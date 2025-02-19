You can get a full year of Peacock for only $30 right now

If you’ve already watched everything interesting from your set of streaming services, you should check out Peacock. Originally priced at $80 for an annual subscription, you can sign up for a much more affordable price of $30. We don’t know how much longer the $50 in savings will remain available, and once the deal is gone, there’s no telling when you’ll get another chance. We highly recommend signing up right now to make sure that you don’t miss out on this fantastic offer.

Why you should sign up for Peacock

Peacock, which is owned by NBC, is featured in our roundup of the most popular streaming services. It offers a great mix of always-on channels, live sports, and on-demand content, and it’s also the streaming home of the English Premier League in the U.S. There’s always a nice list of new on Peacock content every month, and for February, that includes Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy starring Renée Zellweger, Suits spinoff Suits LA starring Stephen Amell, and the extended cut of the Nosferatu remake starring Lily-Rose Depp, Bill Skarsgård, and Nicholas Hoult.

The best movies on Peacock include Conclave starring Ralph Fiennes, a religious thriller featuring the search for the next pope, and Speak No Evil starring John McAvoy, a horror film where making vacation friends goes terribly wrong. Meanwhile, the best shows on Peacock include The Traitors, a reality show that’s like the party game Mafia brought to life, and The Day of the Jackal starring Eddie Redmayne as a skilled British assassin. The second season of Twisted Metal, based on the classic PlayStation series, is on its way to the streaming service, as well as a Friday Night Lights reboot.

You should always be on the lookout for streaming deals because you can never have too many subscriptions, and here’s one from Peacock that you wouldn’t want to miss. An annual subscription to the service, which usually costs $80, is on sale right now for only $30, for a huge $50 discount. That’s an amazing price for a full year of access, so push through with signing up as soon as possible. A Peacock subscription provides fantastic value, and it will be even better if you’re able to sign up for less than half-price.