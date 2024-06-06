 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

How to get a year of Peacock for $20

By
The Peacock app icon on Apple TV.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

In the long list of popular streaming services, it can really feel that #7 (Peacock) can fly under the radar. While, based on the latest counts, its 34 million subscribers is nothing to sneer at, it is just completely overshadowed by the formidable mass of 269.6 million subscribers that Netflix has obtained. But, right now, there’s a new subscriber deal that should at least have rank #6 (Hulu, 50.2 million) quaking in their metaphorical boots. You can get a full year of Peacock for just $20. All you need to do claim it is have a Peacock account but not have a plan with them, tap the button below, and use the code STREAMTHEDEAL to redeem the offer. Not ready yet? No problem, keep reading to see what makes Peacock great and get some perspective on the deal.

Why you should try Peacock

Peacock is a low-cost streaming service that comes from NBC, from which its name is based on their iconic peacock logo. You can watch Peacock on just about anything, from your bright and shiny OLED TV to a small tablet for watching TV. You might also enjoy Peacock Channels as an alternative to the on demand Netflix-esque pick what you want streaming service platform. These Peacock channels, of which there are over 50, offer live news and even sports and other entertainment.

Of course, it helps to know exactly what is on Peacock. While you might start with the best shows on Peacock, it also helps to know what’s getting added. Just this month, John Wick, alongside the second and third chapter’s of the titular character’s story were just some of the things new on Peacock. There’s a ton to choose from, so you’ll likely be able to find something you like.

Related

Ultimately, it all comes down to the context of the current situation to figure out if this deal is right for you. We know that Peacock’s prices are rising later this summer, ahead of the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, watchable via the service. We also know how much Netflix costs per month now, and the comparison makes Peacock’s year with this deal seem quite pretty. If you’re interested, go ahead and tap the button below. So long as you don’t have a plan with Peacock and enter the code STREAMTHEDEAL you’ll be eligible for a full year for $20.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
John Alexander
John Alexander
John Alexander is a former ESL teacher, current writer and internet addict, and lacks the wisdom to know what the future…
Get Paramount+, AMC+, MGM+ and Starz for free with this Sling TV deal
Sling TV logo on Apple TV.

Sling is already known as one of the best live TV streaming services due to its high levels of flexibility. But now with great Sling TV deals you can get even more content from some of the most major content suppliers out there for no extra charge, at least for a month. That's because Sling is offering a free month (and total savings of $33) when you get Premium Pass with with a base service.  To find the deal yourself, tap the button below and then scroll down or use your browser's find tool to get to the "Save even more" area, zeroing in on the deal on the right. That gives you Paramount+ with Showtime, AMC+, STARZ, and MGM. We know this is a complex deal and figuring out what you're getting and what base service you want isn't going to come easy. So keep reading to have it all simplified.

Why you should try Sling with Sling Premium Pass for free (and how to get it)

Read more
How to watch the Champions League Final live stream: Dortmund vs Real Madrid
UEFA soccer league goal-line technology

Just one victory away from eternal glory, Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid clash in the 2024 Champions League Final today at Wembley Stadium. While the German outfit are looking to hoist their first Champions League trophy since 1997, Madrid have an opportunity to win an astounding ninth title over that same timespan.

The Champions League Final is about to start, at 3:00 p.m. ET, and will be televised on CBS in the United States. However, if you don't have cable and want to watch the Champions League final online, we have five different ways you can stream Dortmund vs Real Madrid for free.
Is There a Free Dortmund vs Real Madrid Live Stream?

Read more
How to watch the Deontay Wilder vs Zhilei Zhang live stream: 5v5 PPV
Zhang and Wilder face off at the weigh in.

Two of the most powerful punchers in the heavyweight division are squaring off this weekend. Deontay Wilder (43-3-1, 42 KOs) and Zhilei Zhang (26-2, 21 KOs) will face off in the headlining match of this weekend's '5v5' PPV on DAZN. Both fighters are coming off losses to the same opponent: Joseph Parker. It's a crossroads fight for both them. Two losses in a row would likely keep either of them from a meaningful shot at a title anytime soon. Wilder is 38 and Zhang is 41, so it wouldn't be surprising if the loser announced his retirement.

Wilder vs Zhang is the final match of the 5v5 PPV event, which starts today at 2:00 p.m. ET on DAZN. It's a $70 PPV. Keep reading for everything you need to know to watch boxing online this weekend.

Read more