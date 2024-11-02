 Skip to main content
50 years ago, this gonzo horror comedy with a killer score became an instant cult classic

Leach looking intrigued in "Phantom of the Paradise."
20th Century Fox / 20th Century Fox

Fifty years after its release, Phantom of the Paradise continues to rock the hearts and minds of its devoted fans. Written and directed by Hollywood legend Brian De Palma (Carrie), this film follows scarred and vengeful singer-songwriter Winslow Leach (William Finley) who terrorizes a producer (Paul Williams) for stealing his music, ultimately selling his soul to him for the chance to sing again.

Though the film bombed at the box office and received mostly negative criticism upon release, this musical comedy has since gained a cult following akin to a similar classic from the 1970s, The Rocky Horror Picture Show. Now that the film is celebrating its 50th anniversary, it’s prime time to review why Phantom of the Paradise has gone on to be considered an underrated gonzo masterpiece.

A Phantom with style and flair to spare

Beef in "Phantom of the Paradise."
20th Century Fox / 20th Century Fox

Phantom of the Paradise already presents a distinctive look thanks to De Palma’s trademark style of filming, which utilizes a wide variety of unusual camera shots. However, the film is mainly noteworthy for its colorful, dazzling visuals and extravagant costumes and sets, which convey and satirize the glitz and glamour of the music industry. Viewers can even see traces of this film’s influence on musicians like Daft Punk and anime like Berserk.

Phantom Of The Paradise (1974) - Clip: Life At Last (HD)

As it pokes fun at the weird and wild world of show business, the film also delivers some stellar musical performances that should be taken seriously. Featuring terrific singing courtesy of Leach, Phoenix (Jessica Harper), and the Juicy Fruits, to no one’s surprise, Phantom of the Paradise was nominated for both an Oscar and a Golden Globe for its original score.

The movie has oddball characters you won’t soon forget

Winslow Leach in "Phantom of the Paradise."
20th Century Fox / 20th Century Fox

Adding to the film’s distinctive look is its variety of flamboyant, oddball characters with their extravagant costumes. Paul Williams plays the sinister villain Swan like a mix of Elton John and Mr. Burns. Meanwhile, the eccentric and vengeful Winslow becomes a fusion of the Phantom from The Phantom of the Opera and Darth Vader with his own dark transformation that conveys the tragedy of a man chewed up and spit out by a ruthless industry.

Since Phantom of the Paradise is filled with theatrical and over-the-top characters, Phoenix is the most normal person in this fever dream of a film. This creative choice conveys her lack of corruption at the hands of the music industry in which she tries to succeed. It is also worth mentioning that the film features a chilling narration from the legendary Rod Serling. This movie and its character could very much come straight out of The Twilight Zone.

How far are you willing to go to achieve your dream?

Phoenix singing in "Phantom of the Paradise."
20th Century Fox / 20th Century Fox

As the name implies, the film is very much a retelling of The Phantom of the Opera, but with a contemporary spin. As Phantom of the Paradise places this classic story in the modern era, it presents a surreal odyssey into the dark side of the musical entertainment industry. The film shows how executives like Swan exploit writers like Winslow and women like Phoenix to satisfy their own wicked desires, which risk corrupting their victims with their evil.

Since the film shows how this industry takes advantage of such desperate and vulnerable people dying to succeed, it also explores the lengths people will go to fulfill their dreams and desires. Referencing the tale of Faust and Oscar Wilde’s The Picture of Dorian Gray, Leach and Swan show what people like them are willing to sacrifice to get what they want, selling their souls for their voice and youth, respectively. Only Phoenix makes it out of Swan’s circle of Hell with her soul intact, making Phantom of the Paradise a cautionary tale about greed and ambition wrapped in a glitzy, Gothic musical.

Phantom of the Paradise is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

