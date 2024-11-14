“Did you kill him?” Sterling K. Brown must address that difficult question in the trailer for Paradise, Hulu’s upcoming thriller series from Dan Fogelman.

Xavier Collins (Brown) works security for President Cal Bradford (James Marsden). One morning, Xavier walks into Cal’s room and finds him dead on the floor. Since Xavier saw Cal the night before, he becomes the primary suspect and the subject of an intense interrogation.

The trailer then cuts back to the past, with Xavier being called into the Oval Office to converse with President Bradford about top-secret information. The explosive trailer cuts between Xavier’s work in the field and his duty to protect his children. The trailer ends with Xavier hooked up to a polygraph during an interrogation. Sarah Shahi’s character asks Xavier if a part of him is happy that Cal is dead. Before Xavier can answer, she secretly opens her palm and flashes him the message, “Say yes.”

Per Hulu, “Paradise is set in a serene, wealthy community inhabited by some of the world’s most prominent individuals. But this tranquility explodes when a shocking murder occurs and a high-stakes investigation unfolds.” Julianne Nicholson, Nicole Brydon Bloom, Aliyah Mastin, and Percy Daggs IV round out the ensemble.

It’s a reunion for Brown and Fogelman, who collaborated on NBC’s family drama This Is Us. For his role as Randall Pearson, Brown won the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series Emmy in 2017. Brown and Fogelman are listed as executive producers along with John Requa, Glenn Ficarra, John Hoberg, Jess Rosenthal, and Steve Beers.

Paradise begins streaming on Hulu on January 28, 2025.