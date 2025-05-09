John Cena and the 11th street kids return in the Peacemaker season 2 teaser trailer

John Cena, welcome to the new DC Universe. After a three-year hiatus, Peacemaker returns to Max for its long-awaited second season.

The teaser trailer follows the adventures of Christopher “Chris” Smith (Cena), better known as the vigilante superhero Peacemaker. After saving the world, the season 2 footage begins with Peacemaker attempting to join a super team with Maxwell Lord (Sean Gunn), Guy Gardner (Nathan Fillion), and Hawkgirl (Isabela Merced). All three are unimpressed with Peacemaker, as they insult him from the other side of an interrogation room.

Nonetheless, Peacemaker will fight evil and make peace by any means necessary. Though that might be more difficult with the arrival of Rick Flag Sr. (Frank Grillo), the new leader of A.R.G.U.S. Peacemaker killed Rick Flag Jr. in The Suicide Squad, so Rick Sr. has unfinished business with the crime-fighting mercenary.

Besides Cena, returning cast members include Danielle Brooks as Leota Adebayo, Jennifer Holland as Emilia Harcourt, Freddie Stroma as Adrian Chase/Vigilante, Steve Agee as John Economos, and Robert Patrick as August “Auggie” Smith/White Dragon. Grillo, David Denman, Sol Rodriguez, and Tim Meadows headline the new additions to the Peacemaker season 2 cast.

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn wrote all eight episodes of season 2 and directed three. Additional directors are Greg Mottola, Peter Sollett, and Althea Jones. Gunn, Cena, and Peter Safran will executive produce.

While the show started off in the DC Extended Universe, Peacemaker season 2 will live in the DCU. Gunn previously stated that the show will address the arrival of the DCEU’s Justice League from the season 1 finale. The end of the teaser features a scene with two Peacemakers. One of them is holding a gun to the other’s head. Many fans are speculating that this moment could be a showdown between DCEU Peacemaker and DCU Peacemaker.

Peacemaker season 2 will consist of eight episodes, with the first arriving on Thursday, August 21, on Max.