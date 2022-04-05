  1. Movies & TV

Star Trek: Picard season 3 brings back Next Generation cast

By

Today, April 5, is First Contact Day to fans of Star Trek. It stems from a pivotal event in the film Star Trek: First Contact, which was one of four feature films to utilize the cast of Star Trek: The Next Generation. That’s why it’s fitting that Paramount+ used today as the occasion to announce that the entire TNG cast will return for the third and final season of Star Trek: Picard.

Picard launched in 2020 as a showcase for Patrick Stewart’s beloved Jean-Luc Picard, two decades after the events of Star Trek: Nemesis. In the first season of Picard,  Jonathan Frakes and Marina Sirtis reprised their roles as Will Riker and Deanna Troi in guest appearances. Brent Spiner also appeared as the android Data and Dr. Altan Inigo Soong. But in the video below, Paramount+ confirmed that Michael Dorn’s Worf, LeVar Burton’s Geordi La Forge, and Gates McFadden’s Dr. Beverly Crusher will also take part in this onscreen reunion in the upcoming season.

Terry Matalas is the showrunner for Picard season 3, and he acknowledged the Next Generation reunion with a statement of his own.

“I remember watching the premiere of Star Trek: The Next Generation almost 34 years ago with my father like it was yesterday. It was the spark that ignited my love for science fiction. So, it’s most fitting that the story of Jean-Luc Picard ends honoring the beginning, with his dearest and most loyal friends from the U.S.S. Enterprise. It would be an understatement to say that giving these characters a proper send-off is an honor. The entire Star Trek: Picard team and I can’t wait for fans to experience this final, high-stakes, starship-bound adventure in season three!”

The cast of Star Trek: Nemesis.

The third season of Star Trek: Picard is filming now, and it will likely premiere in 2023 on Paramount+.

Editors' Recommendations

Same cesspool, different stench — welcome to Elon’s Twitter

Elon Musk Awarded With Axel Springer Award 2020 In Berlin

HP is having a SURPRISE SALE on desktops and laptops

The HP Envy desktop PC tower in dark gray.

Grab this HP gaming laptop while it’s down to only $620

amazon slashes price hp pavillion 16 gamng laptop before prime day 2020 pavilion gaming

Best Chromebook deals for April 2022

hp chromebooks the best of amazons 12 days deals chromebook x360 inch hd touchscreen laptop 1

Surface Laptop 4 drops to $1,000 — save $300!

Surface Laptop 4 family on the ground.

Samsung saved your phone from a nasty security problem

Galaxy S22 Ultra and S21 Ultra camera modules.

Jason Momoa will write and star in Chief of War For AppleTV+

Jason Momoa runs in a city street in Sweet Girl.

Strange New World’s latest trailer goes old-school Star Trek

The cast of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.

3 big problems with the Intel Core i9-12900KS

Intel Core i9-12900K box on a desk.

JLab JBuds Air Pro drop the price of BT Multipoint to $60

JLab JBuds Air Pro sitting inside their charging case.

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore review: Confundo!

Jude Law and the cast of Fantastic Beasts: The secrets of Dumbledore gather in a cave.

Best VPN Services 2022 — Today’s Top Picks

best VPN services

Ghost Recon Breakpoint support ends months after NFT drop

Group of soldiers standing before the horizon in Ghost Recon: Breakpoint