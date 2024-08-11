 Skip to main content
Where to watch the 2024 Paris Olympics Closing Ceremony

After two weeks of competition, it’s time to say goodbye to the 2024 Paris Olympics. These Olympic Games have provided dramatic moments, sensational athletic accomplishments, and nail-biting finishes. One of the major takeaways from these Olympics will be the return to form for Simone Biles. The U.S. gymnast finished her 2024 Olympics with four medals: three gold and one silver.

In the pool, Katie Ledecky became the most decorated female U.S. Olympian of all time. Ledecky won four medals, including two gold, which brings her total to 14. Luckily for her fans, Ledecky plans to keep swimming in future competitions. But the impending Closing Ceremony means the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics countdown has begun.

Watch the 2024 Paris Olympics Closing Ceremony live stream on NBC

The 2024 Paris Olympics Closing Ceremony starts at 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT on Sunday, August 11. Coverage begins on NBC with Best of Paris, a recap of the best moments of the Olympics, at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT. A replay of the Closing Ceremony will air in prime time at 7 p.m. ET/PT. Viewers can use the NBC and NBC Olympic apps for additional coverage.

Watch the 2024 Paris Olympics Closing Ceremony on NBC

Watch the 2024 Paris Olympics Closing Ceremony live stream on Peacock

The Peacock app icon on Apple TV.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

Like the Opening Ceremony, the Closing Ceremony will also be available to stream on Peacock. Remember: Peacock recently raised prices on its two plans. Premium (with ads) is $8 per month, while Premium Plus is $14 per month. That’s a $2 increase for each plan.

Watch the 2024 Paris Olympics Closing Ceremony live stream on Sling TV

Sling TV app icon on Apple TV.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

Stream the sports, entertainment, and news you love on Sling TV. With Sling TV, customers can watch their favorite channels for an affordable price. With no long-term contracts, sign-up takes less than five minutes. Sling offers the Orange plan at $40 per month and the Blue plan at $45 per month. NBC is part of the Blue plan. New customers receive half off their first month’s purchase.

Watch the 2024 Paris Olympics Closing Ceremony live stream on Fubo

FuboTV app icon on Apple TV.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

Many consumers choose Fubo as their live-streaming TV service because of the plethora of channel options and the lack of long-term commitments. Featured channels include NBC, FOX, NFL Network, ESPN, and FX. Fubo’s three plans include Pro at $80 per month, Elite at $90 per month, and Premier at $100 per month. Sign up today and receive a free trial.

Watch the 2024 Paris Olympics Closing Ceremony live stream on Hulu with Live TV

App icons for Disney+, Hulu and ESPN.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

Subscribers to Hulu with Live TV can watch the Closing Ceremony on NBC. With Hulu with Live TV, customers can watch over 90 channels, including TNT, USA, CBS, ABC, and Fox. The Hulu with Live TV base plan starts at $76 per month. However, bundled plans of Hulu with Live TV, ESPN+, and Disney+ start at $77 per month.

Watch the 2024 Paris Olympics Closing Ceremony live stream on YouTube TV

YouTube TV multiview options on an Android phone.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

One of the best live-streaming TV services is YouTube TV. With YouTube TV, customers can watch live sports and TV on over 100 channels, including NBC, CNN, AMC, Food Network, and FS1. YouTube TV costs $73 per month. However, new customers can try it for free. You can also get $8 off your first four months.

Watch the 2024 Paris Olympics Closing Ceremony live stream from abroad with a VPN

NordVPN app listing on Apple TV.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

If you plan to watch the Closing Ceremony on a foreign connection, then make sure to use a VPN with your streaming service. A VPN will bypass broadcast restrictions to ensure a better connection. Plus, VPNs add more privacy and security from phishing attacks and malware viruses. Our top suggestion is NordVPN, which offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

