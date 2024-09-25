 Skip to main content
Paramount+ October lineup includes Lioness, Star Trek: Lower Decks, and Peak Screaming content

By
Djimon Hounsou keeps Lupita Nyong'o quiet in A Quiet Place: Day One.
Paramount Pictures

Paramount+ is gearing up for October with an action-packed lineup of movie and TV shows. From original movies and blockbuster adventures to returning shows and Halloween programs, Paramount+ is stacked with new content for the coming weeks.

One of the streamer’s high-profile shows returns in Lioness season 2. The Taylor Sheridan-created show stars Zoe Saldaña as Joe, the field leader of the CIA’s Lioness program. Lioness also stars Michael Kelly, Morgan Freeman, and Nicole Kidman. The first two episodes of Lioness season 2 will stream on October 27.

Fans of Starfleet will say goodbye to the adult animation series Star Trek: Lower Decks. Season 5 will be the final season of the show. At the beginning of season 5, the Lower Decks crew is separated after Tendi’s return to her home planet. The Lower Decks cast includes Tawny Newsome, Jack Quaid, Noël Wells, Eugene Cordero, Dawnn Lewis, Jerry O’Connell, Fred Tatasciore, and Gillian Vigman. Star Trek: Lower Decks season 5 returns on October 24.

October means it’s spooky season and the start of Paramount+’s Peak Screaming collection. Over 450 new originals, horror movies, and Halloween-themed television episodes will live under the Peak Screaming section of Paramount+. A Quiet Place: Day One is now available to stream. The prequel starring Lupita Nyong’o and Joseph Quinn received positive reviews and grossed over $261 million worldwide at the box office. Apartment 7A, the prequel to Rosemary’s Baby, will also begin streaming to Paramount+ on September 27.

Other noteworthy titles in Peak Screaming include Zodiac, Scream, Doctor Sleep, It Follows, and Smile. For the kids, look out for the SpongeBob SquarePants Halloween Special, Kreepaway Kamp, coming to Paramount+ on October 10.

View the entire Peak Screaming collection on Paramount+.

Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
