), Best Supporting Actress (Dukakis), and Best Original Screenplay.

Stream Moonstruck on Prime Video.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
3 sci-fi movies on Amazon Prime Video you need to watch in February 2025
Lupita Nyong'o stands in the street wearing a beanie and holding a cat in A Quiet Place: Day One.

If you’re looking for a good sci-fi flick to watch this month, there are three sci-fi movies on Amazon Prime Video you need to watch in February 2025. Each one is available with your base Amazon Prime subscription or a standalone Amazon Prime Video subscription, no channel add-ons are needed.

These movies are ones you might not have had on your radar but that feature pretty big stars, including Anthony Mackie, Lupita Nyong’o, and Jamie Dornan.

Read more
3 rom-coms on Amazon Prime Video you need to watch in February 2025
A woman and man sit on a patio looking at papers in I Want You Back.

February is the month of romance, with Valentine’s Day right smack dab in the middle. Whether you plan to go out for a fancy dinner with your partner, hang out with pals, celebrate with the kids, or down a pint of ice cream on your own, the best way to end the evening is with a good rom-com.
Of course, you don’t have to wait until Valentine’s Day to watch. These three rom-coms on Amazon Prime Video are available all month, so you can watch them at your leisure.
Need more recommendations? Then check out the best new movies to stream this week, the best movies on Netflix, the best movies on Hulu, the best movies on Amazon Prime Video, the best movies on Max, and the best movies on Disney+.
Modern Love (2019)
Modern Love - Official Trailer | Prime Video
An Amazon Original anthology series, the great thing about Modern Love is that you can read the recaps of each episode and pick the ones you want to watch. Since it’s an anthology series, each episode stands on its own and tells a different and unique story of love. The first, for example, follows Maggie (The Penguin’s Cristin Milioti), a single woman in New York who sparks up a friendship with Guzman (Laurentiu Possa), the doorman in her building. He provides dating advice as she navigates various relationships, not all of which he approves.
Then there’s the one about Sarah (Tina Fey) and Dennis (John Slattery), a married couple trying to salvage what’s left of their relationship, or another episode about a middle-school girl named Katie (Lulu Wilson) trying to reconcile her feelings for her schoolmate Alexa (Grace Edwards). Each story is refreshingly different, from sappy to sweet and heartwarming to touching, and the cast list through the two seasons is impressive.

Stream Modern Love on Amazon Prime Video.
Some Like It Hot (1959)
Some Like It Hot (1959) Trailer | MGM Studios
More of a screwball comedy than a romance, Some Like It Hot hits all the right notes of a solid rom-com with some 1950s flair. Joe (Tony Curtis) is a saxophone-playing, impulsive womanizer with a penchant for gambling, and Jerry (Jack Lemmon) is his anxious friend. When they accidentally witness a murder, they flee by disguising themselves as women and joining an all-female band. When Joe and Jerry meet the band’s singer, Sugar (Marilyn Monroe), they are both smitten. However, flirting is a challenge since she doesn’t realize that they’re men and confides in them as female friends.
Once they arrive at their destination of Miami, Joe tries to pursue Sugar under a different male persona while an aging millionaire takes a liking to “Daphne,” who is really Jerry, unaware that “she” is a man. Plenty of hijinks ensue, and the ride is worth a watch. Some Like It Hot earned six Academy Award nominations and is widely considered to be one of the best movies ever made.

Read more
3 comedies on Amazon Prime Video you need to watch in February 2025
Jack Black standing at a door with a gift and gift basket in Bernie.

Looking for laughs this month? A comedy is a nice reprieve from all the challenges going on right now and a great way to lead into Valentine’s Day or celebrate joy afterward. Amazon Prime Video has plenty of comedy movies with a selection that changes from one month to the next.

The three comedies on Amazon Prime Video you need to watch in February 2025 include a few classics that were released in the 21st century, yet it feels like they just came out yesterday. One, in fact, is almost 20 years old, and the other celebrates its 25th anniversary next year. Yet these hilarious and iconic films still hold up today and will have you in stitches. These choices are also perfect Valentine’s Day watches.

Read more