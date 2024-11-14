 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

Sterling K. Brown is accused of murdering the president in tense trailer for Hulu’s Paradise

By
Sterling K. Brown sits in a chair while wearing a sling.
Hulu

“Did you kill him?” Sterling K. Brown must address that difficult question in the trailer for Paradise, Hulu’s upcoming thriller series from Dan Fogelman.

Xavier Collins (Brown) works security for President Cal Bradford (James Marsden). One morning, Xavier walks into Cal’s room and finds him dead on the floor. Since Xavier saw Cal the night before, he becomes the primary suspect and the subject of an intense interrogation.

Recommended Videos

The trailer then cuts back to the past, with Xavier being called into the Oval Office to converse with President Bradford about top-secret information. The explosive trailer cuts between Xavier’s work in the field and his duty to protect his children. The trailer ends with Xavier hooked up to a polygraph during an interrogation. Sarah Shahi’s character asks Xavier if a part of him is happy that Cal is dead. Before Xavier can answer, she secretly opens her palm and flashes him the message, “Say yes.”

Per Hulu, “Paradise is set in a serene, wealthy community inhabited by some of the world’s most prominent individuals. But this tranquility explodes when a shocking murder occurs and a high-stakes investigation unfolds.” Julianne Nicholson, Nicole Brydon Bloom, Aliyah Mastin, and Percy Daggs IV round out the ensemble.

Related

It’s a reunion for Brown and Fogelman, who collaborated on NBC’s family drama This Is Us. For his role as Randall Pearson, Brown won the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series Emmy in 2017. Brown and Fogelman are listed as executive producers along with John Requa, Glenn Ficarra, John Hoberg, Jess Rosenthal, and Steve Beers.

Paradise begins streaming on Hulu on January 28, 2025.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
Billy Bob Thornton enters the dangerous world of oil in Landman trailer
Billy Bob Thornton holds a phone up to his ear.

The oil business transforms into the Wild West in the new trailer for Landman, Taylor Sheridan's new series at Paramount+.

"Men die; oil companies don't," Billy Bob Thornton emphatically states in the footage. When oil companies need something to get done, they send in a fixer. In Landman, that's Tommy Norris (Thornton), a crisis executive at an oil company. Tommy is the bridge between the wealthy executives and the crew on the ground. The explosive trailer features Tommy doing everything to ensure the oil operation stays running, even if that means putting out a fire or two.

Read more
Michael Fassbender enters the deadly world of espionage in The Agency trailer
A young woman stands next to a man as they walk.

In the trailer for Showtime's espionage thriller The Agency, a spy learns that living a double life has consequences.

While working as a stealth CIA agent, Martian (Michael Fassbender) is ordered to leave his undercover life and return to London Station for a new mission. Martian must find and rescue a captured agent. When Martian runs into his former love (Jodie Turner-Smith), he rekindles his romance, complicating the mission. "His career, his real identity, and his mission are pitted against his heart," the official synopsis reads, "hurling them both into a deadly game of international intrigue and espionage."

Read more
This Oscar dark horse about the 1972 Munich Olympics finally has a trailer
A group of people stand over a sound board.

Paramount Pictures has released the trailer for September 5, a thrilling drama that many awards pundits consider a dark horse at the 2025 Oscars.

This riveting movie chronicles the terrorist attacks during the 1972 Munich Olympics through the eyes of the ABC Sports team covering the event on television. Black September, a Palestinian terrorist group, infiltrated the Olympic Village and kidnapped several Israeli athletes. "There's a hostage situation going on right now in the Olympic Village," says John Magaro's Geoff Mason, a producer at ABC Sports.

Read more