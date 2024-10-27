WandaVision was the first Marvel TV series to be produced by the studio itself, and in some ways, every other Marvel show has lived in its shadow. Notably, WandaVision is also the Marvel TV series that has produced the most spinoffs. Agatha All Along has been a success so far for the studio, and Marvel is also planning a spinoff series focused on Paul Bettany’s Vision, who is brought back to life in WandaVision and escapes at the end of the series.

While promoting his work in the upcoming film Here, Bettany spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about the new series, which he said is expected to begin filming in 2025.

“We’re cooking up something that I’m really excited about,” the actor explained before adding that he wouldn’t offer any additional details because “snitches end up in ditches.”

A 2025 production would mean that the series wouldn’t hit streaming services until 2026. Outside of Bettany’s latest tease, we don’t know much about the series other than that it will continue the story of the sentient robot after he imbued his memories in White Vision, the once-evil version of his character that shows up in WandaVision. Vision’s actions after that series have not been touched on at all in other Marvel properties.

What we do know, though, is that Vision won’t be the only character returning for the series. James Spader’s Ultron, whose only other appearance was in Avengers: Age of Ultron, will also be returning for the series. Vision was first introduced in that film, and it was that character who ultimately took out the first iteration of Ultron.