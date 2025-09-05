Peacock is first to stream weekly NFL games in Dolby Atmos

What’s happened? NBC Sports opened the 20th season of its Sunday Night Football franchise last night with its own game-changer: the addition of Dolby Atmos to its broadcasts.

Peacock has announced that the entire season run – beginning with the Dallas Cowboys vs Philadelphia Eagles game – will be offered with Dolby Atmos immersive audio for any supporting devices.

Although Comcast added Dolby Atmos to its stream for Super Bowl 59 in February 2025, it’s the first time regular season games will come with the technology.

Peacock also announced that in 2024, Sunday Night Football had its most-watched season since 2015, remained primetime’s top show for the 14th straight year, and set a new streaming record for the service.

Why is this important? There’s a perception that sound quality has taken a backseat to image quality when it comes to streaming content. But with the likes of Peacock and Netflix bringing Dolby Atmos and other surround sound technology to a broader range of their content, it’s no longer just movie buffs that will reap the benefits.

According to a recent Dolby survey, an overwhelming majority of NFL fans – 85%, to be exact – say “audio that replicates in-person sounds is important to them”.

“This milestone with Peacock and Dolby Atmos represents a major step forward in live sports streaming,” says John Couling, SVP, Entertainment, Dolby, “with clearer calls on the field, every tackle hitting harder, and the roar of the crowd coming through like never before.”

Why should I care? Because Dolby Atmos offers very innovative, multi-dimensional sound. Dolby Atmos changes how you hear the game. Traditional surround sound pushes audio from the front, back, and sides. Atmos goes further by adding height and motion, creating a dome of sound that moves with the action.