To fully understand the premise of the black comedy I Love My Dad, you have to know what “catfishing” means. Essentially, it’s the act of pretending to be someone else online, usually while establishing a relationship with another user. It’s not uncommon for catfishers to assume identities as the opposite sex, or to pretend that they are older or younger than they actually are. But in I Love My Dad, the person doing the catfishing is none other than the victim’s father!

Patton Oswalt stars in the film as Chuck, a father who has lost his place in his son’s life. James Morosini co-stars as Chuck’s son, Franklin, and he has almost completely severed his ties with his dad. That includes blocking him on social media. This is what drives Chuck to create a new social profile as Becca (Claudia Sulewski), an unassuming waitress who befriends Franklin online. Unfortunately, perhaps in part to loneliness from both Chuck and Franklin, the son becomes infatuated with a woman who doesn’t exist.

The trailer spotlights a moment where Franklin mentions the possibility that Becca could be some old guy. He just doesn’t suspect that he was right on the money. There’s also some interesting crosscutting between Sulewski and Oswalt as they play the same role. Despite Chuck’s earnest intentions, his actions have only set Franklin up to be hurt. If Becca simply disappears from his life, Franklin would be heartbroken. But if Franklin learns the truth, it could destroy his relationship with Chuck forever.

Rachel Dratch co-stars in the film as Erica, with Ricky Velez as Derek, Lil Rel Howery as Jimmy, and Amy Landecker as Diane.

Morosini wrote and directed I Love My Dad, which he says is based on a true story that happened to him. It will be released in theaters on August 5, before heading to digital on-demand outlets on August 12.

