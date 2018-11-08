Digital Trends
Movies & TV

‘Pacific Rim’ and ‘Altered Carbon’ anime series headed to Netflix

Rick Marshall
By

Netflix is aiming to make everyone an anime fan, judging by some of the recently announced projects the streaming platform will offer subscribers in the future.

Revealed during a Netflix presentation in Singapore that also featured appearances by company CEO Reed Hastings, House of Cards actress Robin Wright, and Narcos actors Diego Luna and Michael Pena, the anime projects include series based on the Pacific Rim movies and Netflix’s own live-action Altered Carbon series.

The announcements were made as part of an event highlighting the collaboration between Netflix and creators in Asia, with many of the series coming out of Asian studios or being scripted or otherwise developed by Asian creative teams.

The Pacific Rim anime series will reportedly expand on the universe of Pacific Rim and its sequel, Pacific Rim Uprising, and follow a pair of siblings piloting an abandoned Jaeger — the massive robots used to fight giant monsters in the franchise — on a quest to find their parents. The series will have Thor: Ragnarok screenwriter and X-Men: Evolution series writer Greg Johnson serving as showrunner. Legendary Entertainment, the studio behind Kong: Skull Island, will produce the series.

Also coming up is an anime series based on Altered Carbon, the dark sci-fi series that premiered on Netflix in February 2018. Set in the same universe as the live-action series, the Altered Carbon anime series will “explore new elements of the story mythology.” The series also brings in a creator from two of the most celebrated anime series of all time, Dai Sato of Cowboy Bebop and Samurai Champloo, who will pen the script along with Tsukasa Kondo.

The other series announced at the event include Insect Cage, a series set in a post-apocalyptic world where a disease turns humans into giant insects, and Yasuke, which follows a retired samurai tasked with transporting a mysterious child through a war-torn world filled with giant mechs and magic. Sorry to Bother You star Lakeith Stanfield will voice the protagonist in the latter series. Finally, the series Trese will use Philippine folklore to explore a criminal underworld in which supernatural beings hold the power.

Although Netflix didn’t give a specific premiere date for the anime series, they are all expected to become available to stream at some point in 2019.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best TVs of 2018
isaac asimov foundation apple the tv series skydance feat
Movies & TV

13 great sci-fi books to read before they become TV shows

You can get ahead of the next crop of science-fiction television series by picking up the books that inspired them. We've compiled a list of books you can add to your reading list now to get a glimpse of the future.
Posted By Rick Marshall
Best AI Movies
Emerging Tech

Silver screen machines: These are the all-time best movies about A.I.

There are some great tech documentaries out there, but sometimes you just need a good feature film. But which one to choose for the discerning A.I. fan? Look no further than our list.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
Movies & TV

Get your pulse racing with some of the best action movies on Netflix right now

In need of a movie that will really get your adrenaline pumping? Netflix offers a ton of films that fit the bill, along with a few you might want to avoid. Here, we rounded up the best action movies currently streaming on Netflix.
Posted By Kailla Coomes, Will Nicol
sling tv amc ifc hollywood extra movie pack live the walking dead new season 5 winter poster tu4r 1920
Movies & TV

‘The Walking Dead’ isn’t quite done with Andrew Lincoln yet

Andrew Lincoln will remain involved with The Walking Dead franchise long after his departure from the television series, thanks to a series of original movies AMC announced shortly after Lincoln's farewell episode aired.
Posted By Rick Marshall
dolby atmos movies
Home Theater

The best Dolby Atmos movies for your home theater sound as good as they look

If you've got your hands on some sweet Dolby Atmos gear, the next step is to find films that take advantage of it. These are our picks in every genre for the best Dolby Atmos movies currently available on Blu-ray and streaming services.
Posted By Ryan Waniata
downton abbey movie
Movies & TV

'Prime'-time TV: Here are the best shows on Amazon Prime right now

There's more to Amazon Prime than free two-day shipping, including access to a number of phenomenal shows at no extra cost. To make the sifting easier, here are our favorite shows currently streaming on Amazon Prime.
Posted By Rick Marshall
jemaine clement headshot
Movies & TV

‘What We Do In The Shadows’ turns Jemaine Clement into a creature of the night

With a career as unique as the man himself, Jemaine Clement’s star is still rising. From his HBO show (and band) Flight of the Conchords to his TV spinoff of What We Do in the Shadows, we dig deep into the funnyman’s many roles.
Posted By Ryan Waniata
DT Daily

DT Daily: The latest flagship killer, shoe designer Chris Nixon, and more

In today's episode of DT Daily, we sit down to talk about the Boring Company's new tunnel and the latest smartphone from OnePlus. We also chat with designer Chris Dixon and all-around funnyman Jemaine Clement about his forthcoming projects.
Posted By Brandon Widder
everything you need to know about 4k ultra hd content guide netflix
Home Theater

What is Netflix Roulette anyway, and how does it work?

For years, educated viewers have been using Netflix Roulette to broaden their horizons. The web app can help you find movies and shows you'd never think to watch! What exactly is it, though, and how do you use it? We explain it all.
Posted By Rick Marshall
tv villains sneaky pete vince lonigan
Movies & TV

The best Amazon Original series, from 'Bosch' to 'Transparent'

Amazon Studios may not have as big a collection of in-house productions as Netflix, but there are still lots of shows worthy of your eyeballs. Here are our picks for the best Amazon original series.
Posted By Rick Marshall
Movies & TV

‘Night of the Living Dead’ will get a sequel from original creators’ script

Night of the Living Dead, Part II is being adapted from an unproduced script penned by Night of the Living Dead co-writers George A. Romero and John Russo. The direct sequel to the 1968 horror classic is targeting a 2019 premiere.
Posted By Rick Marshall
breaking bad
Movies & TV

Is Walter White back? ‘Breaking Bad’ movie is on the way from the show’s creator

AMC is developing a Breaking Bad movie based on the award-winning television series, with show creator Vince Gilligan overseeing the project. Cameras are expected to begin rolling on the film before the end of 2018.
Posted By Rick Marshall
Black Panther review
Movies & TV

'Black Panther 2' director weighs in on the pressure of returning to Wakanda

The success of 2018's Black Panther has audiences eager for another Wakandan adventure. From story predictions to casting news, here's what we know about Marvel Studios' plans for Black Panther 2 so far.
Posted By Rick Marshall
black mirror arkangel best Netflix original series
Movies & TV

The 10 best 'Black Mirror' episodes are thought-provoking, disturbing, mesmerizing

After watching all 19 episodes across four seasons and one special, we've selected and ranked the best Black Mirror episodes released so far. Read on to find out if your favorite episode from the award-winning Netflix series made the list.
Posted By Christine Persaud