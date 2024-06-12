 Skip to main content
Peacemaker season 2 cast adds Tim Meadows; Superbad filmmaker to direct episodes

By
John Cena wears a silver helmet in Peacemaker.
Max

With Peacemaker season 2 in production, the series recently added a veteran comedic actor to the cast and a prominent director behind the camera.

Tim Meadows has joined the cast of Peacemaker season 2 as Agent Langston Fleury, a member of A.R.G.U.S. Meadows is best known for his work on Saturday Night Live from 1991 to 2000. Gunn announced the news on his Instagram, which featured a picture of himself with Meadows and Steve Agee.

Per Deadline, Greg Mottola will be directing multiple episodes in season 2. Mottola’s directorial work includes Superbad, Adventureland, and Confess, Fletch.

Related

The biggest addition to the Peacemaker season 2 cast so far has been Frank Grillo as Rick Flag Sr. Grillo will also voice Flag in the animated DC series Creature Commandos, expected to arrive in December 2024. Peacemaker season 2 also added Sol Rodriguez and David Denman to the cast. Rodriguez will play Sasha Bordeaux, an ally of Batman. Denman joins the cast in an undisclosed role.

Peacemaker stars John Cena as Christopher Smith, the arrogant mercenary best known by the name Peacemaker. Smith usually wears his red, white, and blue costume with a silver helmet. Cena’s Peacemaker was introduced in 2021’s The Suicide Squad, where he notably killed Rick Flag Jr., the son of Grillo’s Rick Flag Sr.

After The Suicide Squad, Cena’s Smith became the titular star of Peacemaker, the DC series that premiered on Max in January 2022. Cena headlines the list of returning cast members for season 2, which also includes Danielle Brooks as Leota Adebayo, Freddie Stroma as Adrian Chase/Vigilante, Jennifer Holland as Emilia Harcourt, and Steve Agee as John Economos.

Peacemaker | Official Trailer | HBO Max

Gunn wrote all eight episodes of Peacemaker season 1 and directed five. Gunn wrote every episode of the second season, but will only direct three because of his commitment to Superman.

Peacemaker will exist in Gunn and Peter Safran’s DC Universe. Season 2 will reportedly take place after the events in Superman. Peacemaker season 2 has no official release date, though it will arrive after Superman hits theaters on July 11, 2025.

Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports.
