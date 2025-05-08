 Skip to main content
Golf Ted Lasso? Owen Wilson tees it up in Apple TV+ comedy Stick

Stick — Official Trailer | Apple TV+

Jason Sudeikis won the hearts of many for his portrayal of a lovable soccer coach in Ted Lasso. Can Owen Wilson do the same as a former pro golfer in Stick?

Apple TV+ released the official trailer for Stick, a new feel-good sports comedy coming soon to the streamer. Wilson, who executive produces the series, stars as Pryce Cahill/Stick, an ex-pro golfer whose career came to a screeching halt after a “psychotic break” on the course 20 years prior. Cahill’s life has never been the same as he searches for a second chance.

Enter Santi (Peter Dager), a troubled 17-year-old who “swings a golf club like a dream.” Cahill offers to coach and caddy for Santi as they attempt to qualify for the U.S. Amateur Championship. “The game’s finally giving me something back,” Cahill says before embarking on this journey with this promising phenom.

Stick’s ensemble features Marc Maron, Mariana Treviño, Lilli Kay, Judy Greer, and Timothy Olyphant. Several popular PGA Tour golfers, including Collin Morikawa, Keegan Bradley, Max Homa, and Wyndham Clark, will make special appearances. Additional cameos include broadcasters Jim Nantz and Trevor Immelman, Good Good’s Matt Scharff, Brad Dalke and Garrett Clark, as well as golf enthusiast Dan Rapaport.

Owen Wilson walks next to a kid on the fairway in Stick.
Apple TV+

Stick’s showrunner is executive producer Jason Keller, who co-wrote James Mangold’s Ford v Ferrari.

Can Stick become golf’s version of Ted Lasso? It’s too early to tell. Ted Lasso came at a time when the world was in peril during the pandemic. Coach Lasso’s positive attitude and the show’s inspiring message resonated with people looking for hope. Ted Lasso rode that momentum to become one of the most popular shows on Apple TV+.

Stick consists of 10 episodes debuting on Apple TV+. The first three episodes will stream on Wednesday, June 4. One new episode will be released every Wednesday through July 23.

Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…

