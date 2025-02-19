 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

You can get a full year of Peacock for only $30 right now

By
Amazing Deal The Peacock app icon on Apple TV.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

If you’ve already watched everything interesting from your set of streaming services, you should check out Peacock. Originally priced at $80 for an annual subscription, you can sign up for a much more affordable price of $30. We don’t know how much longer the $50 in savings will remain available, and once the deal is gone, there’s no telling when you’ll get another chance. We highly recommend signing up right now to make sure that you don’t miss out on this fantastic offer.

Why you should sign up for Peacock

Peacock, which is owned by NBC, is featured in our roundup of the most popular streaming services. It offers a great mix of always-on channels, live sports, and on-demand content, and it’s also the streaming home of the English Premier League in the U.S. There’s always a nice list of new on Peacock content every month, and for February, that includes Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy starring Renée Zellweger, Suits spinoff Suits LA starring Stephen Amell, and the extended cut of the Nosferatu remake starring Lily-Rose Depp, Bill Skarsgård, and Nicholas Hoult.

The best movies on Peacock include Conclave starring Ralph Fiennes, a religious thriller featuring the search for the next pope, and Speak No Evil starring John McAvoy, a horror film where making vacation friends goes terribly wrong. Meanwhile, the best shows on Peacock include The Traitors, a reality show that’s like the party game Mafia brought to life, and The Day of the Jackal starring Eddie Redmayne as a skilled British assassin. The second season of Twisted Metal, based on the classic PlayStation series, is on its way to the streaming service, as well as a Friday Night Lights reboot.

Related

You should always be on the lookout for streaming deals because you can never have too many subscriptions, and here’s one from Peacock that you wouldn’t want to miss. An annual subscription to the service, which usually costs $80, is on sale right now for only $30, for a huge $50 discount. That’s an amazing price for a full year of access, so push through with signing up as soon as possible. A Peacock subscription provides fantastic value, and it will be even better if you’re able to sign up for less than half-price.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received an NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was four years old, and he has been fascinated…
The 50 best movies on Netflix right now (February 2025)
Dylan Sprouse in Aftermath.

Sometimes, schlock is king on Netflix. If we've learned anything over the years, even the shoddiest low-budget action flick can become one of the most popular movies on Netflix. Last week it was American Renegades, and this week it's Aftermath. But somehow we suspect this won't have a lot of staying power beyond Presidents' Day weekend.

In the meantime, fantasy fans have a new animated flick to watch called The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep, which will hopefully tide over viewers until the show returns for a new season. You can find these films and more among the best movies on Netflix below. Remember to check this list every Friday morning, when we update the lineup to give you the most enticing movie options available.

Read more
The best movies on Max right now
A group of teenagers look up in shock in Final Destination.

Max's well-rounded catalog makes it among the top platforms for watching the best movies. However, the streamer is far more than the quantity on its platform, giving audiences virtually endless entertainment to appeal to subscribers and fans of all genres.
Max has movies showcasing an incredible range, from fantasy and sci-fi to superhero adventures and comedy. Still, this impressive diversity can create some indecision among viewers. Thankfully, this monthly updated guide does the hard part by highlighting recent additions of some of the best movies on Max right now.
In need of some more streaming recommendations? We also have guides to the best new movies to stream, the best movies on Netflix, the best movies on Hulu, the best movies on Amazon Prime Video, and the best movies on Disney+ that are worth looking through. 

Final Destination (2000)

Read more
The best shows on Max (formerly HBO Max) right now
Jason Isaacs in a blue shirt on the phone outside in The White Lotus season 3.

Max has some fantastic shows returning later this year, with new seasons of The Righteous Gemstones, Peacemaker, and The Last of Us. Thankfully, however, you don't have to wait another few months for some of Max's top-tier shows. This month, for example, The White Lotus returns for its third season, now set in Thailand with an (almost) entirely new cast. There are also other favorites coming back with new seasons, like Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, and the latest shows worth checking out, like the medical drama The Pitt.
Max, HBO's streaming service, has legacy content from the parent network, too. Think everything from The Sopranos to Game of Thrones. So if you want to finally jump on the bandwagon for that high-profile show you never watched, Max has you covered. Check out our picks of the best shows on Max (formerly HBO Max) right now for plenty of ideas to occupy your lazy night in.
Need more recommendations? Then check out the best new shows to stream this week, as well as the best shows on Netflix, best shows on Hulu, best shows on Amazon Prime Video, and the best shows on Disney+.

The White Lotus (2021)

Read more