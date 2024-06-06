How to get a year of Peacock for $20

In the long list of popular streaming services, it can really feel that #7 (Peacock) can fly under the radar. While, based on the latest counts, its 34 million subscribers is nothing to sneer at, it is just completely overshadowed by the formidable mass of 269.6 million subscribers that Netflix has obtained. But, right now, there’s a new subscriber deal that should at least have rank #6 (Hulu, 50.2 million) quaking in their metaphorical boots. You can get a full year of Peacock for just $20. All you need to do claim it is have a Peacock account but not have a plan with them, tap the button below, and use the code STREAMTHEDEAL to redeem the offer. Not ready yet? No problem, keep reading to see what makes Peacock great and get some perspective on the deal.

Why you should try Peacock

Peacock is a low-cost streaming service that comes from NBC, from which its name is based on their iconic peacock logo. You can watch Peacock on just about anything, from your bright and shiny OLED TV to a small tablet for watching TV. You might also enjoy Peacock Channels as an alternative to the on demand Netflix-esque pick what you want streaming service platform. These Peacock channels, of which there are over 50, offer live news and even sports and other entertainment.

Of course, it helps to know exactly what is on Peacock. While you might start with the best shows on Peacock, it also helps to know what’s getting added. Just this month, John Wick, alongside the second and third chapter’s of the titular character’s story were just some of the things new on Peacock. There’s a ton to choose from, so you’ll likely be able to find something you like.

Ultimately, it all comes down to the context of the current situation to figure out if this deal is right for you. We know that Peacock’s prices are rising later this summer, ahead of the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, watchable via the service. We also know how much Netflix costs per month now, and the comparison makes Peacock’s year with this deal seem quite pretty. If you’re interested, go ahead and tap the button below. So long as you don’t have a plan with Peacock and enter the code STREAMTHEDEAL you’ll be eligible for a full year for $20.

